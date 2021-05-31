U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.85 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.44 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.97
    +0.65 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.90
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    28.19
    +0.18 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2235
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4212
    +0.0023 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5200
    -0.2800 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,968.30
    +1,246.37 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.82
    -33.59 (-3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.08
    -289.33 (-0.99%)
     

Cango Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·20 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGHAI, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB1,123.8 million (US$171.5 million), a 356.8% increase from RMB246.0 million in the same period of 2020, outperforming the high end of the Company's guidance by 7.0%. The increase was mainly driven by the increased amounts of both financing transactions the Company facilitated and car trading transactions in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Car trading transactions revenues were RMB571.6 million (US$87.2 million), or 50.9% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Automotive financing facilitation revenues were RMB411.7 million (US$62.8 million), a 243.0% increase from RMB120.0 million in the same period of 2020.

  • After-market services facilitation revenues were RMB62.5 million (US$9.5 million), a 27.5% increase from RMB49.1 million in the same period of 2020.

  • The amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB10,394.9 million (US$1,586.6 million). The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB47,533.6 million (US$ 7,255.1 million) as of March 31, 2021.

  • M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 1.23% and 0.54%, respectively, as of March 31, 2021, compared to 0.98% and 0.42%, respectively, as of December 31, 2020.

  • The number of dealers covered by the Company was 47,017 as of March 31, 2021, compared to 48,487 as of December 31, 2020. The decrease was a result of Cango's efforts to optimize the efficiency of its dealership network by removing certain dealers that failed to meet the Company's standards for operating risks and/or transaction referral capabilities.

Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "We are pleased with our gradual but steady progress in recent months as China's economy and auto consumption rebound from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Our total revenues increased 356.8% year-over-year to RMB1,123.8 million, exceeding the top end of our guidance range, as our efforts to deepen our roots across our three main business lines - car trading transactions, after-market services facilitation and automotive financing facilitation - paid off. We are excited to have formed a partnership with Zhengzhou Nissan in April to develop a new retail model for automotive transaction in China's lower-tier markets, and believe this field has immense potential."

"While we are optimistic about China's auto industry in the long run, we remain mindful of the challenges facing the market at the moment amid ongoing supply chain uncertainty. We expect that chip shortage in the automotive industry may persist for a long time, which could impact our overall business. Concurrently, domestic financial supply and regulatory environment are also undergoing profound changes. We will closely watch and actively respond to the situation, proactively stepping up efforts to cope with any form of uncertainty and keep pace with the changing industry trends through continuous product innovations," Mr. Lin concluded.

Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "We are pleased with our solid start to the year, with first quarter total revenues surging 356.8% year-over-year to reach a new record high of RMB1.1 billion. Moreover, we also managed to deliver operating income of RMB159.5 million even as our bottom line was impacted by the investment loss in Li Auto. Our robust balance sheet positions us well to navigate ongoing uncertainty in the industry and to support the development of our new business initiatives. As the definitive and leading automotive transaction services platform in China, our commitment to delivering long-term sustainable growth while also improving operational efficiencies remains paramount. "

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 356.8% to RMB1,123.8 million (US$171.5 million) from RMB246.0 million in the same period of 2020. Revenues from car trading transactions in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB571.6 million (US$87.2 million), continuing to serve as an important revenue contributor. Revenues from automotive financing facilitation and after-market services facilitation in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB411.7 million (US$62.8 million) and RMB62.5 million (US$9.5 million), respectively.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Total operating cost and expenses in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB964.2 million (US$147.2 million) compared to RMB327.3 million in the same period of 2020. This was mainly due to the related costs incurred by car trading transactions business. Primarily as a result of the increase in revenues from car trading transactions, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses each decreased as a percentage of total revenues in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020.

  • Cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2021 increased to RMB769.0 million (US$117.4 million) from RMB90.6 million in the same period of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was 68.4% compared to 36.8% in the same period of 2020, and the change was primarily due to an increase in the amount of car trading transactions. For automotive financing facilitation and after-market services facilitation, cost of revenue as a percentage of relevant revenues was around 35.6% in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB57.8 million (US$8.8 million) compared to RMB45.8 million in the same period of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2021 was 5.1% compared to 18.6% in the same period of 2020.

