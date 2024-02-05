Advertisement
Cannabis ETS Lead Year-To-Date Performance

etf.com Staff
·1 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 YTD Performers

Ticker

Name

YTD Performance

Weekly Performance

AUM ($, mm)

MJUS

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

44.56%

6.36%

167.33

WEED

Roundhill Cannabis ETF

43.77%

4.57%

$4.14

MSOS

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

43.51%

7.71%

983.25

KSET

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF

36.15%

11.77%

1.20

LGLZ

Subversive Cannabis ETF

35.41%

6.70%

0.63

YOLO

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

27.48%

5.19%

48.98

URNJ

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

26.62%

9.86%

340.89

CNBS

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF

26.00%

6.11%

35.01

URNM

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

21.13%

9.21%

2,033.51

MJ

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF

20.12%

5.15%

266.59



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

