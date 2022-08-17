U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,276.00
    -31.75 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,930.00
    -188.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,544.00
    -114.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.50
    -15.80 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.43
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.83
    -0.25 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.33
    +0.38 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1050
    +0.8900 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,821.71
    -261.58 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.52
    -4.40 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,506.72
    -29.34 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

CanLift launches new high performance, competitively priced aerial lift equipment from XCMG Construction Machinery Group

CanLift Equipment Ltd.
·3 min read

CanLift Leadership Team

From Left to Right: Geoff Grant Vice President of Sales Johnny Dragicevic Managing Partner, CanLift Equipment Ltd. Marko Dragicevic Managing Partner, CanLift Equipment Ltd.
From Left to Right: Geoff Grant Vice President of Sales Johnny Dragicevic Managing Partner, CanLift Equipment Ltd. Marko Dragicevic Managing Partner, CanLift Equipment Ltd.

CanLift

XCMG Aerial Lift Equipment
XCMG Aerial Lift Equipment

Burlington, Ontario, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanLift Equipment Ltd., an aerial equipment and material handling company, announced it has expanded its product line to offer nine new aerial lift machines from leading construction manufacturing company, XCMG.

Offering long term reliability and superior quality with competitive pricing, the new aerial lift machines from XCMG are versatile and ideal for a range of projects. XCMG aerial work platforms are immediately available for sale and to rent.

“The new aerial lift machinery which is now available is an example of our commitment to our customers by bringing superior products with reduced lead times without compromising on quality or productivity,” says Geoff Grant, VP of Sales. “With so many options to choose from, many customers have in the past opted for brands that haven't met their needs or standards. XCMG is quickly being recognized as a game changer for its technology, features, and value add for businesses.”

XCMG was ranked third place for top construction equipment manufacturers globally by KHL Group’s “Yellow Table 2021”. The XCMG line utilizes the most advanced automation manufacturing processes to ensure the highest quality, and compete with established manufacturers. This partnership expands into a whole new category of equipment available at CanLift. The XCMG aerial equipment available includes scissor lifts, articulating booms and telescopic booms. Luckily, Canlift Equipment pre-ordered and secured build slots prior to the current global supply chain issues and have stock available, making delivery windows much shorter than competitors.

CanLift is a Canadian company that has been proudly family owned and operated since 2009 and is one of Ontario’s largest independently-owned lift equipment rental and sales companies. Located in Burlington and London, Ontario, CanLift continues to grow their product line and provide customers with the highest quality equipment.

“Pound for pound, these machines compete and perform with the reliability customers have been used to from the other manufacturers,” says Johnny Dragicevic, Managing Partner. “Expanding our product line with this equipment enables us to continue providing solutions and products that deliver numerous benefits without the stress of extraordinarily long lead times that can cause unnecessary interruptions and delays. Being the exclusive dealership for one of the top three construction manufacturing companies in the world, we’re happy to have customers come in to demo and learn more about the products.”

To visit CanLift and demo the equipment, call 1-877-338-5438 or email: sales@canlift.ca. More information can also be found online at CanLift Equipment Ltd. and http://en.xcmg.com/en-ap/

XCMG: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG) was founded in 1943. Since then, XCMG has stood at the forefront of the global construction machinery industry with facilities located in Brazil, Germany, the USA, India, Uzbekistan, and China. XCMG has developed into one of the industry's largest, influential, and competitive manufacturers with the most diverse selection of heavy machinery in the world.

CANLIFT: Established in 2009, CanLift Equipment Ltd. rents, sells, and services aerial work platforms and material handling equipment. After 13 years, CanLift is proud to be one of the largest independently-owned lift equipment providers in Ontario, Canada and offers a wide variety of construction machinery including boom lifts, scissor lifts, towable lifts, vertical mast lifts, and telehandlers from manufacturers like XCMG, Skyjack, Genie, JLG, and others. CanLift’s dedicated team of equipment experts will help you navigate your aerial work platform rental or purchase while ensuring prompt delivery and the best customer service in the industry.

