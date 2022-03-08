Cannabis Industry Learnings Promote Change

Purity-IQ Inc

Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard (CAPS) releases Issue 1.1 for certification

GUELPH, Ontario, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 consultation with cannabis stakeholders resulted in the release of the Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard (CAPS) Issue 1.0, in January 2021. Since that release, opportunities have arisen to better serve the industry, provide greater clarity, and reduce the costs of sampling and testing by addressing advancements in molecular diagnostics. “As owners of the CAPS certification program, we have the responsibility to be transparent and continually improve how we meet the needs of our clients and delivery partners”, states Paul Valder, Chief Technical Officer.



In spring of 2022 Purity-IQ™ will publish a consolidated CAPS Issue 1.1. There are no changes to the requirements in CAPS-Basic, which addresses site certification for conformity to procedures and outcomes, that when customized and implemented, form part of a sites management system. The site’s management system is not only intended to meet the regulatory, safety, quality, and buyer requirements, but also to reduce potential process failures and improve product outcomes. There are a few but significant amendments that affect voluntary product certification requirements for sampling, testing, and auditing in CAPS-Advanced. These amendments also incorporate content from the previous CAPS Technical Release 1.1 and are more clearly presented for ease of understanding, within the consolidated edition of CAPS Issue 1.1.

The CAPS Issue 1.1 is expected to be available in digital download before the end of April 2022. Clients who have previously purchased CAPS Issue 1.0 will receive a complimentary e-copy of CAPS Issue 1.1 as it becomes available by visiting www.caps-cert.com.

About CAPS

The Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard (CAPS) is a voluntary standard and certification program developed specifically for industrial cannabis or hemp producer sites and products. The Standard has been built on the globally proven management system framework of the International Standards Organization (ISO) and is further underpinned by leading scientific molecular technologies.

The CAPS program is designed to span enterprises of varying sizes from very small micro and craft operations to large conglomerates, throughout the value chain.

CAPS is owned and operated by Purity-IQ™ Incorporated, located in Guelph, CANADA. Purity-IQ’s mission is to advance science-based supply chain verification to protect customers from the vulnerabilities of mislabeled or adulterated ingredients and to promote honesty in consumer product labeling. For more information on this release, please contact info@caps-cert.com.