  • General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB61.4 million (US$9.4 million) compared to RMB57.4 million in the same period of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2021 was 5.5% compared to 23.3% in the same period of 2020.

  • Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB13.6 million (US$2.1 million) compared to RMB12.6 million in the same period of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2021 was 1.2% compared to 5.1% in the same period of 2020.

  • Net loss on risk assurance liabilities in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB21.7 million (US$3.3 million) compared to a net loss of RMB76.9 million in the same period of 2020. Net loss on risk assurance liabilities in the first quarter of 2021 was mainly due to an uptick in delinquent loan balance and default rate since the beginning of 2021.

(LOSS) / INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB159.5 million (US$24.4 million), compared to a loss from operations of RMB81.3 million in the same period of 2020.

FAIR VALUE CHANGE OF EQUITY INVESTMENT

Fair value change of equity investment in the first quarter of 2021 was a loss of RMB446.9 million (US$68.2 million) compared to nil in the same period of 2020. The Company's investee, Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto"), has been listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market since July 30, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, Cango held 10,000,000 American Depositary Shares of Li Auto. Each American Depositary Share of Li Auto represents two Class A ordinary shares of Li Auto.

NET LOSS

Primarily due to the fair value change of the Company's investment in Li Auto, net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB273.9 million (US$41.8 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB254.0 million (US$38.8 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."

NET LOSS PER ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB1.84 (US$0.28) each. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB1.70 (US$0.26) each. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

BALANCE SHEET

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,631.0 million (US$248.9 million), compared to RMB1,426.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had short-term investments of RMB2,627.6 million (US$401.0 million), compared to RMB4,342.4 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the partial disposal and the change in fair value of the Company's investment in Li Auto.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB900 million and RMB950 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

The Company's investment in Li Auto and the change in fair value of investment due to the price volatility of the stock may have a significant impact on the Company's second quarter of 2021 financial results.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Monday, May 31, 2021, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time or Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

United States Toll Free:

+1-888-346-8982

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-201-203

Hong Kong, China Toll Free:

800-905-945

Conference ID:

Cango Inc.

The replay will be accessible through June 7, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

Access Code:

10156923

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com/.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, car trading transactions, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Definition of Overdue Ratios

The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net loss is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net loss. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2021, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Caesar Cao
Cango Inc.
Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5581
Email: ir@cangoonline.com

Emilie Wu
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Tel: +86 21 6039 8363
Email: ir@cangoonline.com

CANGO INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data




As of December 31,
2020


As of March 31,
2021



RMB


RMB

US$







ASSETS:






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents


1,426,899,576


1,631,029,223

248,943,683

Restricted cash - current


9,693,008


63,161,543

9,640,334

Short-term investments


4,342,356,612


2,627,553,305

401,042,966

Accounts receivable, net


141,594,170


246,346,954

37,599,889

Finance lease receivables - current, net


2,035,397,525


1,865,846,758

284,783,839

Short-term consumer financing receivables, net


23,168


23,168

3,536

Financing receivables, net


20,105,893


34,831,500

5,316,325

Short-term contract asset


364,618,635


607,851,324

92,776,233

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


558,360,959


592,696,764

90,463,195

Total current assets


8,899,049,546


7,669,340,539

1,170,570,000







Non-current assets:






