Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after we looked into Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Canlan Ice Sports is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = CA$5.3m ÷ (CA$116m - CA$21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Canlan Ice Sports has an ROCE of 5.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Canlan Ice Sports' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Canlan Ice Sports' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Canlan Ice Sports' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Canlan Ice Sports' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 7.1%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Canlan Ice Sports becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Canlan Ice Sports' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Canlan Ice Sports is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 19% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Canlan Ice Sports does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

