U.S. markets close in 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,871.65
    +10.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,938.27
    +28.63 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,251.01
    +112.12 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.08
    -25.62 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.32
    -2.36 (-3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.40
    +50.20 (+2.69%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    +1.34 (+6.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0089 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    -0.1800 (-4.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    +0.0153 (+1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4360
    -1.5260 (-1.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.86
    +36.95 (+7.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.63
    -199.72 (-2.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    -311.01 (-1.11%)
     

Cannabis Science Conference Returns to Portland, OR, With Renewed Focus on Analytical, Medical, Cultivation, and Psychedelic Scientific Insights

Cannabis Science Conference
·3 min read
Cannabis Science Conference
Cannabis Science Conference

2023 Portland Show Will Include 4 Tracks Including Analytical Science, Medical Cannabis, Cultivation, Psychedelics, a Discussion on Medical Cannabis for Veterans & More

PORTLAND, OR, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireCannabis Science Conference (“CSC”), the premier cannabis science conference event focusing on analytical science, medical cannabis, cultivation, and psychedelics, announced today the return of their groundbreaking event to Portland, Oregon from April 19-21 2023, a location which is perfectly positioned as a hotbed of cannabis activity and interest, and the epicenter of the new and emerging psychedelic market. 

“Portland, Oregon is a natural fit for our Spring 2023 Cannabis Science Conference, with its established cannabis and medical markets, and openness toward emerging markets such as  psychedelics,” said Megan L’Heureux, spokesperson for CSC, and the group editorial director of Cannabis Science and Technology and Cannabis Patient Care magazines. “CSC’s goal is to spread information and empowerment through education, and we are bringing a hard-hitting team of professional experts to share knowledge and have in-depth conversations about how to move these niche industries forward. We look forward to tackling topics like using psychedelics and medical cannabis to help veterans and other patient demographics as well as our core  topic areas focused on analytical testing and cultivation. Our agenda will hit every topic our audience has been asking to learn more about.”

The agenda will include four main program tracks, with professional expert chairs including Analytical chair Dr. Julie Kowalski, a technical consultant serving the cannabis and hemp testing markets, Cultivation chair Dr. Zacariah L. Hildenbrand, who sits on the Editorial Advisory Board of Cannabis Science and Technology, Medical chair Cherissa Jackson, who served 23 years of active-duty military service with 10 years as a US Air Force Nurse, and Psychedelics chair Dr. Denise Vidot, an epidemiologist at the University of Miami where she is Founder of the International Cannabis & Psychedelic Research Collaborative.

The show will feature several key sessions, including:

  • Low and Ultra-Low Doses of Cannabinoids: Are We Missing the Sweet Spot? By Dr. Dustin Sulak, DO, Healer

  • MDMA/Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy: The Path to Potential FDA Approval by Dr. Sue Sisley, MD, President of Scottsdale Research Institute (SRI) and President/Founder of Field to Healed Foundation

  • A panel discussion on Results from the First NIH Funded Population-based Study of Medical Marijuana

  • A panel discussion on Quality Assurance and Safety in Cannabis, Psilocybin, and Hemp

  • A film screening of the movie Unprescribed, and a conversation on the increasing numbers of veterans are turning to cannabis as a safer alternative to pharmaceuticals by filmmaker Steve Ellmore

For the full show agenda, please visit the CSC website.

To apply for a media pass, please contact CSCEvents@cmwmedia.com.

CSC previously ran their cannabis scientific event in Portland in 2019, and has plans to offer shows in other emerging markets around the country in coming months, with plans to run two shows per year in regions where conversations are taking place. Stay tuned for information on other upcoming events.

About Cannabis Science Conference:

Cannabis Science Conference (CSC) is the industry’s premier science event, focusing on analytical science, medical cannabis, cultivation, and psychedelics. Cannabis Science Conference brings together cannabis and psychedelic  industry experts, including instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, cultivators, medical practitioners, policymakers, patients, and interested novices to network and share ideas. CSC runs semi-annual events nationwide in emerging markets, aimed at improving cannabis and psychedelic science. Join us for world-class education, stellar networking, and the opportunity to connect with thought leaders, leading scientists, pioneers in cutting-edge medical applications and industry suppliers. For more information, visit www.cannabisscienceconference.com.

Media Contact:
Cassandra Dowell
CMW Media 
cscevents@cmwmedia.com 
+1 858 264-6600
www.cmwmedia.com





Recommended Stories

  • AMD Stock, A Former Leader, Climbing The Ladder Again

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Advanced Micro Devices shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Pfizer Agrees to Buy Seagen for $43 Billion

    The drugmaker would pay $229 a share in cash for the biotech company and its pioneering cancer treatments.

