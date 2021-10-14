U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,425.76
    +61.96 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,834.67
    +456.86 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.88
    +209.24 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.00
    +26.03 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.59
    +0.15 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.20
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1587
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5230
    -0.0260 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6250
    +0.3780 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,643.42
    +1,419.21 (+2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,387.02
    +11.79 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.80
    +72.98 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Cannabis investment jumps 82% the second half of 2021, 165% over 2020 levels

Matt Burns
·2 min read

Cannabis equity fundraising is quickly hitting new highs. An analysis of Crunchbase data reveals cannabis companies are seeing larger checks from equity financing, and the number of rounds is seemingly shifting from seed to later-stage rounds.

News broke today that cannabis tech leader Dutchie raised another massive financing round. This $350 million Series D values the company at $3.75 billion and follows the company's $200 million round from March 2021. Dutchie has raised $603 million to date.

Dutchie is among a growing list of cannabis companies raising large rounds in 2021. For example, Jane Technologies raised a $100 million Series C in August and Kadenwood closed a $50 million Series B. Other companies are turning to post-IPO equity, such as MedMen, which raised $100 million from a private placement investment. Weedmap's parent company saw a $325 million investment alongside its SPAC.

During the first five months of 2021, 132 funding events for cannabis companies were raised, averaging $15 million each. The intensity of financing has accelerated throughout this year, however. In the last five months, cannabis companies grew, on average, $28 million over 73 funding events, an increase of 86%. This includes pre-seed investments through Series D, along with post-IPO equity fundraising and equity crowdfunding.

Compared to 2020 levels, the average investment size is up 165%, from an average of $7.5 million in 2020 to $19.9 million in 2021. The number of funding events is up dramatically, too, with 205 funding rounds reported so far in the first ten months of 2021. There were only 176 in all of 2020.

Investments are getting larger across nearly all stages of investments. According to Crunchbase data, the average seed-stage investment for 2021 is $1.86 million, up 85% from the average size in 2020 of about $1 million. Series B and Series C checks are up 128% and 154%, respectively, with average sizes of $18.96 million and $101.67 million. One exception to the trend: the reported size of Series A investments are down 25% year over year. Even though the broader trend holds, there isn't a distinct reason why that particular stage has fallen a bit behind.

Cannabis remains a federally illegal substance, but firms are finding novel ways to grow in the face of ever-increasing regulation. Covid helped. During the early days of the pandemic, dispensaries across the country were labeled essential businesses, and consumer acceptance skyrocketed. In the second half of 2021, more Americans are comfortable with cannabis than ever before, and this clearly including investors.

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) looks Undervalued but Uncertainty Could lead to Further Downside

    AT&T has been a long time underperformer, but investors have stuck by the stock for its very generous dividends. But the dividend is set to be cut when the spin-off of Warner Media and Discovery is completed next year. So, does the lower stock price make up for the prospect of a lower yield?

  • Why EV Charging Stocks Could Fall Further

    Electric vehicle charging stocks were among the hottest on the market in 2020, but that's changed in 2021. Shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) are down sharply over the last six months, and show no sign of turning around. There are reasons to be excited about electric vehicle charging as a growth business, but there are also challenges ahead.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi all beat on reserve release

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the earnings reports for the major banks.&nbsp;

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the Alibaba Bounce?

    Alibaba stock has begun to rebound from its lows, but investors should pump the brakes before getting too excited.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Is Kinder Morgan Stock a Buy?

    In the last five years, Kinder Morgan has generated steady EBITDA as well as stable cash from operations. Such contracts entitle Kinder Morgan to get payments from shipper customers, regardless of actual throughput on its assets. Kinder Morgan's interstate gas pipelines are largely reserved under such contracts.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now

    Specifically, Roku and Palantir should benefit from unstoppable trends in the coming years, and, with both stocks currently trading at a discount, now looks like a good time to add a few shares to your portfolio. Palantir specializes in big data. Since then, Palantir has won contracts with numerous government organizations, including the U.S. Air Force, Army, and the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the National Nuclear Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 3 Years

    Finding undervalued stocks in today's market is getting more difficult, but there are plenty of strong companies that the market is still underestimating. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe Academy Sports & Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO), Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), can double in value in the next three years. John Ballard (Academy Sports & Outdoors): Academy Sports has tripled in value since its initial public offering in 2020.

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • 10 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best 3D printing stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on these stocks, you can go directly to the 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks to Buy. 3D printing, sometimes referred to as additive manufacturing, is the sequential layering of materials to […]

  • Why Twilio Stock Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) marched sharply higher Wednesday, surging as much as 6.2% before ending the trading day up 5.9%. Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) analyst Brent Bracelin was a guest on CNBC's TechCheck and included Twilio in his list of cloud names to watch. "We think Twilio could become a $10 billion business," Bracelin said.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    When the financial media mentions "tech stocks," many people equate the term with consumer hardware or business software. After all, those are the companies that get talked about the most, so they're what many of us are most familiar with. For that, you need to find the companies that are behind the scenes.

  • 3 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The pandemic gave a boost to a trend that was already growing -- telehealth. Before the pandemic, telehealth was often seen by companies as a convenient option to save money on insurance costs, but during the pandemic, it became a necessity. Going forward, consumers, having seen how easy telehealth services can be for prescription refills, mental wellness, and other areas, are going to expect telehealth options.

  • Else Nutrition Announces Size of Previously Announced Marketed Public Offering of Units

    Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BABY) (the "Company" or "Else"), a leading producer of plant-based baby, toddler and children's food products, is pleased to announce that its previously announced marketed public offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"), which will be sold at a price at a price of $2.15 per Unit, will be for an aggregate of 7,000,000 Units for total gross proceeds of $15,050,000.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.