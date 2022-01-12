U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,708.25
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,146.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,864.00
    +33.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,189.90
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.50
    +0.28 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.40
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1360
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.34
    -1.06 (-5.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4250
    +0.1150 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,803.64
    +994.80 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.82
    +24.40 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,540.65
    +49.28 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Cango Haoche's Display Function Drives Auto Sales

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced that "Cango Haoche," its B2B WeChat mini program providing automobile dealers with one-stop transaction, logistics, finance, and insurance services, is gaining traction with dealers and driving sales thanks to its new vehicle display function. Cango Haoche is the cornerstone of Cango's automobile trading transaction business, an important growth engine for the Company as it evolves into a comprehensive automotive transaction service platform.

Cango Haoche's new vehicle display service offers dealers a wide variety of display vehicles at low prices with free shipping to help them increase sales volume, improve efficiency and better attract and retain customers. Since the new function's launch, Cango Haoche has received applications from a total of 350 dealers, nearly 100 of which are already displaying their vehicles on the platform. As of today, Cango Haoche has a total of 6,000-plus dealer partners covering 283 cities in 31 provinces, featuring 74 self-operated car models from 12 brands and 27 car series. Cango Haoche has amassed over 2 million clicks since its debut in May 2021, and the proportion of active car dealers has reached 20%, significantly boosting Cango's reputation as an automotive trading transaction services platform.

Mr. Qin from Kunming Yunchejie Auto Sales Services Co., Ltd., Cango's long-time dealer partner, is one of Cango Haoche's first registered users. He frequently utilizes Cango Haoche's vehicle search and display functions to gain valuable market insights and diversify his vehicle displays.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, customer visits to Mr. Qin's offline vehicle display rooms dwindled due to reduced local demand. Because offline communication was no longer possible, last April Mr. Qin commenced efforts to connect consumers to his offline stores using online tools.

Mr. Qin introduced short-form video and live streaming in his online interactions with buyers, but soon realized that display vehicles from a single brand were not enough to meet his audience's diverse needs. He collected feedback from his live streaming audience regarding brands and models of interest and attempted to display them one by one. However, he was plagued by a string of problems, such as limited information sources, huge investment requirements and complicated procedures.

Cango Haoche's new vehicle display function was the perfect solution for Mr. Qin. He simply submitted an application for display vehicles online, which was immediately processed by Cango's specialists online and offline. The display vehicles he requested were promptly delivered to his stores within two days.

Mr. Qin was impressed by the efficiency of the service. "Low price is just one part of the equation," he explained. "Cango Haoche's platform provides such a broad array of car models that I can easily find those I need to meet local car buyers' demands at the right price and have them delivered directly to my stores. It's an exceptionally efficient and convenient service."

As of the end of the third quarter, we had cooperated with infrastructure service providers to establish a total of 108 warehouses covering 89 cities across the country, which greatly shortens Cango's logistics radius in lower-tier markets. Cango's standardized back-end work model also enables an efficient review process, facilitating fast delivery of display models.

Mr. Qin has bought out two display vehicles since his adoption of the display function and renewed his car displays three times. He has experienced substantial efficiency improvements in customer retention from his live streaming sessions, a wider range of personal information left by potential customers and a notable increase in the number of orders placed. Mr. Qin's story is not unique – Cango has received overwhelmingly positive dealer feedback on Cango Haoche's vehicle display function and expects the feature's popularity to continue to increase dealer adoption and stickiness.

Cango has been dedicated to the lower-tier automotive market for more than a decade. Its expansive channel network boasts nationwide coverage and deep roots in lower-tier markets, benefiting a total of 50,000 medium- and small-sized dealers. Cango Haoche is a critical tool for helping lower-tier market dealers stand out from the competition. By forging a connection between information, trading, logistics, finance and insurance, Cango Haoche drives sales and elevates dealers' efficiency and service quality, empowering them to build an excellent brand reputation.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, car trading transactions, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Media Contact:

Juliet Ye
Cango Inc.
Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5581
Email: pr@cangoonline.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cango_Group

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cango-haoches-display-function-drives-auto-sales-301459216.html

SOURCE Cango Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump as Cheap Valuation Lures Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese technology shares rallied by the most in three months as investors took advantage of attractive valuations in the battered sector and the prospect of looser monetary policy conditions.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Phot

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Might Be Near a Bottom; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Is a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Makes This Inflation Pledge; Tesla Offers Opportunity; GE Stock Rallies

    The Dow Jones rose after Fed chair Jerome Powell made an inflation pledge. Tesla stock is offering a new opportunity. GE stock jumped.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    Lemonade is still more than 75% below its all-time high even after today's bounce. Instead, there's a massive rally happening in high-growth tech stocks that have been beaten down in recent months, and Lemonade certainly belongs to this group. Fears about inflation and rising interest rates have weighed on speculative stocks recently, and the benchmark 10-Year Treasury yield has pulled back significantly from its peak, so it seems to be calming investors down.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Why Tilray, Organigram, and Hexo Stocks Bounced Today

    Canadian cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings results yesterday, and its shares soared. The company surprised investors with a profitable quarter and strong revenue growth. Today, Tilray peer Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) also reported solid quarterly results.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.