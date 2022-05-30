U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.53
    +0.46 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.30
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0762
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2642
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2960
    +0.2110 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,628.11
    +1,502.59 (+5.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.03
    +38.53 (+6.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.50
    +13.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Cannabis Cultivation Market to Grow at a 24.51% CAGR | Rising government reforms supporting hemp and marijuana cultivation to propel the growth - MDC Research Study

Market Data Centre
·7 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

Cannabis Cultivation Market 2022 - 2030 - Vendor Assessment(Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MDC Research

Pune, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Cultivation Market by Vendor Assessment, Technology Assessment, Partner & Customer Ecosystem, type/solution, service, organization size, end-use verticals, and Region – Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Forecast to 2030, published by Market Data Centre, The Cannabis Cultivation Market is projected to grow at a solid pace during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the ecosystem has led to a compsetitive and diverse market. The advancement of digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries is expected to drive the worldwide Cannabis Cultivation Market during the study period.

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global Cannabis Cultivation Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-to 2030 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Cannabis Cultivation Market.


Download Free Sample PDF@ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/15332


Regional Analysis:

On the basis of Geography, the Global Cannabis Cultivation Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global Cannabis Cultivation Market. Due to increasing investment for research and development process and adoption of solutions in the region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

The growing number of Cannabis Cultivation Market players across regions is expected to drive market growth further. Moreover, increasing investments by prominent vendors in product capabilities and business expansion is expected to fuel the market during the study period. Many market players are finding lucrative opportunities in emerging economies like China and India, where the large populations are coupled with new innovations in numerous industries.

Market Assessment

Technology Assessment

Vendor Assessment

Market Dynamics

Key Innovations

Product Breadth and Capabilities

Trends and Challenges

Adoption Trends and Challenges

Technology Architecture

Drivers and Restrains

Deployment Trends

Competitive Differentiation

Regional and Industry Dynamics

Industry Applications

Price/Performance Analysis

Regulations and Compliance

 

Strategy and Vision


In deep ToC includes

233 – Tables

45 – Figures

300 – Pages


Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/15332


Table of Contents                                                                           

1.      INTRODUCTION
1.1.   Market Definition
1.2.   Market Segmentation
1.3.   Geographic Scope
1.4.   Years Considered: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020; Base Year – 2021; Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
1.5.   Currency Used
2.      RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1.   Research Framework
2.2.   Data Collection Technique
2.3.   Data Sources
2.3.1.      Secondary Sources
2.3.2.      Primary Sources
2.4.   Market Estimation Methodology
2.4.1.      Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2.      Top-Down Approach
2.5.   Data Validation and Triangulation
2.5.1.      Market Forecast Model
2.5.2.      Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
3.      ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
4.      MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT
4.1.   Overview
4.2.   Drivers
4.3.   Barriers/Challenges
4.4.   Opportunities
5.      VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
6.      PRICING ANALYSIS
7.      SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.      MARKET SIZING AND FORECASTING
8.1.   Global - Cannabis Cultivation Market Analysis & Forecast, By Region
8.2.   Global - Cannabis Cultivation Market Analysis & Forecast, By Segment
8.2.1.      North America Cannabis Cultivation Market, By Segment
8.2.2.      North America Cannabis Cultivation Market, By Country
8.2.2.1.            US
8.2.2.2.            Canada
8.2.3.      Europe Cannabis Cultivation Market, By Segment
8.2.4.      Europe Cannabis Cultivation Market, By Country
8.2.4.1.            Germany
8.2.4.2.            UK
8.2.4.3.            France
8.2.4.4.            Rest of Europe (ROE)
8.2.5.      Asia Pacific Cannabis Cultivation Market, By Segment
8.2.6.      Asia Pacific Cannabis Cultivation Market, By Country
8.2.6.1.            China
8.2.6.2.            Japan
8.2.6.3.            India
8.2.6.4.            Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.2.7.      Rest of the World (ROW) Cannabis Cultivation Market, By Segment
8.2.8.      Rest of the World (ROW) Cannabis Cultivation Market, By Country
8.2.8.1.            Latin America
8.2.8.2.            Middle East & Africa

ToC can be modified as per clients' business requirements*


Read Overview of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/cannabis-cultivation-market-15332

Cannabis Cultivation Market 2022 - 2030 - Vendor Assessment(Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MDC Research
           

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How does our product and services portfolio compare to leading competitors?

