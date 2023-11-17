Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.03

The board of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.03 per share on the 15th of January. This means that the annual payment will be 2.9% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Canlan Ice Sports' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Canlan Ice Sports was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 9.1% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 58%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.08 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.1% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's not great to see that Canlan Ice Sports' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 9.1% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Canlan Ice Sports' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Canlan Ice Sports (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

