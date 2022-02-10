U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,568.63
    -18.55 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,658.42
    -109.64 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,428.19
    -62.18 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.00
    +7.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.17
    +1.51 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.10
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1477
    +0.0050 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0080
    +0.0790 (+4.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    +0.0086 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9420
    +0.4170 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,072.02
    +1,111.41 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.45
    +24.27 (+2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,671.53
    +28.11 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Cann American Corp. Announces Retail Placement and Expanded Products Line

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNNA

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), a holding company building a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the legal cannabis and hemp industries, is pleased to announce its "C-Juice" Delta 8 products are on retail shelves.

C-Juice by Cann American is now currently available in the Oklahoma cities of Oklahoma City, Davis, Edmond, Ponca City, Midwest City, and Stillwater. Additional markets will be coming on-line shortly.

In addition to the C-Juice vape cartridge line, the Company has expanded its product offerings to include, concentrates, pre-rolls, and Delta 8 infused syrup.

Stated Cann American CEO, Jason Black: "I'm very pleased with this milestone of achieving retail placement of our exclusive products line. Oklahoma represents one of the fastest growing cannabis markets in the US. Establishing our footprint throughout Oklahoma will greatly assist the Company's revenue growth and increased shareholder value."

About Cann American Corp.

Cann American was formed in 2015 with an initial focus on developing legal cannabis industry infrastructure projects in Northern California. Now a publicly traded company under symbol (CNNA), Cann American Corp., through its subsidiaries, has expanded its focus toward developing assets, technologies, and acquisitions nationally in the legal cannabis and hemp industries.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact: Contact@CannAmericanCorp.com
Twitter:https://Twitter.com/CNNA_OTC

SOURCE: Cann American Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688287/Cann-American-Corp-Announces-Retail-Placement-and-Expanded-Products-Line

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 1 Stock to Avoid No Matter What

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) quickly became one of the hottest meme stocks during the pandemic. Indeed, GameStop has taken steps to adapt to today's retail gaming environment. It has also begun to emphasize collectibles and consumer electronics.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • 2 Stocks On Sale That Are Changing the World

    The stock market is full of companies with innovative ideas, but there are also many businesses riding on previous success. Two companies with the vision and product to change the future are Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Cloudflare's mission is simple: "to build a better internet."

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in February

    The market's recent sell-off of technology and high-growth companies has created a great buying opportunity for bold and patient investors. Here are three top AI stocks building moats around their algorithms and whose stocks are attractively priced today. Technology can change at a blistering pace, and nobody can know for sure that the winners of today will still hold their crown tomorrow, a year from now, or a decade from now.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Snowflake Stock?

    Cloud-based data platform Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) went public in late 2020 amid a ton of hype, including its rapid growth and backing from Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway bought $250 million in shares at the IPO price. The stock went to sky-high valuations in its early trading days. Warren Buffett himself once said that wonderful companies at fair prices are far superior investments to fair companies at wonderful prices.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble as red-hot inflation print pressures tech shares

    U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print for clues on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will adjust monetary conditions to rein in surging prices.

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Just $10,000 spread out among these three high-yield dividend stocks can line up over $1000 worth of dividends per year.

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Canada Goose Plunges After Sales View Cut on Weakness Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. had their biggest drop in more than two years after the maker of designer parkas cut its annual forecast due to lower sales in Asia and Europe.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecas

  • U.S. CPI inflation rose in January to 40-year high

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Cheung breaks down January's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

  • Is a Reverse Stock Split Coming for These 2 Pot Stocks?

    It's a discretionary move, and while some businesses, including Berkshire Hathaway, like keeping their share prices high, others like to split their stocks to bring down their prices so they look more affordable to retail investors. Two cannabis stocks that may potentially take on such moves in the near future are Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO). It's looking inevitable that Sundial Growers will need to use a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • Better Buy: Meta Platforms vs. PayPal Holdings

    This earnings season was brutal for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has lost about 30% of its market value since it posted a messy fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 2. PayPal's stock price has also plunged roughly 30% since the digital-payments provider posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 1.

  • 1 Metaverse Stock That Just Crushed Its Big Tech Rival

    Last week was jam-packed with earnings results from the most popular big tech companies, leading to wild price action swings that kept investors guessing. An investment thesis shouldn't be formed from one earnings report, but Snap is trending in the right direction, and it has an innovative take on the metaverse that could generate significant growth in its business. Changes to privacy rules at Apple and Alphabet, which owns the Android mobile operating system, stirred up major concerns in social media circles during 2021.

  • Bombardier eyes higher business jet deliveries, plane production

    Business jet makers are ramping up production of corporate aircraft on higher demand from wealthy travelers opting to fly private during the pandemic, but broader industry supply-chain hiccups, labor shortages and recent surges in COVID-19 cases remain challenges. “Looking ahead, we are positioning ourselves to increase the number of deliveries by another 15-20% as soon as 2023, while maintaining a sharp focus on balancing longer-term production increases with the pricing environment,” said Bombardier Chief Executive Eric Martel in a statement.

  • Didi Shares Climb as Tencent Boosts Stake in Chinese Ride-Hailing Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. shares got a shot in the arm after one of its largest shareholders increased its stake in the company.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainShares of the Chinese ride-hailing firm rose as much as

  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...