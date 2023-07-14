Canlan Ice Sports Corp.'s (TSE:ICE) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Canlan Ice Sports' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Canlan Ice Sports is:

12% = CA$6.1m ÷ CA$50m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.12.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Canlan Ice Sports' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Canlan Ice Sports seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. For this reason, Canlan Ice Sports' five year net income decline of 9.7% raises the question as to why the decent ROE didn't translate into growth. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared Canlan Ice Sports' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 1.0% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Canlan Ice Sports''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Canlan Ice Sports Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

When we piece together Canlan Ice Sports' low LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 6.6% (where it is retaining 93% of its profits), calculated for the last three-year period, we are puzzled by the lack of growth. The low payout should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see some growth. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For example, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Canlan Ice Sports has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Canlan Ice Sports has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 5 risks we have identified for Canlan Ice Sports visit our risks dashboard for free.

