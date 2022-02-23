U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,333.25
    +33.25 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,757.00
    +232.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,015.00
    +152.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.40
    +15.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.68
    -0.23 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.60
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.78
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0330
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,057.22
    +1,540.80 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.03
    +61.73 (+7.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.53
    +51.32 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Cannabis Banking Fintech Company Green Check Verified Promotes Paul Dunford and Stacy Litke to Executive Level Positions

Green Check Verified
·4 min read

Following a record year of revenue growth and customer expansion, strategic promotions reinforce cannabis banking, regulatory and compliance expertise

Bonita Springs, FL, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check Verified, the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, today announced the promotions of Paul Dunford to VP of Knowledge, and Stacy Litke to VP of Banking Programs. Green Check Verified (GCV) counts nearly 100 U.S. banks and credit unions as partners. Over the past year, the company increased the number of cannabis-related businesses (CRB) on its platform by 270%, and expanded its ability to offer financial institutions (FIs) bespoke solutions for building their own cannabis products and service offerings.

The industry is poised for another growth spurt in 2022, with many new states planning to legalize medical and or recreational cannabis and existing programs anticipated to expand as well. In their new executive roles, Dunford and Litke will continue to be integral in helping GCV capitalize on this growth, shaping the company’s expanding future roadmap and vision, and be instrumental in driving innovative new customer-focused strategies. As part of this roadmap, Paul and Stacy will continue to present their monthly Cannabis Banking Bootcamps, which have now been attended by nearly 700 financial institutions.

“It can’t be overstated how critical both Paul and Stacy’s contributions have been to our operation. They each bring their own vast and unique knowledge about what it takes to run a successful cannabis banking program in today’s climate,” said Kevin Hart, CEO of Green Check Verified. “With the landscape around cannabis banking shifting fast, there are countless new opportunities for us to help the industry reach that next level, and their efforts will be invaluable as we head into GCV’s next phase of growth.”

As one of GCV’s co-founders, Dunford’s inquisitive and unparalleled compliance-based approach to solving the complexities of the regulated financial and cannabis industries has benefited the company from the start. Dunford has worked to develop and maintain GCV’s advanced compliance rules engine — which contributes to the scalability of all GCV products — while helping the company to quickly expand into serving any direct marijuana, hemp or indirect business in the vast cannabis ecosystem with confidence and clarity. Dunford is also spearheading a new certification program, which will enable more FIs to confidently begin their cannabis banking journey.

Litke has been an exceptional leader in developing and maintaining all of the components for enabling FIs to launch and scale successful programs. Litke’s deep understanding of banking compliance operations and passions for efficiencies through technology — rooted in both an extensive banking and banking technology background — has been a real asset for GCV’s business development efforts. As VP, Litke will continue to define client success and oversee the services that assure cannabis banking programs are fully compliant and meet regulations.

“Over the past year, Green Check Verified has established itself as the industry’s most trusted cannabis banking partner, and I am immensely proud of the team’s stellar work on behalf of our clients and their programs,” said Stacy Litke, VP of Banking Programs. “The industry has come a long way, and I look forward to helping even more customers establish successful cannabis banking programs.”

“Education continues to be an important part of the cannabis banking landscape, and we strongly believe that we have a responsibility to lead those discussions.” says Paul Dunford, VP of Knowledge. “There continues to be a fair amount of inconsistency of information surrounding the industry, but we’ve made tremendous progress over the past year and I’m excited to help amplify that in my expanded role.”

Green Check Verified continues to expand its banking service offerings for FIs and CRBs, with an ambitious roadmap for 2022. Litke’s and Dunford’s leadership will continue to be instrumental in helping banks and credit unions understand cannabis financial services, where the industry is headed, and how GCV is helping them get there.

About Green Check Verified

Green Check Verified (GCV) is a regulatory software and services company founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts. GCV focuses on the intersection between community banking and the emerging legal cannabis industry and aims to provide the services and tools needed to connect these two industries in compliant and profitable ways. For more information about Green Check Verified, visit www.greencheckverified.com.

CONTACT: Kevin Blomberg Green Check Verified kevin.blomberg@fusionpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Better AI Stock: Palantir vs. C3.ai

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) both help businesses and government organizations make data-driven decisions. Both companies initially dazzled investors with their robust growth rates, but their stocks fizzled out over the past year as inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical headwinds sparked a hasty retreat from high-growth tech stocks. Palantir went public via a direct listing in September 2020, started trading at $10 per share, and hit an all-time high of $39 during the Reddit-fueled rally in growth stocks last January.

  • Rio Tinto to Pay $7.7 Billion Dividend as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group cemented itself as one of the big winners in the global economic rebound from the pandemic by delivering its highest-ever profits and announcing another massive dividend.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay Next Yea

  • Got $5,000? Please Don't Put It in These 2 Cannabis Growth Stocks

    Investing $5,000 in companies that compete in a growing industry like cannabis can be great for your portfolio. With trailing revenue of $589.31 million, it also has a claim to being one of the world's leaders in the cannabis space.

  • Alibaba’s Quarterly Profit Is Set to Plummet 60%. Here’s Why.

    Investors shouldn't worry too much. Despite what is set to be a massive drop in yearly profit on a percentage basis, Alibaba likely did well in the fourth quarter.

  • Tenneco Is Being Taken Private by Apollo Funds for $7.1 Billion

    Apollo Funds will pay Tenneco shareholders $20 a share in an all-cash transaction, representing a 100.4% premium to Tenneco's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 2/22: Cisco Systems, Walmart

    Jim Cramer says conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine crisis can drag on for months. Investors need to have a plan, a shopping list and cash to buy stocks on sale.

  • Volkswagen in talks to take Porsche public

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss the potential Porsche IPO and what it means for the auto and electric vehicle markets.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to

  • AMD is now worth more than rival Intel

    AMD lands another notable win against rival Intel.

  • Rio Tinto to Pay Its Highest-Ever Dividend After Posting Record Profit

    The company says it will pay a total dividend for the year of $10.40 a share, including a special dividend of $2.47.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Few buzzwords have captured the imagination of investors like metaverse. As with most trends, we will have to see if the hype exceeds the reality when it comes to how large a role the metaverse will play in our future. There are two companies, in particular, that I think are smart choices for those who want to invest in the metaverse, and their recent earnings results make me confident each is poised for a strong performance in 2022.

  • These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Upside Is Huge

    Right now, I'm thinking of a biotech company with game-changing vaccine technology and a company whose successes are tied to the cryptocurrency market. The coronavirus pandemic put Vaxart's (NASDAQ: VXRT) name on the map. Vaxart's candidate still is in phase 2 trials.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures recover some losses after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stock futures rose on Wednesday to recover some losses after a steep sell-off during Tuesday's trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • Sberbank, VTB shares rebound as Russia's top banks escape UK sanctions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Shares in Russia's two largest lenders, Sberbank and VTB, reversed early losses to trade higher on Tuesday after the state-controlled groups escaped British sanctions on Russian banks. British sanctions targeted Bank Rossiya, Black Sea Bank, Genbank, IS Bank and Promsvyazbank - smaller lenders of which only the latter is on the Russian central bank's list of systemically important credit institutions. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sanctioned three high-net worth individuals in response to Russia's decision to deploy troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising their independence.