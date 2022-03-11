U.S. markets closed

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market - 53% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Aurora Cannabis Inc & Cannoid LLC| 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBD Market by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 53% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for cannabidiol in North America. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing CBD products will facilitate the cannabidiol market growth in North America over the forecast period

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cannabidiol Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the CBD market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 29.91 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The rising popularity of CBD oil and the rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing CBD products are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of CBD products will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The cannabidiol market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The CBD market report is segmented by source (marijuana and hemp) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The cannabidiol market share growth by the marijuana segment has been significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the CBD market size.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The CBD market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • The marijuana market has the potential to grow by USD 28.72 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.54%. Download a free sample now!

  • The nicotine gum market share is expected to increase by USD 1.01 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 4.43%. Download a free sample now!

CBD Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 29.91 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

26.21

Performing market contribution

North America at 53%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aurora Cannabis Inc. , Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol, Endoca BV, Gaia Botanicals LLC, Isodiol International Inc., and NuLeaf Naturals LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Source

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Source

  • Marijuana - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hemp - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Source

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc.

  • Cannoid LLC

  • Canopy Growth Corp.

  • CBD American Shaman LLC

  • CV Sciences Inc.

  • Elixinol

  • Endoca BV

  • Gaia Botanicals LLC

  • Isodiol International Inc.

  • NuLeaf Naturals LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabidiol-cbd-market---53-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-evolving-opportunities-with-aurora-cannabis-inc--cannoid-llc-17000-technavio-reports-301499337.html

SOURCE Technavio

