U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,134.63
    +13.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,951.53
    +35.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.65
    +70.28 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,895.90
    +6.01 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.98
    +1.48 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.60
    +8.90 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0707
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9880
    -0.0500 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2563
    +0.0034 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4100
    +0.5090 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,853.77
    -1,779.36 (-5.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    647.63
    +9.00 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,604.02
    -4.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Canix raises $10M to expand its cannabis seed-to-sale platform across the U.S. and Canada

Matt Burns
·2 min read

Canix today is announcing a $10m raise from venture capitalists. The company sees using the capital to expand throughout the United States and Canada, allowing it to scale its cultivation forecasting and production planning ERP platform to meet market-specific regulations.

The round was led by an unannounced firm -- one that wishes not to be disclosed. Other investors include Altair V.C., Cathexis Ventures and Emles Ventures, and other notable angels. Canix won the top prize at TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield in 2020.

The company says its products are currently used by 2,300 licensed cannabis operators across 17 states and six countries. This funding allows the company to expand even further, targeting new markets and broadening its product offering to help operators better predict and calculate profits per gram.

Canix Product Screenshot
Canix Product Screenshot

Image Credits: Canix

"Right now [Canix] can help understand the present value and the past value of the inventory across multiple variables," said Stacey Hronowski, Canix co-founder and CEO. "This gets exciting because we touch different parts of the supply chain, and we provide the data to say, you know, what can you expect to make over the next nine months."

Hronowski says this predictive feature allows operators to prepare their businesses for future needs. If, for example, an operator needs to sell 90 pounds of weed by a specific date, Canix will soon provide the granular data on when to start cultivation, who needs to be hired to process the plants, and when the crop will hit the market (and at what price range).

Scaling Canix to new markets requires the company to address market-specific regulations. Each state where cannabis is legal has widely different laws for operators within their borders.

"There's a significant amount of product work that needs to be done to expand to different states," Hronowski said. "Right now, we're in 13 states outside of California. Going to Illinois or New York state requires integration with new compliance systems because a different type of system governs those states. Ensuring the system is very robust is critical because, for example, labels are different in every state. Manifesting is different in every state, and compliance rules are different in every state. You can't get it wrong."

This state-by-state regulation has been a bottleneck for Canix.

The company says it's starting this expansion in Illinois, one of the largest and fastest-growing markets to recently greenlight recreational pot. After Illinois, the company expects to move into New York, Utah, Washington, and New Jersey.

Hronowski sees Canada as a big opportunity. "Canada offers the advantage of being federally legal," she said. "There are large cannabis companies there. It's a little bit less wild west than some of the new markets in the U.S. As a market, there are fewer competitors in Canada. So given the timing, we think the time is right to expand into Canada, too."

Recommended Stories

  • Summit of the Americas kicks off in Los Angeles

    The United States is hosting the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. The gathering includes world leaders from across North, South and Central America. Eric Farnsworth, the vice president of Council of the Americas, joined CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss the summit.

  • Taiwan appeals to U.S. not to forget its desire for free trade deal

    Taiwan's top trade negotiator appealed to the United States on Tuesday not to forget that the island wants a free trade deal, but understands this will not happen immediately and is willing to make other agreements first as "building blocks". Taiwan has long campaigned for such a deal, in what would be a strong show of support for the Chinese-claimed island in the face of unrelenting diplomatic and military pressure from Beijing. It says it is a reliable partner for the United States with shared democratic values.

  • Bonn climate conference: World is "cooked" if we carry on with coal, US says

    US climate envoy John Kerry says the war in Ukraine is no excuse to prolong global reliance on coal.

  • Mito Pereira had a double eagle on Sunday during final round of Memorial Tournament

    Mito Pereira did something at Muirfield Village that hadn't been done since 2019 and 1999 during the final round of the Memorial Tournament.

  • Udoka, Ujiri angry over Nigerian basketball dysfunction

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka both spoke out Sunday against the decision by Nigeria's government to withdraw its basketball teams from international competitions for two years and potentially eliminate any chance of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics. Ujiri and Udoka are both of Nigerian descent. Ujiri released a letter saying ''enough is enough,'' and Udoka - shortly before his team played in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors - also questioned the motives behind the move by government officials.

