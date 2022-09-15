U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Cannabis Market worth $82.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannabis Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 27.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 82.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 24.3% in terms of value from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=201768301

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cannabis Market"

236 – Tables
68 – Figures
298 – Pages

The medical segment sees demand for treating anxiety and pain management

Medical segment also significantly contributes towards the total cannabis market. Cannabis is used in treating various medical situations like anxiety, gastrointestinal disorders, seizures, and epilepsy. Increased network of cannabis dispensaries will help increase the reach of the cannabis products to consumers thus, projecting a bright future for the market.

Despite increased knowledge of its medical benefits, existing manufacturing inefficiencies and manufacturers' poor-quality control are hindering output. Many products fail to meet regulatory and content requirements. However, because of enhanced manufacturing procedures and quality standards, the pharmaceutical industry is now poised to supply more consistent products.

The CBD-dominant segment is projected to account for the second-largest share in the cannabis market during the forecast period

High demand and progressive policy reforms will ensure the cannabis industry's growth. As more people around the world experience burnout as a result of work and other stresses, consumers are more inclined to focus on self-care and mental wellness, and CBD fits perfectly into this change. The CBD market has risen as a result of the progressive growth in the availability of CBD products. Furthermore, the industry is predicted to grow positively as a result of CBDs growing presence in edibles, skincare, and increased online distribution channels.

The demand for medical cannabis in South America is driven by the increased legalization of medical cannabis within various countries

The market in the region is driven by the legalization of medical cannabis. The legalization of cannabis originated from Uruguay and Colombia, which was later joined by Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and other South American countries. Although personal cultivation of recreational cannabis for personal consumption is legal in many countries in the region, the commercial sale is limited only to Uruguay. Several countries in South America have decriminalized possession of small amounts for personal use such as Chile, Colombia, Costa, Ecuador, and Peru. The South American cannabis market is also growing tremendously as many local companies are receiving EU-Good Manufacturing (GMP) certification, and countries are approving favorable legislation. This market also benefits from the favorable climate, low-cost labor, and construction costs, as they are very low as compared to North America.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=201768301

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Tilary Inc. (US), Unrivaled Brand Inc. (US), HEXO Corp. (Canada), Medical Marijuana Inc. (US), The Cronos Group (Canada), Medmen Enterprise Inc. (US), Cresco Labs (US), Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (US), Organigram Holdings Inc. (Canada), Stenocare (Denmark), Trulieve (US), and Indiva (Canada).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=201768301

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Hemp Market by Type (Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Fiber, and CBD Hemp Oil), Application (Food, Beverages, Personal Care Products, Textiles, and Pharmaceuticals), Source (Organic and Conventional), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Cannabis Testing Market by Products & Software's (Instruments, Consumables, LIMS), Services (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency, Residual Screening), End-User (Cultivators, Laboratories, Research Institutes) -Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cannabis-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cannabis.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-market-worth-82-3-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301625248.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