Restricted cash - non-current


878,299,140


1,000,612,381

152,723,279

Goodwill


145,063,857


145,063,857

22,141,069

Property and equipment, net


10,311,971


20,343,702

3,105,055

Intangible assets


44,887,871


44,780,960

6,834,909

Long-term contract asset


281,374,110


428,202,215

65,356,423

Deferred tax assets


170,951,082


325,025,150

49,608,527

Finance lease receivables - non-current, net


1,454,499,864


1,254,900,144

191,535,173

Other non-current assets


261,495,158


360,684,094

55,051,145

Total non-current assets


3,246,883,053


3,579,612,503

546,355,580

TOTAL ASSETS


12,145,932,599


11,248,953,042

1,716,925,580







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Short-term debts


355,816,940


560,500,177

85,549,036

Long-term debts—current


1,228,783,730


1,000,803,759

152,752,489

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


324,734,202


360,360,342

55,001,727

Risk assurance liabilities


460,829,299


591,389,327

90,263,642

Income tax payable


87,132,455


389,586,197

59,462,468

Dividend Payables


-


442,232,223

67,497,821

Total current liabilities


2,457,296,626


3,344,872,025

510,527,183







Non-current liabilities:






Long-term debts


977,791,191


818,687,238

124,956,079

Deferred tax liability


330,765,029


149,181,134

22,769,488

Other non-current liabilities


4,870,616


3,548,531

541,612

Total non-current liabilities


1,313,426,836


971,416,903

148,267,179

Total liabilities


3,770,723,462


4,316,288,928

658,794,362













Shareholders' equity






Ordinary shares


204,260


204,260

31,176

Treasury shares


(56,419,225)


(294,237,184)

(44,909,366)

Additional paid-in capital


4,591,455,557


4,605,755,320

702,975,567

Accumulated other comprehensive income


(115,386,427)


(105,104,162)

(16,042,028)

Retained earnings


3,955,354,972


2,726,045,880

416,075,869

Total Cango Inc.'s equity


8,375,209,137


6,932,664,114

1,058,131,218

Non-controlling interests


-


-

-

Total shareholders' equity


8,375,209,137


6,932,664,114

1,058,131,218

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


12,145,932,599


11,248,953,042

1,716,925,580

CANGO INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)




Three months ended March 31,



2020


2021



RMB


RMB

US$







Revenues


245,997,974


1,123,786,711

171,523,354

Loan facilitation income and other related income


120,020,181


411,690,816

62,836,292

Leasing income


74,281,755


73,127,676

11,161,463

After-market services income


49,056,203


62,529,491

9,543,864

Automobile trading income


1,372,908


571,564,881

87,237,840

Others


1,266,927


4,873,847

743,895

Operating cost and expenses:






Cost of revenue


90,597,713


769,047,549

117,379,583

Sales and marketing


45,774,229


57,843,559

8,828,652

General and administrative


57,411,666


61,390,617

9,370,038

Research and development


12,556,685


13,594,247

2,074,887

Net loss on risk assurance liabilities


76,885,675


21,738,931

3,318,009

Provision for credit losses


44,094,771


40,631,952

6,201,647

Total operation cost and expense


327,320,739


964,246,855

147,172,816







(Loss)/income from operations


(81,322,765)


159,539,856

24,350,538

Interest and investment Income, net


29,133,167


18,240,967

2,784,115

Fair value change of long-term investment


-


(446,925,633)

(68,214,175)

Interest expense


(1,367,286)


(578,968)

(88,368)

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net


(4,061,719)


203,394

31,044

Other income, net


18,473,631


3,607,576

550,624

Other expenses


(54,105)


(6,286,005)

(959,432)

Net loss before income taxes


(39,199,077)


(272,198,813)

(41,545,654)

Income tax expenses


4,512,791


(1,672,722)

(255,307)

Net loss


(34,686,286)


(273,871,535)

(41,800,961)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


3,646,196


-

-







Net loss attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders


(38,332,482)


(273,871,535)

(41,800,961)

Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:






Basic


(0.25)


(1.84)

(0.28)

Diluted


(0.25)


(1.84)

(0.28)

Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings per ADS
attributable to ordinary shareholders:






Basic


150,973,390


149,219,445

149,219,445

Diluted


150,973,390


149,219,445

149,219,445













Other comprehensive income, net of tax






Foreign currency translation adjustment


28,674,350


10,282,265

1,569,380







Total comprehensive income


(6,011,936)


