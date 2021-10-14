U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.25
    +29.25 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,469.00
    +212.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,877.25
    +113.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.40
    +17.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.44
    +1.00 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.80
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1613
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.77
    -2.08 (-10.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0054 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4020
    +0.1550 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,660.83
    +2,847.39 (+5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,371.62
    +37.22 (+2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.89
    +51.07 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Cannabis commerce company Dutchie doubles valuation following new funding round

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Dutchie, a four-year-old, Bend, Oregon company that charges cannabis dispensaries a monthly fee to create and run their websites and manage orders, is on a roll this year, raising its second large round of funding -- this time a $350 million Series D at a $3.75 billion valuation.

The new valuation is more than double what was announced in March when Dutchie brought in $200 million in Series C funding at a $1.7 billion valuation. At the time, the valuation was roughly eight times the $200 million valuation the company had after closing on $35 million in Series B funding last August.

The latest funding round is led by D1 Capital Partners, with participation from existing investors, including Tiger Global, Dragoneer, DFJ Growth, Thrive Capital, Gron Ventures and Casa Verde Capital. New investors include Willoughby Capital, Glynn Capital and Park West Asset Management. The latest funding round boosts the company’s total funding to over $600 million.

In new round, Dutchie, focused on smoother cannabis retail, sees its valuation soar by eight times

Dutchie co-founder and CEO Ross Lipson spoke to me yesterday about the company’s serious tailwinds, driven by the societal shift of wider adoption of cannabis products, health and wellness benefits and more states passing friendlier regulations.

“The verdict is out, and cannabis is a force for good. That is the biggest development we are excited about,” Lipson told TechCrunch. “The cannabis space is the fastest growing industry, up 35% year over year. Dutchie is working with over 5,000 dispensaries in North America and processed $14 billion in annualized sales for those dispensaries. We’ve seen 100% year over year growth with dispensaries.”

Indeed, Dutchie is continuously working to propel the industry forward with continuous education on the benefits of cannabis and backing more legalizations and regulatory work. Cannabis is seeing more startups bringing technology into the fold, attracting talent and investment. In April, Crunchbase reported that $357 million was invested into cannabis companies so far in 2021, while forecasters say cannabis will be a $100 billion industry in the U.S. by 2030.

Earlier this year, TechCrunch spoke to cannabis venture capital investors. Morgan Paxhia, managing director of Poseidon Investment Management, said that “2021 could be nothing short of amazing for our industry. We expect capital flows to pick up massively from pent-up demand, good public markets bringing more IPOs, lots of M&A and new innovative startups coming on scene.”

Meanwhile, Lipson said Dutchie had a long relationship with D1 Capital, and along with existing investors, kept in constant communication about the business and its customers. To keep up with demand, both Dutchie and D1 decided it was the right time for an investment to accelerate the mission to streamline dispensary operations.

Dutchie has already made a $100 million commitment to invest in R&D over the next 12 months, so that is where some of the new funding will be deployed, Lipson said. He is also adding to the company’s employee base of 500 people across 40 states and Canada.

Now that the company has entered Series D territory, I asked Lipson if an IPO was part of the company’s future goals, and he said “we are always looking at all opportunities.”

As for the future of the cannabis industry, he said we will continue to see adoption across all areas, especially as more people are educated on finding the right product and modality and more states legalize cannabis.

“There are more initiatives, like the Safe Banking Act to help banks provide services for cannabis-related businesses and the More Act,” he added. “We don’t see federal legalization in the near term, but are optimistic that it will come.”

Seth Rogen explains how Houseplant promotes cannabis without breaking the rules

 

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Bank of America reported its third-quarter 2021 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Tesla: Strong Deliveries Don’t Alter the Bear Case

    No one can accuse Elon Musk of lacking in ambition and often throughout his career, Tesla’s (TSLA) detractors have had to beat a hasty retreat after underestimating the guru-like CEO’s ability to defy the skeptics. However, following the EV leader’s 2021 Annual Meeting, Needham’s Rajvindra Gill thinks the company’s ambitious goal does not seem realistic. The company reiterated its intention to deliver 20 million EVs by 2030 while at the same time making their offerings more affordable. “Although

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Robinhood Stocks That Could Bounce Back Big Time

    Guess what many of the 100 most popular stocks on Robinhood have in common right now? CEO Mark Zuckerberg has himself even called for more regulation in the past, knowing that it would help Facebook over the long run.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Jumped on Wednesday

    The growth stock's gain comes as the company unveils a list of new services and features ahead of its CrowdStrike Investor Product Briefing today. On Wednesday morning, CrowdStrike unveiled Falcon XDR, a service that extends the company's endpoint detection and response to work across its entire security stack in real time. "Falcon XDR provides security teams with the data and tools to respond, contain and remediate sophisticated attacks faster," CrowdStrike said in a press release.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • Stars Begin to Align for Hydrogen Stock Plug Power

    Plug Power has had some tailwinds that have helped to make it more attractive to investors of late.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • Will Boeing Take Off in 2022?

    The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted nearly every industry in some way, with it hitting the aerospace sector especially hard. If no one is flying, companies won’t want to continue ordering and paying for new airplanes. Boeing (BA) was already in a precarious position with its 737 MAX saga, but the company has been emerging from its slump and is poised for potential upside. (See Analyst Top Stocks on TipRanks) One analyst on the bullish side of the fence is Sheila Kahyaoglu of Jefferies Group, who wro

  • 4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

    For instance, since the beginning of 1950, there have been 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500. To build on this point, the broader market has responded very similarly following crashes or corrections for the past 60 years. Following each of the previous eight bear markets, excluding the coronavirus crash, there were either one or two declines of 10% in the S&P 500 within three years.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • Is Nio's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return loss of 27.1%. Nio’s stock has run out of steam in 2021, but value investors may be wondering whether it’s time to buy the dip. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is currently at about 34, more than double its long-term average of 15.9. Nio d

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • The 'man who broke the Bank of England' finally likes Bitcoin — here are 3 easy ways to hop on

    George Soros has come around on crypto. Maybe you should, too?