U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,493.70
    +7.47 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,431.84
    +65.58 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,029.61
    +9.81 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.58
    +11.68 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.60
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.90
    -20.60 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1754
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3320
    +0.0420 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3721
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0680
    +0.4310 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,353.72
    -86.09 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.43
    +2.89 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,140.59
    +14.81 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Cannabis e-commerce startup Jane Technologies raises $100m after stellar growth

Matt Burns
·4 min read

Don't call Jane Technologies the Amazon of weed. Instead, think of Jane Technologies as the Shopify of weed, and it's an important distinction. While other startups attempt to build a destination marketplace like Amazon, Jane Technologies is trying something more powerful. The company is building the backends for dispensaries that are quickly taking their cannabis offerings online, and the company accounts for 20% of all legal cannabis sales in the United States. To Jane Technologies, the future of cannabis isn't a single destination like Amazon; the future of cannabis is the neighborhood dispensary that sells weed online, and Jane wants to power their online store.

Today, the company is announcing a $100m Series C financing round, bringing the total amount raised since its founding in 2015 to $130 million. Honor Ventures lead the round, and Founding Managing Partner Jeffery Housenbold joined Jane Technologies' board of directors.

Jane Technologies expects to use the additional capital to grow its digital footprint and its teams across multiple areas of operations. The company intends to build new features and expand its product offering for large and small cannabis operations.

Online cannabis retail sales are quickly becoming the norm as consumers' expectations change, and Jane offers a turn-key solution to build a robust online presence quickly.

Socrates Rosenfeld, Jane Technologies co-founder and CEO, is quick to point out Jane's current positioning is a long time in the making. In an interview with TechCrunch, he says that this was a bet the company made in 2015 that the future of e-commerce is not a marketplace, but the complete digitization of all commerces.

"I think we are really seeing the next chapter of what the future of E-commerce will look like," Rosenfeld said, "not just in the cannabis industry perhaps across the world with various retail verticals like alcohol, convenience goods, restaurants, and groceries. Local establishments [now have] some digital connective tissue to their local community, and I don't think there's a more challenging environment than the cannabis industry. I'm very proud of the team that we've come this far and still have a long way to go, but I think that's the direct result of us being able to raise this [100 million].

It's often cited that cannabis was one of the winners of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales lit up as the world shut down. Jane Technologies' internal numbers lend more supporting evidence. According to their data, only 17% of legal cannabis sales were done online before the pandemic. However, during the height of the pandemic, online says reached a high of 52%, and now, halfway through 2021, Jane Technologies says online sales account for 38% of all legal cannabis sales.

According to Rosenfeld, in 2019, Jane saw $100 million in total transactional volume with one million people on the platform and worked with 1,000 dispensaries. In 2021, the company forecasts it will reach $3.5 billion in total transactional volume from six million users and is now working with 2,100 dispensaries, including in Canada. Even more impressive, the company has nearly doubled the number of products listed on its product database, with 700,000 items up from 350,000, showing a dramatic increase in cannabis products available to the consumer.

"We feel extremely fortunate to be born from the cannabis industry where there was no direct consumer ecosystem," Rosenfeld said. "And we had to go and figure out a way to connect and tie the consumer to the brand and the retailer. We couldn't do that by shipping products directly to the consumer, and we couldn't do that by competing against the retailer; we had to work in partnership with our retail partners to provide them with powerful e-commerce enablement tools."

Last month Jane Technologies partnered with its first Canadian retailer, High Tide. Then, two months ago, the company launched Jane Roots, a powerful all-in-one e-commerce platform that allows dispensaries to focus mainly on the front-end design while Jane takes care of the retail integrations.

"Over the last 25 years I've spent working with e-commerce companies, few have become enduring global platforms," said Jeffrey Housenbold, Founding Managing Partner of Honor Ventures, in a released statement. "Jane has all the right ingredients to become the next eBay or Shopify. They are creating a win-win for all constituents in the ecosystem – brands, retailers and consumers all benefit from their platform and trust Jane to be the go-to service provider to build the future of cannabis commerce on a global basis. I'm excited to watch Socrates and his team build an amazing company, a great place to work and a trusted brand."

Eaze to become America’s largest cannabis delivery service after buying Green Dragon

Seth Rogen is coming to TechCrunch Disrupt to talk about the weed business

Jim Belushi is chasing the magic in cannabis

Recommended Stories

  • Did Etsy's CEO Really Just Say That?

    If his comparison to a leading fintech company proves to be correct, then Etsy shareholders have plenty to cheer about.

  • Budweiser Buys Beer.eth Domain Name for 30 ETH, Rocket NFT for 8 ETH

    Budweiser has changed its Twitter profile picture to that of a rocket designed by NFT platform Rocket Factory.

