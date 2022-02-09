U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,542.00
    +29.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,526.00
    +184.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,856.75
    +122.25 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.90
    +14.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.98
    -0.38 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1438
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.83
    -2.03 (-8.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4200
    -0.1280 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,509.31
    -348.82 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.06
    -18.80 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,609.59
    +42.52 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Cannabis Market to Hit $197.74 Billion by (2021-2028) | Marijuana Industry CAGR of 32.04%

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies covered in cannabis market are Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Edmonton, Canada), Tilary, Inc. (Nanaimo, Canada), Canopy Growth Corporation (Ontario, Canada), CannTrust Holdings Inc. (Vaughan, Canada), VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Greater Napanee, Canada), Cronos Group Inc. (Toronto, Canada), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Dublin, Ireland), OrganiGram Holdings (Moncton, Canada), Lexaria Corp. (Kelowna, Canada), ABcann Medicinals, Inc. (Ontario Canada), and more players profiled

Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a report published by Fortune Business Insights™, the global cannabis market size stood at USD 20.47 billion in 2020. Rising awareness regarding the product’s therapeutic and medicinal benefits, enabling policies, and relaxation regulations are likely to foster market development. The cannabis market share is projected to grow from USD 28.266 billion in 2021 to USD 197.74 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.04% during the forecast period.

Cannabis is a flowering plant known for its therapeutic and medicinal benefits if consumed in specified amounts. It helps cure cancer, reduces depression, and possesses several other medical benefits. It is slowly gaining recognition in several countries because of the legalization policies. Further, the adoption of regulatory relaxations and favorable policies is expected to boost the product’s adoption. For example, the House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act in 2020 and presented the act to the SAFE Banking Act and Senate. This act enables banks to grant services to these companies and helps them grow positively.

The legalization of cultivation, production, and trade is likely to boost market development. The rising development of facilities and farms for medical and therapeutic marijuana products is likely to boost cannabis market development in the upcoming years.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cannabis-marijuana-market-100219

List of Key Players Profiled in Marijuana Industry Report are:

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Edmonton, Canada)

  • Tilary, Inc. (Nanaimo, Canada)

  • Canopy Growth Corporation (Ontario, Canada)

  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (Vaughan, Canada)

  • VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Greater Napanee, Canada)

  • Cronos Group Inc. (Toronto, Canada)

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Dublin, Ireland)

  • OrganiGram Holdings (Moncton, Canada)

  • Lexaria Corp. (Kelowna, Canada)

  • ABcann Medicinals, Inc. (Ontario Canada)

Impact of COVID-19

Rising Demand from Medical Sectors to Boost Market Development

This cannabis market is expected to grow steadily during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the rising demand for medical marijuana from the healthcare sector. The sudden spike in COVID-19 cases led to the adoption of stringent restrictions on non-essential sectors. However, the rising demand for the product from the medical sector facilitated sales. The adoption of products for medical purposes may boost the product’s adoption. Further, the adoption of reduced capacities, part-time shifts, and production machinery enabled players to balance costs and recover losses. These factors may propel market development during the pandemic.

MARKET SEGMENTS and SCOPE:

ATTRIBUTE

DETAILS

Study Period

2017-2028

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Historical Period

2017-2019

Unit

Value (USD Billion)

Segmentation

By Type

By Application

By Region


Highlights of the Report

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cannabis-marijuana-market-100219

Driving Factors

Rising Adoption from Medical Sectors and Availability of Marijuana Incorporated Edibles to Boost Market Growth

Marijuana is used extensively in the medical sector to manufacture anti-depressant drugs, cancer medicines, and other medicines. The rising awareness regarding its benefits is expected to boost its sales. The availability of a wide variety of flavors and edibles is expected to boost the product’s adoption. The product's availability in candies, chocolates, and beverages is expected to boost its popularity and enable users to enjoy the substance for an hour or two. Furthermore, marijuana’s demand is increasing rapidly from the medical sector because of relaxation policies. Several countries have placed favorable policies legalizing marijuana’s adoption in medicines. It is used to treat AIDS, cancer, and other disorders, which, in turn, is expected to boost its demand. In addition, its adoption by mainstream medical professionals is increasing because of its ability to treat arthritis, anorexia, and other disorders. These factors are likely to drive the cannabis market growth.

However, regulations prohibiting the sales and cultivation of marijuana in several countries may hinder the market’s progress.