(263,589,270)

(40,231,581)

Total comprehensive income attributable to Cango Inc.'s
shareholders


(9,658,132)


(263,589,270)

(40,231,581)

CANGO INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data




Three months ended March 31,




2020


2021




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)




RMB


RMB

US$









Net loss


(34,686,286)


(273,871,535)

(41,800,961)









Add: Share-based compensation expenses


23,318,298


19,911,165

3,039,037


Cost of revenue


956,051


670,674

102,365


Sales and marketing


4,966,797


3,516,889

536,782


General and administrative


16,182,896


14,691,823

2,242,410


Research and development


1,212,554


1,031,779

157,480









Non-GAAP adjusted net loss


(11,367,988)


(253,960,370)

(38,761,924)


Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


3,646,196


-

-


Net loss attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders


(15,014,184)


(253,960,370)

(38,761,924)
















Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per ADS-basic


(0.10)


(1.70)

(0.26)


Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per ADS-diluted


(0.10)


(1.70)

(0.26)









Weighted average ADS outstanding—basic


150,973,390


149,219,445

149,219,445


Weighted average ADS outstanding—diluted


150,973,390


149,219,445

149,219,445


Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cango-inc-reports-first-quarter-2021-unaudited-financial-results-301302341.html

SOURCE Cango Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • UK’s Starling Bank Temporarily Blocks User Payments to Crypto Exchanges: Report

    Customers of Barclays and Monzo have also been complaining of difficulty making deposits on exchanges, according to The Telegraph.

  • Fact check: If you get the COVID vaccine, could you lose insurance coverage?

    No one wants a surprise medical bill or rejected claim.

  • Looking for a new job? Here are 6 companies you'll want to work for in 2021

    These employers got top ratings for perks like competitive pay and a quality work culture.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks with 100% Upside Potential

