U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,775.00
    -46.25 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,656.00
    -343.00 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,541.75
    -149.25 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.00
    -24.40 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.88
    -0.90 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.54
    -0.20 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    -0.0580 (-1.88%)
     

  • Vix

    29.54
    +1.18 (+4.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2156
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9120
    -0.6330 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,204.29
    -901.97 (-4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.17
    -28.49 (-6.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.75
    -155.57 (-2.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Cannabis Leaders Kiva Confections and Jetty Extracts Partner For Limited Edition Collection of Lost Farm Edibles

·4 min read

The Collaboration Features Two Unique Flavors of Strain-Specific, Plant-Based Gummies and Chews Featuring Jetty's 100% Live Resin

OAKLAND, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiva Confections, California's market leader in premium, cannabis edibles, announced today a partnership with Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts, for a limited release of their popular Lost Farm Gummies and Chews. The partnership between the two veteran cannabis brands with over 20 years of collective operations will offer a dynamic collection of 100% live resin-infused edibles that are bursting with full-spectrum, strain-specific effects, and feature some of Jetty Extracts' most popular strains.

Kiva Confections Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kiva Confections)
Kiva Confections Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kiva Confections)

"As two Oakland-based brands, we've been longtime supporters of the team at Jetty Extracts," commented Steve Miller, Director of Brand Marketing at Kiva. "Both brands share a mutual passion for innovation and elevating people's lives through cannabis, and we can't wait for our consumers to see and experience that through this first-of-its-kind collaboration."

This limited-edition collaboration will include Lost Farm Gummies and Chews featuring two of Jetty Extracts' most popular strains, allowing consumers to consume the strains via both vape and edible format. The two collaboration products available at launch include:

  • Honey Apple x Sunshine OG Lost Farm Gummies: Jetty Extracts' 100% Live Resin Sunshine OG features a sweet 'n sour chorus of citrus notes turned spicy and herbal in this sativa-dominant strain whose fragrance will have you walking on sunshine. The Sunshine OG live resin notes take a backseat in the fruity, flavor-forward Honey Apple gummy that finishes with a touch of sweet honey flavor.

  • Sour Berry x Legend OG Lost Farm Chews: A pungent, earthy palate reveals the OG Kush roots of the indica-dominant hybrid strain Legend OG, which is converted into 100% Live Resin by Jetty Extracts. With tart, juicy berry flavors on a background of citrus, the limited Sour Berry fruit chew is ripe for the picking.

Like all Lost Farm products, both the Chews and Gummies are plant-based and feature 10mg of THC per serving and 100mg THC per package.

"The Jetty team is thrilled to partner with another California cannabis favorite to bring fresh products to market in the state we both call home," said Ron Gershoni, CEO of Jetty Extracts. "Jetty is committed to presenting our consumers with the most premium and innovative products available. Our collaboration with Kiva is an exciting opportunity to combine our brands' expertise in cannabis to create a line of top-tier new products."

Launched in 2020, Lost Farm by Kiva is the first edibles brand made with strain-specific, 100% live resin, which retains the plant's delicate cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes to deliver a distinctively brighter, more complex, and full-spectrum edibles experience. All Lost Farm Chews and Gummies use plant-based ingredients and are vegan-friendly.

Jetty Extracts, born in 2013 with a focus on craft and innovation, handcrafts award-winning small-batch extracts. Providing consumers with options that range from Unrefined Live Resin, High THC, and Solventless vape, concentrates, and pre-rolls, Jetty is an industry leader recognized for its uncompromising approach to carefully-crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

The Lost Farm x Jetty Extracts collection will be available for a limited time at select California dispensaries and via Kiva Direct beginning today. The product retails for $22, while supplies last. For more information, visit kivaconfections.com or visit the brand on Instagram @madebykiva.

About Kiva Confections:

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis for the better. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area, California home kitchen. Today, their award-winning chocolates, mints, chews, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended, and sought-after available. For this, Kiva has become the most recognized edible brand in cannabis with a passionate customer base throughout hundreds of dispensaries in CA, AZ, NV, MI, IL, OH, OK, MA, and HI.

About Jetty Extracts:

Founded in 2013, the early days of extraction, Jetty began its operations in San Diego, California. Since our founding we've been obsessed with creating the safest, cleanest, and most flavorful products. We were one of the first brands to release a vape oil free from fillers and cutting agents. Today that legacy continues with our minimally processed, Unrefined Live Resin.  Our process starts with organically grown, fresh frozen cannabis. We then cryo-extract our Live Resin, locking in all the terpenes and cannabinoids just as they would be in the cannabis plant. We make the finest, hand crafted products, free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers, all from right here in California.

jetty
jetty
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-leaders-kiva-confections-and-jetty-extracts-partner-for-limited-edition-collection-of-lost-farm-edibles-301578530.html

SOURCE Kiva Confections

Recommended Stories

  • Something Big Is Coming to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Strip

    You can do almost anything on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, but you can't do this legally (at least not yet).

  • 12 Black Farmers Are Fighting For One Medical Marijuana License Worth $50 Million

    Twelve Black farmers have submitted applications in Florida for a lone medical cannabis license that could be worth $50 million. And they aren't making it easy for them to obtain one.

