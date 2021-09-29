The Cannabinoid Institute Offers Medical Cannabis Training Courses Free of Charge to 100 Medical Students in New York State

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannabinoid Institute (TCI) announced today it is offering its cannabis training certification courses free of charge to 100 medical students in the state of New York. Courses will be awarded to the first 100 applicants who supply proof of their status as enrolled NY state medical students at info@thecannabinoidinstitute.com .

With more states legalizing cannabis for medical and recreational use, TCI recognizes the critical role that education plays in reducing patient adverse outcomes and ensuring the safe use of cannabis. Since less than 10% of medical schools teach about the endocannabinoid system and cannabis from a scientific and objective lens, TCI is offering its courses free of charge to medical students since they represent the next generation of physicians who will benefit from understanding the complexities of the endocannabinoid system and medical cannabis and in order to meet the needs of patients who are increasingly looking to plant-based alternatives as part of their treatment plans. Medical students who register for the program will have access to eight hours of medical cannabis education, including the latest scientific research on the endocannabinoid system and the known effects of cannabis on the human body. This certification course is also offered to practicing physicians who are eligible to receive ACCME tier-1 credit. In order to offer its courses more widely, TCI is in discussion with additional potential underwriters of its courses to provide students across healthcare disciplines with the education they need to meet the changing landscape concurrent with the legalization of cannabis.



TCI was founded by Drs. Jan Roberts and Stacia Woodcock with the objective of reducing adverse reactions for patients and ensuring clinicians can provide their patients with the most knowledgeable guidance available. With patient safety at the center of its mission, TCI was created to educate healthcare professionals on the risks and benefits of medical cannabis, now legal in the state of New York and beyond. Historically treated as a Schedule I drug which prevented medical cannabis research for the past 50 years, TCI's certification courses teach the science of the body's endocannabinoid system, medicinal uses of the plant, and the potential risks and benefits of cannabis use, including drug to drug interactions, among other topics.

"When I conducted my academic research on clinicians' knowledge and attitudes on medical cannabis, it became apparent many clinicians had not heard of the endocannabinoid system or how different methods of consumption and dosing impacted patients and their outcomes. The data revealed that clinicians who had never experienced cannabis firsthand viewed it much more negatively and stigmatized, whereas clinicians who had experience firsthand with cannabis understood the potential medical benefit for some clinical conditions," noted Jan Roberts, Founder of TCI. "Our concern for patient safety and creating positive outcomes has informed TCI's goal to arm healthcare professionals with the latest information on the endocannabinoid system and medical cannabis. We are delighted to be able to offer certification courses to NY state medical students who will be on the front line of patient care as medicinal cannabis research unlocks potential treatment options."

TCI is a global women-led medical cannabis education company that specializes in teaching science-driven, web-based, and live education to medical students, and other health care professionals by providing accredited certification programs and individual courses for clinicians. TCI offers cannabis medical education in both English and Spanish.

Jan Roberts, DSW, LCSW is the founder of The Cannabinoid Institute (TCI), a licensed clinical social worker, and an educator at NYU Silver School of Social Work. Dr. Roberts also serves as the Faculty Advisor for NYU's CannaHealth Student Group, which is part of the larger NYU CannaNetwork, and is a clinical supervisor for MSW interns. In addition, Dr. Roberts sees patients at her private practice in Manhattan.