    Every stock investor wants a strong return; that’s axiomatic, it’s why people get into the stock market to begin with. But the markets are inherently risky, and finding the sweet spot – the right combination of risk and reward – seems as much an art as a science. You can use science, however, to minimize the risk. We’re talking about statistical science, the study of numbers, their patterns, and the relationships between them. This can give investors an objective view of the broader market or specific stocks, and can even be used to measure the success of those artists of the stock market, the professional traders and analysts. We’ve used the tools on the TipRanks platform to sort through the publicly traded stocks and find three that are showing a solid combination of risk and reward. Specifically, we’ve looked for Strong Buy stocks that have recently received a thumbs up from an analyst – along with a price target suggesting 100% or better upside potential. Doubling your money sounds like a good return, so let’s find out what else these stocks have going for them. Rezolute (RZLT) We’ll start in the biopharmaceutical industry, where Rezolute specializes in developing drug therapies – new medications – for patients with difficult-to-treat metabolic conditions. These are frequently considered orphan diseases, illnesses that have very few patients and therefore a limited market. Rezolute is currently working on two pipeline projects, both for conditions similar to or related to diabetes. The company’s leading drug candidate, RZ358, in currently undergoing a Phase 2b open-label study as a treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric disorder in which the pancreas produces too much insulin, causing extremely low blood sugar, with cascading effects on the whole body. RZ402, the second drug candidate, is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It is an orally dosed treatment for diabetic macular edema, one of the causes of diabetic-related blindness. In its recent financial report for fiscal Q3 2021, Rezolute included development updates on both leading drug candidates. For RZ358, the company noted that the Phase 2b RIZE study is still enrolling patients and that top line data is expected to become available in 2H21. For the Phase 1 study of RZ402, Resolute announced that the trial is complete and that the initial results demonstrated that once-daily oral dosing is feasible. The company will initiate a Phase 1b trial in 3Q21, as a step toward Phase 2 studies. In financial results, Rezolute reported having on hand $32 million available in cash and equivalents, enough to fund operations into the third calendar quarter of 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s five-star analyst Douglas Tsao initiated his coverage of RZLT with an upbeat outlook, writing, “Rezolute is ready to enter the spotlight with two assets featuring novel mechanisms… Despite assets with promising data and differentiated mechanisms, Rezolute has largely been overlooked by the investment community, which we largely attribute to its entry into the public markets via a reverse merger and an OTC listing. However, with key catalysts upcoming and a recent up listing on the NASDAQ, we think it’s time for investors to pay attention to this story.” Tsao gives the stock a Buy rating and $21 price target that implies an upside of 103% for the coming year. (To watch Tsao’s track record, click here.) The Strong Buy consensus rating on RZLT shares is based on 3 recent reviews – and they are all positive, making the consensus unanimous. The shares are priced at $10.33, with a $25.33 average price target, making the one-year upside potential a robust 145%. (See Rezolute’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (WPRT) Next up we have Westport Fuel Systems, a company which operates in the green sector of the energy and transportation industry, producing natural gas engines and associated fuel system components, for both personal and commercial vehicles. Westport is a leader in high-pressure direct-injection technology, and also produces engines designed for propane or hydrogen fuels. Westport holds 1,400 patents or patent applications related to alternative fuel systems. Last year, the company made sales in 70 countries, for total revenue of $252 million. In the first quarter report for the current year, Westport posted revenues of $76.4 million, beating the estimates by $3.81 million and up 14% from 1Q20, putting the company on track to beat last year’s total. The company ran a net loss in Q1; however, despite missing the Street’s forecast by $0.01, the loss of 2 cents per share was far lower than the 12-cent loss posted in the year-ago quarter. Westport has a stated goal of reaching $1 billion in annual business by the middle part of this decade. Amit Dayal, 5-star analyst with H.C. Wainwright, covers this stock, and he was impressed by the Q1 results. Dayal wrote, “The YoY strength in revenues is attributed to 25.0% increase in OEM sales supported by demand for light-duty vehicles. Gross margins for the quarter improved to 17.0% compared to 15.5% in 4Q20 supported by product mix.” Turning to the company's outlook, the analyst added, “An important takeaway from the call was management's increasing focus on driving growth in North America. We believe regulatory drivers in this geography are now pressuring fleet owners to seek out cleaner emission trucks. This, in our opinion, plays into the company's available solutions that are already addressing this need.” In-line with those comments, Dayal rated WPRT shares as a Buy. His price target, at $16, indicates confidence in a 155% upside for the nest 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) Like RZLT above, Westport has received 3 positive stock reviews for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. WPRT shares have an average price target of $13.33, implying a one-year upside of 112% from the current trading price of $6.26. (See Westport’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) For the last stock on our list, we’ll turn to the fast-growing cannabis industry. Ayr Wellness is a US-based cannabis company, an MSO (multistate operator) with operations stretching from the cultivation of the plants to the distribution of the product. Ayr has dispensaries in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, and offers a range of products for both medicinal and recreational users. The legal cannabis market is young, and still growing quickly. In Ayr’s 1Q21 report, the company showed a 74% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $58.4 million. Ayr has been focusing on expanding its footprint. During the quarter, it closed on the acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences in Florida. This move added 42 dispensaries to Ayr’s Florida operation, giving the company the fourth-largest ‘cannabis footprint’ in the third-largest state. Ayr also closed on acquisitions in Arizona and Ohio, with the Ohio ops slated to begin next quarter. The company expects to enter the New Jersey market by the end of the summer. Echelon analyst Andrew Semple sees the company’s expansion as the driving force here, and he writes of Ayr, “We forecast steep growth ahead, with our forecast calling for sales to surpass $120M by Q420, more than double Q121 levels. In the quarters ahead, Ayr will benefit from first full quarter of contribution from its acquired Arizona and Florida businesses, closing of the Garden State Dispensary acquisition in New Jersey (expected Q321), significant capacity expansions across Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, and Nevada (as well as MA/OH to turn online in 2022), and 14 new dispensaries in operation by YE 2021 relative to QE Q121.” Semple, a 5-star analyst rated among the top 100 analysts on Wall Street, gives the shares a Buy rating and bumps his price target up from $C70 ($58) to C$74 ($61) suggesting a 100% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Semple’s track record, click here.) There are 5 recent reviews on this stock, with a breakdown of 4 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Hold, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $45.58, implying an upside of 49% in the year ahead. (See Ayr Wellness’s stock analysis at TipRanks To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin is headed toward its worst month since 2011; ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author says that’s ‘great news’