-30-

Attachments

CONTACT: Amanda Lockington CanLift Equipment Ltd. 1-877-681-5541 amanda@marigoldpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Plaintiff drops suit in first Zantac trial

    Yahoo Finance health care correspondent Anjalee Khemlani details how the first case against pharmaceutical company GSK over its Zantac derivative was voluntarily dismissed.

  • Boeing, Northrop to join White House-backed advanced manufacturing program

    The program, unveiled by President Joe Biden in May, seeks to boost suppliers' use of additive manufacturing (AM). Driven by 3D printing, the technology allows complex shapes to be built in layers from particles of plastic or metal. The Biden administration views it as an innovation that will enable U.S. manufacturers to flourish and create jobs.

  • Oil expert: 'We’re in a long-term structural bull market' despite price drop

    Gas prices are declining, but one expert cautions it's just a ‘short-term correction.’

  • FTC probes Amazon over customer concerns about unsubscribing from services

    Yahoo Finance legal correspondent Alexis Keenan outlines the FTC's investigation into Amazon over complaints about the service's user interface when customers try to unsubscribe.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why target-date funds may sabotage your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • Tencent Unveils First Sales Fall, Job Cuts as Economy Sinks

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. logged its first-ever revenue decline after online advertising sales fell by a record, underscoring the extent to which China’s worsening economy is hurting its biggest corporations.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gate

  • UPDATE 4-Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case

    Tuesday's news came days after shares of GlaxoSmithKline Plc , Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc and Haleon Plc were hit by mounting investor concern about thousands of lawsuits claiming the drug, which U.S. regulators pulled from the market in 2020, causes cancer. The plaintiff, Joseph Bayer, alleged that he developed esophageal cancer from taking over-the-counter Zantac. Zantac, originally marketed by a forerunner of GSK, has been sold by several companies at different times, including Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sanofi as well as a plethora of generic drugmakers.

  • Coca-Cola and McDonald's left Russia. Their brands stayed behind

    Western companies with iconic brands like Coca-Cola that exit Russia face years of battling knockoffs and unauthorized imports clamoring to fill the void they leave behind, a risky bid as courts show little sympathy for firms that depart. Companies pulled back from Russia this spring after Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine, in response to investor and public pressure. They are defending their trademarks to protect their brands from losing value, and in case they ever return to the country, intellectual property lawyers said.

  • Toyota, CATL Shut Plants in Sichuan as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s top battery maker, are closing plants in China’s Sichuan province as a drought-induced power crisis worsens.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to

  • Jeff Bezos and Andy Jassy feel singled out by the ‘egregious’ handling of Lina Khan’s FTC probe into Amazon Prime

    Lina Khan wants Amazon's founder and CEO to sit for interviews. They find her staff's handling of its probe "unusual and perplexing and say other employees can do that.

  • 4 Lithium Stocks in Focus on High Demand & Clean Energy Drive

    The biggest beneficiary of the shift toward EVs would be lithium stocks Livent Corporation (LTHM), Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), Albemarle Corp. (ALB) and Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL).

  • These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    These widely owned companies are doling out between $11.1 billion and $18.5 billion in dividend income to their shareholders each year!

  • Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

    More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

  • SEC files brief on Hinman speech as XRP lawsuit drags on

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has fought back in its lawsuit against Ripple Labs with a reply brief in support of its objections to orders that asked the SEC to disclose drafts of a 2018 speech made by former SEC director William Hinman. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of […]

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 28 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Intuit's Pricing Strategies Has Won It Analyst Conviction For Q4 Beat

    Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi reiterated a Buy on Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) and a price target of $650. After an online price increase in QuickBooks in May, Intuit shared price hikes on QB Desktop in early August, raising Pro Plus and Premier Plus prices by 57% and 45%, respectively, he noted. Additionally, Intuit looked to sell QB Desktop Plus products at full MSRP, with no discounts in any channel. However, Intuit kept the pricing intact for QB Desktop Enterprise, which has already transitione

  • Walmart’s earnings are trying to tell us something about inflation, consumer sentiment, and whether we’re headed for a recession

    The company performed well in Q2, providing hope that the broader economy is strong.