U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.78
    -121.88 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.40
    -981.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.66
    -50.80 (-2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -2.04 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -15.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0199 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4250
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,726.02
    -679.88 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.07
    -20.50 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Cango Inc. Announces Certain Updates

·5 min read

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced (i) the declaration of a special cash dividend, (ii) a new share repurchase program, and (iii) option grants to certain executive officers.

Special Cash Dividend

Cango's board of directors has approved and declared a special cash dividend of US$0.5 per ordinary share (or US$1 per American depository share) on its outstanding shares, to be paid on June 15, 2022 (Eastern Time) to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on May 25, 2022 (Eastern Time).

New Share Repurchase Program

Cango's board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program (the "New Share Repurchase Program") under which the Company may repurchase up to US$50 million worth of its outstanding (i) American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing two Class A ordinary shares, and/or (ii) Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months starting from April 25, 2022.

Under the New Share Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase its ADSs from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, privately negotiated transactions, block trades or any combination thereof. In addition, Cango will also effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and/or Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and its insider trading policy. The number of ADSs repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with Cango's working capital requirements and general business conditions. The Company's board of directors will review the New Share Repurchase Program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company plans to fund the repurchases from its existing cash balance.

On August 19, 2021, the Company announced a share repurchase program (the "Existing Share Repurchase Program") under which the Company may repurchase up to US$50 million worth of its outstanding ADSs and/or Class A ordinary shares. Pursuant to the Existing Share Repurchase Program, the Company had repurchased 6,241,379 ADSs from the open market with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately US$23.0 million up to April 21, 2022. For avoidance of doubt, the Existing Share Repurchase Program will remain in effect until its expiration on August 25, 2022.

Option Grants

Cango's board of directors has authorized the grant of (i) an option to purchase 6,000,000 Class A ordinary shares to Mr. Xiaojun Zhang, Cango's co-founder and chairman, and (ii) an option to purchase 6,000,000 Class A ordinary shares to Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Cango's co-founder, director and chief executive officer. These share options are granted in consideration of Mr. Zhang and Mr. Lin's roles in guiding Cango's profitable investment in Li Auto Inc., a provider of new energy passenger vehicles in China. The share options vest immediately upon grant and have an exercise price of US$1.2951 per Class A ordinary share.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, car trading transactions, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Yihe Liu
Cango Inc.
Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5581
Email: ir@cangoonline.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cango_Group

Emilie Wu
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Tel: +86 21 6039 8363
Email: ir@cangoonline.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cango-inc-announces-certain-updates-301530900.html

SOURCE Cango Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • IMS, IndyCar and their partners unveil expansive sustainability plan featuring new Firestone tire model

    Penske Entertainment Corp.'s new sustainability plan includes an increased use of electric trucks and renewable diesel fuel to transport cars and parts.

  • Report reveals Big Tech's last minute lobbying to weaken EU rules

    A new report has peeled back the curtain on big tech's frenzied lobbying of European Union lawmakers as they finalize a major series of updates to the bloc's digital rulebook. It reveals some of the arguments used by tech giants including Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta (Facebook) and Spotify to press their interests behind the scenes in a bid to reshape key components of the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) -- targeting areas such as surveillance advertising and access to platform data for researchers -- with the clear intent of shielding their processes and business models from measures that could weaken their market power. The report, which is based on lobbying documents obtained by civil society groups Corporate Europe Observatory and Global Witness via freedom of information requests, also highlights how tech giants have ramped up their spending on regional lobbying since the DMA and DSA were proposed back in December 2020 -- with the big five collectively spending over €27M (close to $30M) last year alone.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Crumbled on Friday

    The company's better-than-expected results couldn't counter management's cautious forecast.

  • Why did the stock market fall? Dow finishes nearly 1,000 points lower in worst day since October 2020

    Stocks end sharply lower Friday, a day after hawkish comments by the head of the U.S. central bank, as investors also weigh some disappointing corporate earnings.