  • White House braces for the death of Roe v. Wade

    The White House is quietly preparing for a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, a consequential decision expected to come this month that will create immediate pressure to respond and take action. Members of the administration have held listening sessions with state officials, advocacy groups and other stakeholders on abortion rights regarding the legal…

  • Ukraine clarifies its POW policy

    After the war ends, Ukraine is prepared to release all Russian prisoners of war and send them back to Russia, should they wish that, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a press release on June 6.

  • '(Expletive) incredible': Why Gainbridge Fieldhouse is Bill Simmons' favorite NBA arena

    "Te only arena I've ever been in NBA-wise, where I honestly felt like it felt different was the Indiana one."

  • A tiny shark with a funny name is to blame for bites on Piedras Blancas elephant seals

    Have you seen odd open sores on the elephant seals? Here’s what caused them.

  • Exclusive-Biden to waive tariffs for 24 mths on solar panels hit by probe -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will declare a 24-month tariff exemption on Monday for solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations after an investigation froze imports and stalled projects in the United States, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The move comes amid concern about the impact of the Commerce Department's months-long investigation into whether imports of solar panels from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are circumventing tariffs on goods made in China. Biden's action would allay companies' concerns about having to hold billions of dollars in reserves to pay potential tariffs, one source familiar with the White House's plans said.

  • Klipsch Unveils New Flagship Loudspeakers That Are Bigger Than Most Humans

    The Jubilee speakers stand 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weigh over 400 pounds each.

  • Avalanche sweep Oilers, advance to Stanley Cup Final

    Artturi Lehkonen is sending a team to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season. Lehkonen scored 1:19 into overtime, and Colorado rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 Monday night, completing a four-game sweep in the Western Conference final and propelling the Avalanche into the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001. Colorado will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference final between the New York Rangers and two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • Milwaukee's boat house is one of the city's quirkiest landmarks. Its dilapidated lighthouse will be replaced with a new one.

    Known as the Edmund Gustorf Boat House complex, the home was built in 1926 by Gustorf, a traveling sales representative. It's designated as historic.

  • Why Marqeta Rose 12.6% in May

    After a brutal stretch for growth stocks, Marqeta reminded investors why they liked it last year, with a solid earnings report and continued customer acquisition.

  • The Rush: Aly Raisman’s unbreakable bond with Simone Biles and life after gymnastics

    Athlete, activist and Olympic champion gymnast Aly Raisman joins The Rush to chat with Jared about how she’s experienced a personal renaissance of sorts during the pandemic, worked hard to figure out who she is as a person without gymnastics, how shared trauma makes her friendship with Simone Biles and other former teammates so unique and Aly reveals the celebrity who left her embarrassingly starstruck. Plus, Aly recently spent time with Serena Williams and the two chatted about their experiences as elite athletes managing migraines with help from UBRELVY® (ubrogepant).

  • Inflation is President Biden's 'top economic priority': Pete Buttigieg

    President Joe Biden's administration is working to fortify the economy amid steep inflation with efforts to shore up the supply chain and "invest in the capacity, both physical and human, of our economy to keep up with demand," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday. "The president has made clear inflation is his top economic priority, and he's laid out a very clear strategy for doing that," Buttigieg told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. Only 37% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the economic recovery, according to the poll.

  • Last call for ‘amazing’ river patio. After 19 years, Boise restaurant closes this week

    Judging by Idaho’s balmy forecast, the weather gods must have known the end is near.

  • See the controversial call that kept U of L baseball alive in regional final vs. Michigan

    Louisville baseball's game-winning rally in the eighth inning was kept alive after an official review determined Jack Payton was safe at second.

  • Market check: Stocks fall, energy sector up, Japanese yen rises

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • San Francisco district attorney faces recall effort amid crime concerns

    Voters in San Francisco are poised to recall the city’s progressive district attorney, Chesa Boudin, on Tuesday in what has become a nationally watched test of frustrations over rising crime. Boudin has been the target of a multi-million-dollar recall campaign by residents who say the liberal California enclave has become an increasingly unsafe place to live. Republicans hope to seize upon that anxiety in their bid to assume control of the U.S. Congress in the November midterm elections.