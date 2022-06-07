Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market Size to Grow by USD 25.27 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

The increasing number of countries decriminalizing cannabis will be one of the key trends in the cannabis-infused edible products market during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cannabis-infused edible products market is a part of the global packaged foods and meats under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the global cannabis-infused edible product market is anticipated to grow by USD 25.27 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.74% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Product Food and beverage Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market?

The growth of the cannabis-infused edible products market will be driven by the growing social acceptance of cannabis. The perception of cannabis has changed across several countries. The market has attracted new vendors and large investors. The rising popularity of recreational marijuana has provided traction to the global legal cannabis market.

Story continues

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market?

The increasing number of countries decriminalizing cannabis is a key trend that will support the growth of the cannabis-infused edible products market. Portugal became the first country in the world to legalize the use of all drugs, including marijuana. Canada has legalized the use of marijuana for recreational and medical purposes. Other countries that have legalized the use of marijuana for medical purposes include Ireland, Jamaica, Australia, Germany, and South Africa.

Technavio helps businesses keep up with the key trends in the market. Download an Exclusive Sample Report

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the cannabis-infused edible products market include Bhang Corp., Botanic Lab, Cannabinoid Creations, CHARLOTTES WEB, Grön Confections, Kats Botanicals, Kiva Brands Inc., Lulu Group International, Medix CBD, and Mentor Capital Inc. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The cannabis-infused edible products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The vendors in the market are focusing on launching new and innovative products, a cost-effective production cycle, and developments in the distribution in new and existing markets.

Does Technavio Provide Any Subscription Offers?

Technavio provides two subscription offers, a Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000 and a Team Plan billed annually at USD 8500. Choose any offer that is the most suitable for you and make use of the vast repository of reports offered by Technavio to improve your business!

Related Reports

CBD Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverage Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.74% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 25.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 72% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bhang Corp., Botanic Lab, Cannabinoid Creations, CHARLOTTES WEB, Grön Confections, Kats Botanicals, Kiva Brands Inc., Lulu Group International, Medix CBD, and Mentor Capital Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bhang Corp.

10.4 Botanic Lab

10.5 Cannabinoid Creations

10.6 CHARLOTTES WEB

10.7 Grön Confections

10.8 Kats Botanicals

10.9 Kiva Brands Inc.

10.10 Lulu Group International

10.11 Medix CBD

10.12 Mentor Capital Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-infused-edible-products-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-25-27-billion--find-future-trends-analysis-and-insights--technavio-301561762.html

SOURCE Technavio