U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,405.25
    +12.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,226.00
    +87.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,000.00
    +55.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.60
    +8.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.00
    +0.40 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    +4.90 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.62
    -0.75 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3010
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.0200
    +0.6320 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,085.09
    -124.35 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.94
    +14.44 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.93
    -1.73 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Cannabidiol Market to hit USD 56.2 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Prominent market players operating in the global cannabidiol (CBD) industry involve Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, CV Sciences, Cronos Group, Inc., Medterra, and Tilray.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The cannabidiol market value is projected to cross USD 56.2 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing utility of cannabidiol in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to fuel the industry growth.

The global market is noted to be an emerging industry where consumers are keen to understand the benefits and side effects of adopting cannabidiol as a treatment alternative. The increasing awareness of CBD-based products and an alternative to traditional pharmaceutical medicines is propelling the cannabidiol (CBD) market demand. The pharmaceutical industry and various other research organizations are largely studying the benefits of cannabidiol and its by-products. The effective outcomes of CBD has increased its adoption to treat several disorders as it can act as a natural alternative to several other conventional medicines owing to being plant-derived nature.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4541

Creams & roll-on segment is anticipated to witness 21.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2028. This is attributed to a growing application of cannabidiol in the cosmetic industry. Moreover, CBD possesses anti-inflammatory properties and can be useful in treating skin conditions including eczema, acne, and psoriasis, among others. Also, the antioxidant properties help to reduce the appearance of aging signs of skin and sooths the dry skin thereby, enhancing the business landscape.


Some major findings of the cannabidiol market report include:

  • Numerous cosmetic applications of cannabidiol products is attributed to growing demand for creams and roll-on segment.

  • Rising occurrence of anxiety is noted to significantly increase the demand for CBD products.

  • Hemp-derived CBD products is set to drive the market expansion in the forecast timeframe.

  • Online distribution channel is predicted to witness considerable CAGR during the analysis timeframe owing to wide variety of product availability for purchase.

Cannabidiol market from sleep/insomnia segment surpassed USD 1.1 billion in 2021. CBD is the main cannabinoid that interacts with the endocannabinoid system enabling the body to maintain stability, state of balance and homeostasis. Usage of CBD reduces mental health disorders such as post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression while offering better sleep. Moreover, CBD also has the potential to reduce the symptoms of rapid eye movement and sleep behavior disorder. The aforementioned factors are estimated to foster the market progression.

Browse key industry insights spread across 290 pages with 373 market data tables & 20 figures & charts from the report, “Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Forecasts By Product (Oil, Tinctures, Suppository, Transdermal Patches, Isolates, Tablet, Capsules, Vape oil, Creams & Roll-on, CBD Inhalers), Application (Anxiety/Stress, Sleep/Insomnia, Chronic Pain, Migraines, Skin Care, Seizures, Joint Pain & Inflammation, Neurological Conditions), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Inhalation, Transdermal Patches, Rectal, Sublingual), Source (Marijuana, Hemp), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline {Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Stores}), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/cannabidiol-cbd-market

Cannabidiol market from oral segment accounted for 52.2% revenue share in 2021. The oral route of administration is more commonly preferred as it offers effective and gradual relief to pain and other disorders. Oral route for the administration of cannabidiol is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes and tuberous sclerosis complex. Various key players are focusing to develop medications through the oral route of administration. Furthermore, a relatively higher rate of adoption for oral route of administration for CBD products is observed.

Hemp segment is set to reach USD 40.5 billion by 2028. The segment witnesses a significant demand owing to its legal status across certain countries and regions. Hemp contains a relatively higher proportion of CBD and less THC as compared to marijuana enabling the manufacturers to opt for least potential legal ramifications. Most of the CBD base products sold in the U.S. are obtained from low-THC hemp varieties of cannabis. Hence, the demand for hemp-derived CBD products is likely to boost the cannabidiol market outlook.

Asia Pacific cannabidiol market is anticipated to progress at 23.9% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. The liberal stance of the regulating authorities, medicinal and cosmetic use of CBD products is legalized in various countries is driving the industry outlook in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing legalization of cannabidiol have boosted its use in several products that offers manufacturers lucrative opportunity to operate in the market. Moreover, the increasing awareness of benefits associated to cannabidiol, and regulatory scenarios experience amendments is expected to spur the regional market share.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4541

Few prominent key players operating in the cannabidiol industry include Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation, Cronos Group, CV Sciences, Inc., Medterra and Tilray among others. Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as acquisitions, business expansion and novel product launches to consolidate their market presence.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba In

  • JPMorgan earnings preview: Bank expected to report lackluster Q1 results

    JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks set to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Tesla, Nio and Volkswagen Face a Puzzling Headache

    The resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in China adds a new headache to manufacturers of electric vehicles.

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • EV Maker Fisker Chooses Hyderabad As India Headquarters

    Electric Vehicle producer Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) has established its India headquarters in the southern city of Hyderabad. The company has started local hiring, and the new team is expected to be operational within weeks. Fisker Vigyan India Pvt Ltd, the company's operating entity, will focus on software development and embedded electronics, virtual vehicle development support functions, data analytics, and machine learning. The Hyderabad office will work alongside the Fisker engineering and pro

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Devon Energy, Robinhood, Twilio

    Hope is not an investing strategy, even when it's all you have, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, after the latest Consumer Price Index reading roiled the markets into another day of declines. Cramer said positivity and optimism are good things to have, but when it comes to investing, you simply cannot hang your hat on hope alone. Not only that, Cramer found little hope for the future.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Oil: ‘We’re looking at structurally higher prices’ due to Russia-Ukraine war, analyst says

    Vectis Energy Partners Principal Tamar Essner joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about oil prices rising over Russia-Ukraine and OPEC supply concerns, global oil and natural gas supply forecasts for the decade, and the difficulties in processing and exporting oil.

  • Public company moves US headquarters out of South Florida

    This technology firm is moving its corporate jobs further up the coast to get closer to its customers.

  • Krispy Kreme sets doughnut prices to $4.11 average gas price Wednesday to offer inflation relief

    Gas prices might be lower after the record March highs but Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' and Bojangles are providing consumers with additional gas relief.

  • China gaming firms toe the line, paving the way to end licence freeze

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China lifted a nine-month freeze on gaming licences after companies, including industry leader Tencent, made major adjustments to their business practices and due to the ban's economic fallout, industry sources and analysts said. The watchdog of the $47 billion video games market, the world's largest, stopped issuing publishing licenses, which are key to monetising games, in August following a crackdown that curbed game-playing time for minors. A source at a game studio of which Tencent Holdings is a major shareholder said it was requested by Tencent to remove English words from its game, avoid the colour red and scrap wordings such as “headshots” or “death” to be compliant.