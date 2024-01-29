Advertisement
Cannabis ETFs Are 2024's Best Performers So Far

etf.com Staff
·1 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 YTD Performers

Ticker

Name

YTD Performance

Weekly Performance

AUM ($, mm)

MSOS

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

31.81%

0.00%

852.96%

MJUS

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

30.97%

0.00%

151.43%

LGLZ

Subversive Cannabis ETF

26.78%

0.00%

0.59%

YOLO

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

18.87%

0.00%

46.69%

PFIX

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

18.58%

0.00%

114.89%

CNBS

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF

17.33%

0.00%

32.54%

NVMZ

TrueShares Structured Outcome ETF - November

14.66%

 

0.00%

KSET

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF

13.83%

0.00%

1.02%

FLEH

Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF

13.32%

 

0.00%

URNJ

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

13.14%

0.00%

274.78%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