    "Bitcoin crashing. Great news," tweeted “Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki on Sunday, saying it provides a good buying opportunity.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Doubled Down on Alibaba. It Sold Airbnb and One Chip Stock.

    Generation Investment Management, which was co-founded by former Vice President Al Gore, doubled its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba. Generation cut stakes in Airbnb, Charles Schwab, and Texas Instruments.

  • DCG’s Barry Silbert: ‘Dogecoin Is Overvalued’

    The Dogecoin price may be finishing May off its highs for the month, but it has still been a rock star asset after advancing more than 6,000% year-to-date.

  • Bitcoin's in a slump — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Bitcoin Eyes Second-Biggest Monthly Drop on Record

    The 37.5% decline in May is beat only by September 2011's 40%.

  • Top 5 Companies Owned by Ford

    Discover some of Ford Motor Company's most important subsidiaries and joint ventures and what they do to further Ford's business interests.

  • Porsche, Piech families weigh direct stake in possible Porsche IPO-sources

    The Porsche and Piech families, who control Volkswagen's largest shareholder, are prepared to take a direct stake in Porsche AG should the luxury carmaker be separately listed, two people familiar with the matter said. Such a move would loosen the families' grip on Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen, in favour of direct ownership of the iconic sports car brand, founded by their ancestor Ferdinand Porsche, which dates back to 1931. Speculation about a listing of the unit earlier this year included estimates of a standalone valuation of Porsche AG ranging from 45 billion to 90 billion euros ($55 billion-$110 billion), compared with 135 billion for the Volkswagen group.

  • How to Protect Your Retirement From Lawsuits

    Getting sued is something noboddy plans on. Be proactive and make sure your hard-earned retirement is safe from lawsuits.

  • Why an Inflation-Driven Selloff Might Be a Good Thing

    A sharp rise in inflation wouldn't mean that the market will fall into an abyss—just that investors will need to reassess how to price stocks before the rally can continue.

  • Vertex Energy: Shares Could More Than Triple from Here, Says Top Analyst

    Investors are first and foremost after returns, although it is safe to assume most do not expect their investments to more than quadruple during a few sessions only. That, however, was the fortune bestowed on Vertex Energy (VTNR) shareholders toward the end of last week. Between Wednesday’s close and trotting off to the weekend on Friday, shares soared by 339%. But, if you think you’ve missed the boat, do not fret. According to H.C. Wainwright’s Amit Dayal, there’s a way to go still. Dayal reiterated a Buy on VTNR stock and increased the price target from $4 to $25. Even after last week’s mighty share haul, there’s upside of 220% from current levels. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here) So, what’s all the hoopla about? Well, Vertex has agreed to purchase Shell’s Mobile, Alabama, refinery for $75 million. The deal is expected to close by 4Q21. The company has said it intends to invest $85 million in converting the facility's hydrocracking unit to produce renewable diesel. This should be done by the end of next year, and by 2023 the move is expected to generate revenue of $3 billion and gross profit of $400 million. The deal, says Dayal, is nothing less than “transformational.” “We believe this transaction positions Vertex as a unique energy transition play where investors could reap the benefits of favorable regulatory drivers supporting the growth in demand for renewable diesel, while also benefiting from price stability (and potential improvements), in our opinion, from artificial supply constraints being imposed by the same regulations on conventional energy products,” the 5-star analyst opined. What’s more, bringing its renewable diesel to market according to the “execution timeline,” could see the company zoom ahead of most of the competition by 2-3 years, “at significantly lower capex.” This will potentially enable the company to “harvest above average margins” for the same period. Dayal thinks the Street has mostly overlooked Vertex’ various assets and cash flow generation ability, but says the deal should make the company “hard to ignore going forward.” The last remark is telling, as currently only one other analyst is following Vertex’ progress. While their rating is also a Buy, their model has not to been altered following the deal’s announcement. As such, Vertex currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, backed by a $13.5 average price target. Nevertheless, going by this figure, the shares are still anticipated to add 73% of muscle over the next 12 months. (See Vertex stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Financial advisers say Biden’s retroactive capital-gains tax hike gives them wiggle room