Regional Insights

Recreational Legalization in the U.S. to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate the cannabis market share because of marijuana’s legalization in the U.S. The market in North America stood at USD 19.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow positively during the upcoming years. The District of Columbia and Eleven states legalized the adoption of the product in 2019. The state medical cannabis law in the U.S. recognized the product as a medical drug to cure post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, chronic pain, arthritis, and Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, the emergence of several marijuana growers is expected to boost the market growth.

Europe is the second-largest market shareholder because of the rising adoption of the product and the adoption of favorable legislation. Marijuana is observed to be effective in trials and is used extensively in treating cancers, AIDS, and other disorders in the medical sector. The Greek legislation legalized the adoption of marijuana in 2018, which, in turn, may boost the product’s adoption. These factors are likely to facilitate market development.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Acquire Crucial Players to Expand their Product Portfolio

The prominent companies operating in the market devise acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For example, Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. and the Canopy Growth Corporation entered an agreement to acquire Supreme Cannabis by Canopy Company, Inc. in April 2021. This acquisition shall help Canopy Growth Corporation expand its product portfolio, attract consumers, and improve its brand position globally. Further, the launch of innovative products may enable manufacturers to satisfy consumer demand and enhance their brand image.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cannabis-marijuana-market-100219

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances

    • Regulatory Framework for Cannabis, by Country

    • Cannabis Market Investments Analysis and Details on Start-up Companies

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities to Support the Sales during the Calamity

  • Global Cannabis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Flowers

        • Concentrates

      • By Application (Value)

        • Medical

        • Recreational

        • Industrial Hemp

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Rest of the World

TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development

  • December 2020: A leading company named Aphria Inc. and Tilray, Inc reached an agreement to combine their business and transform into the world’s biggest marijuana manufacturer. The company shall be backed by state-of-the-art manufacturing, processing, and affordable costs to offer a portfolio of marijuana products in Canada.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • These 2 Stocks Will Probably Be Wednesday's Big Winners

    Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were more modest but still considerable. Investors got even more good news after the closing bell, as favorable earnings reports from two industry giants helped stoke more enthusiasm about the stock market. Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and solar power specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) have very different businesses, but what they both shared was a rosy outlook for the future that investors liked seeing.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Meta Platforms' Stock Is Falling Again Today -- Here's Why

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were sliding once again today as investors continued to process comments made by the company recently that indicated that Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to increasing regulations. European regulators are working on a law that could potentially prohibit companies from sending Europeans' data across the Atlantic to the U.S. Meta said late last week that such a move could force the company to shut down Facebook and Instagram in the region. In addition to Meta's precarious position in Europe, the company also announced yesterday that Peter Thiel, a member of Meta's board of directors since 2005, has decided not to stand for reelection.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • Alibaba Jumps as SoftBank Denies Involvement in Stock Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares jumped in Hong Kong as SoftBank Group Corp. said it wasn’t involved in the Chinese tech giant’s filing of additional American depositary shares, allaying investor fears that the firm’s largest shareholder might be looking to cash out. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Can Crash in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on a wide gamut of Wall Street price targets, select analysts and investment banks foresee the possibility of these ultra-popular stocks crashing in 2022. There might not be a more popular stock with a wider range of expected outcomes from Wall Street than electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA). In the other column is JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who, even after recently upping his firms' price target on Tesla, expects shares to plummet 65% to $325.

  • Bracing for a stock market that's going 'a whole lot of nowhere': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

  • Black Swan Manager Spitznagel Says Market Dangers Unappreciated

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after a correction in tech stocks and surging yields on U.S. government bonds, investors still don’t understand the risks they’re taking in equity and debt markets, according to Mark Spitznagel, manager of the best-known fund protecting against so-called black swan events.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for retirement in 2022 according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit. Dividend stocks are all the rage as inflationary pressures plague the economy […]

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher as earnings roll in

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening as investors considered another batch of solid quarterly corporate earnings results and looked ahead to more reports.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Cathie Wood Is Sticking to ARK’s Supergrowth Stocks—and Avoiding the FAANGs

    The risk-on money manager, undeterred by a deep decline, says growth funds and indexes track the same mature companies, but her firm stands apart.

  • Bitcoin at $10,000? Here’s How It Could Happen.

    Tighter monetary policies extending to 2023 could sink Bitcoin, according to Stifel's top equity strategist. Watch the bond market for warning signs.

  • Adyen publishes H2 2021 financial results

    Results for the past half year were strong, and the indicators of sustainable profitable growth remain intact. Having achieved new milestones of scale in the past year including half a trillion Euros of processed volume and a billion Euros of net revenues, the view of the prospects of the business remain strong.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for February

    Whether you're looking for growth or big dividends, the healthcare sector's got deals galore.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.