  • Verizon beats on earnings but loses phone subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Verizon.

  • Elon Musk Takes Major Step Toward Buying Twitter

    The ongoing game of footsie between billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk and social media platform Twitter reached a new stage April 22, as Musk began major steps towards buying the company. It all began when Musk announced that he had acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the company's largest shareholder at the time. The ensuing chaos was primarily orchestrated by Musk and his very visible presence on Twitter, where he has 82.9 million followers.

  • Market sell-off indicates investors think the Fed is ‘behind the curve’: Strategist

    Invesco Global Market Strategist Brian Levitt joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest statements from the Fed regarding interest rate hikes, volatility, shifting consumer demands throughout the pandemic, and the outlook on markets and tech stocks.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged 12% This Week, but Could Bottom

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged this week and had fallen 12.4% in five days as of 2 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There weren't many updates from Nio this week, but the few that there were could have driven shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer higher, if not for concerning news from China. Nio shares took a deep dive last week after the company said it had suspended operations in China to adhere to the COVID-19 lockdown rules.

  • Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks that analysts are increasing the price targets of. If you want to see some more tech stocks that were favored by market experts recently, click Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 5 Tech Stocks. The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the technology sector into overdrive, in terms of […]

  • An ‘irrational exuberance’ indicator shows the stock market is off the charts compared with the top of the internet bubble

    Irrational exuberance is alive and well on Wall Street, according to a valuation model proposed by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. The story of how Greenspan came to use the phrase “irrational exuberance” is well-known and widely repeated: He first used it in a December 1996 speech, after listening to Yale University professor Robert Shiller give a lecture on the subject. Shiller reportedly based his comments on the Cyclically-Adjusted Price/Earnings ratio, or CAPE.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall

    The company is far away from a recovery

  • Price Targets Were Just Cut in These 2 Stocks -- Is It Time to Sell?

    Just about every industry has had to take special action to address road bumps in their supply chain. Because of this, two of the sector's titans, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), are getting some extra attention right now from several Wall Street research analysts. Let's dig into what Wall Street is saying about these two stocks.

  • Why Alibaba Was Rising Today on a Terrible Day for the Markets

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were up as much as 5.5% today, before settling into a 0.8% gain as of 1:56 p.m. ET. Yesterday, China's Securities Regulatory Commission held a meeting with members of large banks, insurance companies, and the country's social security fund, and encouraged these large in-country investors to buy stocks. China's government hasn't done itself any favors, of course.

  • Why Nucor Stock Gave Back Its Gains Today

    Investors in steel giant Nucor (NYSE: NUE) had a great day on Thursday, with the stock exploding as much as 11% higher before succumbing to selling pressure on a red day for the markets, and ending with just a 3.7% gain. Indeed, with its 6.5% loss as of 11:50 a.m. ET this morning, Nucor stock has been dragged down below where it traded before reporting its earnings beat yesterday. Nucor beat earnings yesterday.

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed This Week and Could Head Even Lower

    The dire warning Rivian's CEO gave could have long-term implications on the company's prospects.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge to mark another losing week as investors brace for more aggressive Fed tightening

    U.S. stocks plummeted Friday afternoon to close out another week in the red as investors weighed a bevy of corporate earnings and braced for more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve in coming months.

  • This will be a year for stock market traders — here are 12 companies to favor, says 40-year investing veteran Bob Doll

    If you’re relatively new to investing, and you think 2022 has been a year from hell, imagine being in the stock market for over 40 years. That would’ve put you through the Great Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, the dot-com crash in 2000, the crash of 1987, and the savings and loan debacle of the 1980s — besides the pandemic bear.

  • Investors just pulled a massive $17.5 billion out of global equities. They’re just getting started, says Bank of America.

    Investors have been yanking money out of stocks. Here's a sign they aren't nearly done, according to Bank of America.