UPDATE -- The Cannabis Sector’s Leading Regulatory and Operational Compliance Software Company Expands Footprint with Launch of Simplifya Market Guide

Simplifya LLC
·3 min read

New Reference Guide Arms Cannabis and Cannabis-Related Businesses with Real-Time Comprehensive Regulatory Information for All 50 States, Delivering State Regulatory Profiles to Users’ Fingertips

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplifya (“Simplifya” or “the Company”), the leading regulatory and operational compliance company servicing the cannabis ecosystem through advanced software and technologies, announced it has expanded its suite of regulatory and compliance tools with the launch of Simplifya Market Guide. The new platform arms cannabis and cannabis-related businesses with comprehensive user-friendly state regulatory summaries for all 50 states, covering regulatory requirement overviews such as:

“The regulations in legal cannabis states can dramatically differ, and the existing regulatory environment continues to be severely fragmented,” said Simplifya CEO and Co-Founder Marion Mariathasan. “Regulations are constantly changing, making it even more challenging for not only owners and operators, but also banks, financial institutions, insurers, law firms and other ancillary businesses, to stay on top of the latest regulatory requirements. With many of these entrepreneurs conducting business in numerous states, having a real time, comprehensive and easy-to-use snapshot like Simplifya Market Guide at their fingertips alleviates these headaches while also saving clients time and money, so they can remain focused on their core business. As we continue to expand our portfolio of regulatory and compliance services, we remain committed to innovating tools that simplify compliance issues and deliver added value to our clients while helping them to streamline their operations.”

Simplifya Market Guide is continuously updated with the latest content in real time by dedicated Simplifya regulatory experts and software engineers, who monitor state regulatory changes and requirements. Users are able to access state regulatory snapshots, and get alerted to any new regulatory changes or updates. Simplifya Market Guide’s content also includes archived information presented in a digestible format. Simplifya Market Guide is priced as a monthly subscription with the final cost based on the number of state profiles a user wants to access, with discounts for those needing multi-state and national feeds.

Simplifya Market Guide was originally developed with the expertise of Vicente Sederberg, the cannabis law firm widely recognized as the author of Colorado’s Amendment 64. As Simplifya expands the platform’s offerings, the Company also plans to partner with additional regulatory, tax, legal and D&O topic experts such as: Hub International, Burns & Levinson and CohnReznick.

About Simplifya
Simplifya is the cannabis industry’s leading regulatory and operational compliance software platform; our suite of products takes the guesswork out of confusing and continually changing state and local regulations. Featuring SOPs, badge tracking, document storage, tailored reporting, and employee accountability features, our Custom Audit software can reduce the time you spend on compliance by 45 percent. For more information, visit www.simplifya.com.

Media Contact:
Max Borchardt
914-382-0085
max@mattio.com

Michela Proto
914-907-3670
michela@mattio.com