    For millionaires rushing to take advantage of lower capital-gains tax rates, the Biden administration’s budget proposal says they’ve already missed the boat. On Friday, the Treasury Department’s detailed explanations of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget confirmed the administration is seeking a retroactive effective date on a capital-gains tax rate hike from 20% to 39.6% for the sliver of households making at least $1 million. “This proposal would be effective for gains required to be recognized after the date of announcement,” according to Treasury Department materials released Friday afternoon.

  • Fourth stimulus check in jeopardy while the last payments keep dwindling

    Will President Biden and Congress provide more relief? It's looking iffy.

  • Hedge Funds Keep Cutting Their Bullish Wagers on Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest sign that commodities prices may have reached a peak: Hedge funds have pulled their money out of the markets for three straight weeks. Investors are cutting their bullish bets on everything from crops to copper to natural gas. Hedge-fund holdings this week in 20 of the 23 commodities tracked in the Bloomberg Commodity Index fell by the most since November, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and ICE.Milder weather is raising the prospect of bigger harvests across the U.S., while also reducing demand for natural gas. Oil markets are bracing for bigger supplies. And China, the world’s biggest commodities buyer, is moving to contain high raw material prices. In sum, the seemingly relentless price rallies that some have described as a commodity supercycle are in doubt with bearish factors emerging amid inflation fears and demand concerns.What the pullback in hedge fund positions in particular suggests is that any future price gains will depend more on actual supply and demand rather than speculative buying across raw materials. “We’re back to more normal fundamentals, not outside distorted fundamentals,” Don Roose, president of brokerage U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa, said by phone Friday.Blasts of rainfall in parts of the U.S. crop belt are expected to increase yield prospects for corn and soybeans. The bigger harvests would help replenish depleted global stockpiles.Net-bullish bets for Chicago corn slumped for the sixth straight week to the lowest since December while those for soybean meal were cut in half, the regulatory data showed.In energy markets, hedge funds have slashed net-long stakes in natural gas by 7% to the lowest in six weeks as mild U.S. weather conditions dampen demand.Bullish oil positions are at the lowest in about five months as the market braces for potentially more supply coming from major producing countries, including Iran.Net-long copper bets on the Comex in New York are at the lowest in more than 10 months as Beijing makes moves to contain surging raw material prices, including a “zero tolerance” policy for hoarding the metal.Bright SpotsThere are a few outliers. Funds are showing more appetite for arabica coffee, the type favored by Starbucks Corp., and net-bullish positions are at the highest since November 2016 as drought continues to be a concern for top shipper Brazil.Investors are also being lured back to gold as an inflation hedge, increasing net-long bets to the highest level in 20 weeks.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian markets fall after disappointing economic data from Japan, China

    Major Asian stock markets fell Monday after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat.

  • Ex-Head of China’s Digital Yuan Effort Says CBDCs Could Operate on Ethereum

    Central bank digital currencies will one day be more "smart," and not merely digital versions of cash, Yao Qian said.

  • Dispute over A350 paint job threatens Airbus deliveries to Qatar -sources

    DUBAI/PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has clashed with European planemaker Airbus over the painting of an A350 jetliner in a heated dispute that threatens to delay a resumption of European deliveries to the Gulf carrier, industry sources said. Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker has criticised Airbus without giving details of the dispute, but the sources said it involves the latest in a series of quality-control spats between the airline and Airbus. Qatar Airways and Airbus declined to comment.