  • Grayscale Suing SEC After Its Bitcoin ETF Is Rejected

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments said it had sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency rejected a bid to convert its Bitcoin trust into an exchange-traded fund. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of Staff

  • Canadian regulator tightens rules for riskier mortgage products

    Canada's financial regulator said on Tuesday it would tighten rules for riskier home loan products, in a bid to address concern over high levels of mortgage debt driven by record-low interest rates during the pandemic. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the rules go into effect from the end of the fiscal year in 2023 and were designed to ensure that financial institutions are "well prepared to address the risk of persistent, outstanding consumer debt." With borrowing costs rising fast, OSFI said in April that a housing market downturn is among the biggest risks facing Canada's financial system this year.

  • JPMorgan Exits Nickel Saga as Tycoon Shrinks ‘Big Short’

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. no longer has any exposure to the nickel bet that rocked global metals markets earlier this year, after a drop in prices on the London Metal Exchange allowed the tycoon at the center of the squeeze to exit his positions with the bank.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Cuts 200 Aut

  • Former Toys ‘R’ Us Executives Face Trial Over Botched Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Toys “R” executives Us are set to stand trial over allegations they misled suppliers about the retailer’s dire financial condition while the company tried to stay afloat in bankruptcy and then stiffed them on more than $600 million of bills.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big

  • Aura's stock jumps 11% after announcing Fast Track status for its bladder cancer treatment candidate

    Shares of Aura Biosciencs Inc. were up 11.3% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said it received a Fast-Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration for its experimental bladder-cancer treatment. Aura is planning to start the Phase 1 clinical trial for this indication in 2023. The company's stock is down 25.9% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has declined 19.9%.

  • Stock Market Losses Deepen At Midday; Cereal Maker's Breakout Falters

    The major stock market indexes continue losing their morning gains, as all deepened losses in the last hour and are now trading at the lows of the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is holding up relatively better. Looking at the 2022 outlook, says Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, "if consumers start to rein in their spending, the second half will be considerably weaker, as we anticipate."

  • Wall Street’s Great Inflation Trade Is Peaking Across Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- A tentative victory for a Federal Reserve under constant attack: Inflation bets on Wall Street are cooling from historic highs at long last. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them HourlyBond-

  • Tesla reportedly lays off 200 from Autopilot unit, rescinds some job offers

    Tesla Inc. has laid off hundreds of people in its Autopilot unit and has rescinded job offers to some new hires, according to reports, as the electric-auto maker follows through with job cuts that CEO Elon Musk warned about earlier this month.

  • RIVN Stock: Rivian Deal Brings Wind Power To Illinois Plant; Is Rivian Stock A Buy?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Diageo to wind down Russia operations by year-end

    LONDON (Reuters) -Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, will wind down its business operations in Russia over the next six months, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest Western brand to withdraw. "Our focus will remain on supporting our employees in the region and providing them with enhanced redundancy terms, while ensuring we comply with local regulations," a Diageo spokesperson said in a statement. Foreign companies seeking to exit Russia over the war in Ukraine face the prospect of a law being passed in the coming weeks to allow Moscow to seize assets and impose criminal penalties.

  • Nike’s Forecast Is Downbeat. What Bargain Hunters Need to Know.

    The good news about Nike: its guidance was likely conservative, and the company noted that outside of China, demand has outstripped supply for three straight quarters.

  • Best Buy stock: Why Goldman Sachs still has a Sell rating

    A Goldman Sachs analyst explains the bank's Sell rating on shares of Best Buy.

  • Wall Street Banks Pulls Back From Middle East SPACs on SEC Clampdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks are rethinking their involvement in the listings of special purpose acquisition companies in the Middle East’s nascent market as new liability guidelines from US regulators chill the once red-hot industry.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapTesla Cuts 200 Autop

  • Durham biotech follows billion-dollar Novartis deal with $50M offering

    A gene editing firm has added $50 million to its coffers shortly after landing a significant development agreement with a global pharmaceutical company.

  • What Happens If a Crypto Platform Goes Bankrupt?

    When cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius froze user accounts amid a plunge in valuations, it sent ripples across the industry and raised questions about what happens to user assets if a crypto platform files for bankruptcy. WSJ’s Vicky Ge Huang explains. Photo illustration: Jordan Kranse

  • Ocado extends partnership with France's Groupe Casino

    Ocado has extended its partnership deal with French retailer Groupe Casino, the British online supermarket and technology group said on Thursday. Groupe Casino will also use Ocado's in-store fulfilment technology in its Monoprix stores. Ocado will integrate Octopia's marketplace platform into its Ocado Smart Platform (OSP), and allow OSP partners around the world to launch their own marketplace offerings.

  • Will the Market Action Follow Nike's Footsteps?

    Earnings season is still a couple of weeks away, but we have to wonder if Nike is an illustration of what may await us as other reports start to roll in.

  • Crypto Miners Face Margin Calls, Defaults as Debt Comes Due in Bear Market

    With revenues drying up, crypto miners are struggling to meet loan obligations, which total up to $4 billion for the industry.