  • What are the key developments in customer demand given the changing economy?

  • What are the new pricing and consumption models in the marketplace and how should we align our portfolio?

  • What are the key decision drivers for services buyers?

  • How can we accelerate our bidding process?

  • What is the potential of the Cannabis Cultivation Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Cannabis Cultivation Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Cannabis Cultivation Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Cannabis Cultivation Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Cannabis Cultivation Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Cannabis Cultivation Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Cannabis Cultivation Market?

  • What is the potential of the Cannabis Cultivation Market?

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing  the demand in the Cannabis Cultivation Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete  and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.


Check the Discount on this Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/discount/15332

 

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Coverage

Cannabis Cultivation Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Cannabis Cultivation Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Cannabis Cultivation Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.

About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oil prices climb to over 2-month highs ahead of EU meeting on Russia sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a planned European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 62 cents, or 0.5%, to $115.69 a barrel, extending solid gains made last week. The EU is due to meet on Monday and Tuesday to discuss a sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, actions which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Analysis-How the Ukraine conflict is reshaping global oil markets

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reconfigured the global oil market, with African suppliers stepping in to meet European demand and Moscow, stung by Western sanctions, increasingly tapping risky ship-to-ship transfers to get its crude to Asia. The reroutings mark the biggest supply-side shakeup of the global oil trade since the U.S. shale revolution altered the shape of the market around a decade ago and suggest Russia will be able to navigate a European Union (EU) oil ban, provided Asia and China continue to buy its crude.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • The top 10 highest paid CEOs of the Fortune 500

    The highest paid CEOs in America in 2021, according to Fortune's new analysis of executive pay.

  • Shanghai Lockdowns Slam Japanese Automakers’ Production in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top three automakers saw their output in China slashed by double digits in April, highlighting the toll Shanghai’s lockdown is taking on manufacturers operating in the world’s biggest car-producing nation.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism

  • Oil prices: Brent crude tops $120 a barrel as China eases COVID curbs

    The IEA warned last week that prices could rise further if demand in China picks up.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Putin says he's willing to discuss resuming Ukrainian grain shipments

    Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key global fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil. "For its part, Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports," the Kremlin said.

  • Volkswagen says supply-chain problems are easing even as some Audi buyers face year-long wait times

    Chairman Herbert Diess said Volkswagen is seeing a “clear improvement through summer” on the supply of microchips it needs for its vehicles.

  • I’m 60, a school bus driver and bartender with $165,000 saved for retirement and a spender mentality – ‘is there any hope for me?’

    While doing this exercise, you may find you’re paying for stuff you actually have no use for, like a magazine or streaming service subscription, or you may find that you’ve been spending so much money on things you don’t care about that you’re not able to put money toward the stuff you actually care about, including your retirement savings. You might want to claim as early as you can to get extra cash flow, which would be 62, or you might find you can afford to hold out a little longer while you’re working, in which case, you’d see how much you’d get later.

  • The Weakest Link in Germany’s Economic Engine Is Fraying

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s energy security hinges on a utility whose bets on Russian energy are backfiring in the geopolitical standoff over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapGoldman Says Bull Market in

  • What's the Environmental Impact of Cryptocurrency?

    Cryptocurrency mining requires massive amounts of energy. Find out why cryptocurrency mining is so energy intensive and learn about alternatives to crypto mining.

  • Toyota misses April global production target due to COVID, parts shortage

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it missed its global production target for April as COVID-19 outbreaks and a parts shortage slowed its post-pandemic recovery. The world's largest automaker by sales produced 692,259 vehicles last month, a 9.1% drop from the same month last year, and falling short of an earlier plan of making about 750,000 vehicles worldwide. Toyota last week downgraded its global production plan for June to around 800,000 vehicles due to the impact of COVID-19 containment measures in China and signalled the possibility of lowering its full-year output plan of 9.7 million vehicles.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • 'The value of education has to be redefined,' Chegg CEO says

    Higher education has taken a beating over the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic, including a decline in student enrollment and concerns over college affordability.

  • Georgia joins $19 million settlement alleging Ford Motor Company misrepresented hybrid vehicles

    The settlement is to resolve allegations of Ford's alleged false advertisement and misleading representation

  • Brent Crude Oil Price Update – Strong Upside Bias with Initial Target $118.95, Followed by $123.25

    Trader reaction to $115.80 and $115.56 will likely determine the direction of the August Brent crude oil futures contract early Monday.