Are Canlan Ice Sports Corp.'s (TSE:ICE) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 3.5% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Canlan Ice Sports' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Canlan Ice Sports is:

6.3% = CA$2.9m ÷ CA$46m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Canlan Ice Sports' Earnings Growth And 6.3% ROE

When you first look at it, Canlan Ice Sports' ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 12%. However, the moderate 8.4% net income growth seen by Canlan Ice Sports over the past five years is definitely a positive. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Canlan Ice Sports' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 6.0%.

TSX:ICE Past Earnings Growth January 23rd 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Canlan Ice Sports fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Canlan Ice Sports Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Canlan Ice Sports has a low three-year median payout ratio of 13%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 87% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Moreover, Canlan Ice Sports is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Canlan Ice Sports has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 6 risks we have identified for Canlan Ice Sports visit our risks dashboard for free.