  • Acadia’s rare-disease drug to cost $575,000 to $595,000

    Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) said its newly approved treatment for Rett syndrome has an annual list price ranging from $575,000 to $595,000, according to a company spokesperson. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Daybue, the first therapy to treat Rett syndrome, a rare disease that has been diagnosed in 4,500 adults and children in the U.S. The company said it expects to have the drug available in the U.S. by the end of April.

  • Why Aridis Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Soaring Today

    Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARDS) announced preliminary topline results from the Phase 2a study of AR-501 in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with confirmed Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacterial and other potential infections. The study evaluated the safety and pharmacokinetics of three ascending doses of AR-501 administered as an inhaled aerosol and was conducted with funding support from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. AR-501 is being developed as a once-per-week inhaled dosing regimen self-ad

  • Acadia (ACAD) Gets FDA Approval for Daybue for Rett Syndrome

    Acadia Therapeutics (ACAD) announces the FDA approval of its Rett Syndrome drug, trofinetide, for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older. Going to be marketed as Daybue in the United States.

  • Intercept (ICPT) Stock Down on FDA Committee Update on NDA

    Intercept (ICPT) declines on news of a GIDAC meeting to discuss the NDA for the OCA for NASH in May.

  • Pfizer buys Seagen for $43B, boosts access to cancer drugs

    Pfizer is spending about $43 billion to reach deeper into new cancer treatments that target tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. The pharmaceutical giant said Monday it will pay $229 in cash for each share of Seagen Inc. Pfizer then plans to let the biotech drug developer “continue innovating,” except with more resources than it would have alone, Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla told analysts. Bothell, Washington-based Seagen Inc. specializes in working with antibody-drug conjugate, or ADC, technology.

  • Pfizer Agrees to Buy Cancer Drug Maker Seagen for $43 Billion

    Pfizer Inc.  agreed to acquire cancer treatment company Seagen Inc. for $43 billion as it looks to incorporate cancer treatments into its products, creating a company with a combined market value of more than $260 billion. The biggest obstacle to completing the deal may be winning approval from U.S. antitrust regulators, according to the Wall Street Journal. If allowed to proceed, the deal would be among the largest in months, combining Seagen, with a market value of more than $30 billion, with Pfizer, worth $229 billion.

  • Pfizer’s $43 billion bid for Seagen aims to broaden company’s cancer portfolio

    Pfizer plans to pay $229 per share in cash for Seagen, whose stock soared more than 15% in trading on Monday afternoon. Pfizer’s shares gained about 1.7%.

  • Telomere tests: Experts explain how well the at-home tests predict your true biological age

    Over-the-counter tests to measure your telomeres are supposed to provide insights into how your body is aging.

  • Pfizer looks past COVID with $43 billion deal for cancer drug maker Seagen

    (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc on Monday struck a $43 billion deal to acquire Seagen Inc and its targeted cancer therapies as it braces for a steep fall in COVID-19 sales and generic competition for some top-selling drugs. It will add four approved cancer therapies with combined sales of nearly $2 billion in 2022. Washington-based Seagen is a pioneer of antibody-drug conjugates, which work like "guided missiles" designed to destroy cancer while sparing healthy cells.

  • 6 ways to recover from daylight-saving time this week — especially if you’re feeling like crap at work on Monday

    Research suggests that losing an hour of sleep by turning the clocks ahead for daylight-saving time can raise all kinds of physical and mental health risks.

  • Purina Expands Recall of Prescription Dog Food Over Vitamin D Levels

    The FDA warns that elevated levels on Vitamin D can result in loss of appetite, increased thirst, and other health problems for dogs.

  • Inflation data arrives at critical moment for Fed after bank failures, jobs data

    In the wake of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, investors will be closely monitoring February's upcoming inflation print as Wall Street debates the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates later this month.

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • Three U.S. Banks Down. One More in Focus. Does It End Here?

    Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in the same week. All eyes are now on First Republic Bank.

  • Charles Schwab, Snagged Into Banking Mess, Could Be a Bargain

    As fear ripples through the banking industry, Charles Schwab was swept into the mess last week and continued to sink Monday. The stock is now down around 30% for the past few days and around 35% for the year, over concerns of mark-to-market losses on its held-to-maturity bond portfolio. Schwab has faced a steady flight of cash from accounts in search of higher returns in money markets and other instruments, which it calls cash sorting.

  • With Signature Bank’s Collapse, US Reformer Barney Frank Watches His Own Lender Fail

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a seemingly unthinkable scene: Barney Frank, co-author of the Dodd-Frank Act, the radical overhaul of the banking system after the 2008 global financial crisis, was having his very own Dick Fuld moment.Most Read from BloombergBonds Soar, Stocks Gain as Fed Pause Weighed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses

  • Make sure you don't retire until you have these 3 things fully paid off — and no, your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • Schwab Stock Drops Amid Financial Freakout — Is Your Money Safe?

    Looks like the financial stock market freakout is taking down more than just regional banks. Charles Schwab is feeling the heat too.