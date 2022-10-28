U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

Cannabis Industry Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences
·1 min read
·1 min read
Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the October Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3VWM8Yu

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through November 1st.

October 27th

Presentation

Ticker(s)



Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.

OTCQX: CWBHF | TSX: CWEB

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

OTCQX: NLCP

SNDL, Inc.

NASDAQ: SNDL

urban-gro, Inc.

NASDAQ: UGRO

Lowell Farms Inc.

OTCQX: LOWLF | CSE: LOWL

Zoned Properties, Inc.

OTCQB: ZDPY

BioHarvest Sciences, Inc.

OTCQB: CNVCF | CSE: BHSC

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACT: Media Contact:  OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com


