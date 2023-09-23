Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Canlan Ice Sports' shares before the 28th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.03 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.12 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Canlan Ice Sports has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of CA$4.35. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Canlan Ice Sports's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Canlan Ice Sports paid out just 11% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Canlan Ice Sports generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 13% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Canlan Ice Sports's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Canlan Ice Sports's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Canlan Ice Sports has delivered an average of 4.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Is Canlan Ice Sports an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Canlan Ice Sports has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about Canlan Ice Sports, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Canlan Ice Sports for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Canlan Ice Sports (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

