Cann American Corp. Announces Retail Placement and Expanded Products Line

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), a holding company building a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the legal cannabis and hemp industries, is pleased to announce its "C-Juice" Delta 8 products are on retail shelves.

C-Juice by Cann American is now currently available in the Oklahoma cities of Oklahoma City, Davis, Edmond, Ponca City, Midwest City, and Stillwater. Additional markets will be coming on-line shortly.

In addition to the C-Juice vape cartridge line, the Company has expanded its product offerings to include, concentrates, pre-rolls, and Delta 8 infused syrup.

Stated Cann American CEO, Jason Black: "I'm very pleased with this milestone of achieving retail placement of our exclusive products line. Oklahoma represents one of the fastest growing cannabis markets in the US. Establishing our footprint throughout Oklahoma will greatly assist the Company's revenue growth and increased shareholder value."

About Cann American Corp.

Cann American was formed in 2015 with an initial focus on developing legal cannabis industry infrastructure projects in Northern California. Now a publicly traded company under symbol (CNNA), Cann American Corp., through its subsidiaries, has expanded its focus toward developing assets, technologies, and acquisitions nationally in the legal cannabis and hemp industries.

