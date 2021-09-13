U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

Cannabis Industry Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view the presentations

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences® and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced that the presentations from the September 8th & 9th Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3BUC6w8

All presentations will be available for 24/7 on-demand replay for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may also download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Presentations:

Presenting Company

Ticker(s)

Innocan Pharma Corp.

(OTCQX: INNPF| CSE: INNO)

MariMed Inc.

OTCQX: MRMD

The Valens Company Inc.

(OTCQX: VLNCF | TSX: VLNS)

Nova Cannabis Inc.

(OTCQB: NVACF | TSX: NOVC)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nasdaq: INM

Vibe Growth Corp.

(Pink: VIBEF | CSE: VIBE)

1933 Industries Inc.

OTCQB: TGIFF | CSE: TGIF

MediPharm Labs Corp.

(OTCQX: MEDIF | TSX: LABS)

IM Cannabis Corp.

(NASDAQ: IMCC | CSE: IMCC)

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

OTCQX: NLCP

Aleafia Health Inc.

(OTCQX: ALEAF | TSX: AH)

InterCure Ltd.

(NASDAQ: INCR | TSX: INCR.U)

Verano Holdings Corp.

(OTCQX: VRNOF | CSE: VRNO)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

(OTCQX: FFLWF | TSX: FAF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc,

(OTCQX: DLTNF | TSX: DN)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

(NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW)

Australis Capital Inc.

(OTCQB: AUSAF | CSE: AUSA)

Lowell Farms Inc.

(OTCQX: LOWLF | CSE: LOWL)

Flower One Holdings Inc.

(OTCQX: FLOOF | CSE: FONE)

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

(OTCQB: SBUDF | TSX-V: SUGR)

Greenrose Acquisition Corp.

(OTCQX: GNRS, GNRSU, GNRSW)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/13/c3553.html