  • This Growth Stock Joined the Trillion Dollar Club, and It's Still a Buy

    If you buy a diverse portfolio of stocks, you're already ahead of the game, but some investors will tell you it's equally important to "let your winners run." Investors who have owned Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) since its initial public offering have received an 856% return, and they might be wondering how much further it can go. Technology companies need to be light on their feet, which can be hard if you're Facebook, with over 63,000 employees and almost 3 billion monthly users.

  • Why Shopify Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) jumped 4% on Tuesday after the e-commerce leader said it would work with TikTok to launch new in-app shopping features. The deal will allow a select group of Shopify merchants to add a shopping tab to their TikTok profiles and link directly to their online stores for checkout. "Our community has transformed shopping into an experience that's rooted in discovery, connection, and entertainment, creating unparalleled opportunities for brands to capture consumers' attention," TikTok executive Blake Chandlee said in a press release.

  • 29 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (August 10-August 24)

    "My husband cheated on me in my dream last night, so naturally I’m giving him the silent treatment all day until he apologizes accordingly."

  • An 'inconsistent' crash indicator triggered as traders watch

    Bulls beware. The bears are pointing to a technical indicator in the markets as a sign of what could come.

  • Why Facebook, Twitter, Zoom Are At Risk Of Losing Users?

    Ethiopia has begun developing its domestic social media presence without external help in a government bid to replace Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), WhatsApp, and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Reuters reported. However, the country does not plan to block popular social media services. Director general of the Information Network Security Agency (INSA), Shumete Gizaw, accused Facebook of deleting posts and user accounts, allegedly repressing Ethiopia's reality. Ethiopia's armed conflict pitted the federal

  • The FTC’s antitrust case against Facebook fails both legal tests

    Antitrust enforcers can't show that Facebook has monopoly power, nor can it show that it's harming consumers.

  • OnlyFans has 'suspended' its ban on sexually explicit content

    OnlyFans said it has 'suspended' an upcoming ban on sexually explicit material after receiving certain guarantees.

  • Shopify and TikTok Agree to Partner. What It Means for the Stock.

    The deal marks a significant step for TikTok's efforts to generate revenue from the social commerce already taking place on the platform.

  • Facebook-TikTok War Continues To Get Steamier

    ByteDance Ltd's TikTok recently launched a new creative toolset called 'TikTok Effect Studio' to help developers build augmented reality (AR) effects for TikTok's short-form video app TechCrunch reports. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) already offer such tools to develop AR experiences for their own respective family of apps. Snap launched a $3.5 million fund in 2020 for Snapchat AR Lens creation. It aims to add five new games to Snap Games in 2021. Facebook expanded its Spar

  • Daily Crunch: Internet watchdog Citizen Lab says iPhone spyware dodges Apple's security measures

    Especially if you want to know the latest from Spotify, Waymo and other large tech companies. Airbnb to house 20,000 Afghan refugees: Corporate gimmicks are hollow gestures at best. By offering free housing to tens of thousands of refugees from Afghanistan, the company is using its business network for material good.

  • Facebook Is Taking Heat Over Covid-19 Misinformation. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    A White House spokesman criticized the company following a weekend of controversy over its disclosures regarding the spread of misinformaton via its platforms.

  • Chocolate Brown Is the Prettiest Hair-Color Trend for Fall

    There's nothing better than a color refresh and some pretty highlights to brighten up your autumn style. Whether you want a super-simple deep shade, low-maintenance roots, or a daring magenta dye job, we've got a perfect new look for you. Kate Reid, a Sydney, Australia-based colorist is loving this cool-toned chocolate shade for fall.

  • Spotify will allow any US podcaster to charge for a subscription

    Spotify is making its paid podcast subscription program available to all US creators and, soon, to international listeners.

  • TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 kicks off in less than a month

    First up, the Disrupt main stage featuring in-depth interviews and panel discussions with a who’s-who of tech, policy and celebrity-slash-entrepreneurial talent — like Calendly CEO Tope Awotona, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and movie-star-turned-pot-businessman Seth Rogen. Buy your pass, plan your schedule and get ready to join your people and move your business forward.

  • Social Value & Social Return on Investment (SROI) Accreditation Training

    October training dates have been added! Click here to register

  • Facebook Is Considering NFT Support in Novi Digital Wallet

    Facebook is in a good position to explore supporting NFTs through its new digital wallet, according to David Marcus.

  • Ecocentricity Blog: Not-So-Happy Reading

    By: John A. Lanier

  • Video: Jamie Windsor Shares the Truth on Being Successful on YouTube

    ly concerned about views and popularity, some industry members reject their credibility as skilled photographers. But that can hardly be fair. Surely there's more depth to a photographer who makes YouTube content? I was eager to find out. So I invited popular YouTuber Jamie Windsor on to The Phoblographer's official podcast: Inside The Photographers Mind.