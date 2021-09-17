U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

CannabisNewsWire to Serve as the Official Media Partner of The Cannabis Society’s Upcoming Hybrid Conferences

CannabisNewsWire
·3 min read

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted news and publishing company part of IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), today announces that it will collaborate once again with The Cannabis Society for The European Medical Cannabis Conference and the MSO Growth and Consolidation Conference, both of which will be held concurrently on Sept. 21, 2021. The dual-track event will commence with discussions surrounding the European Medical Cannabis industry before shifting focus toward the North American MSO Growth and Consolidation sector.

This year’s conferences will take place in both an online and in-person format. The Cannabis Society will provide attendees with the option to join the conference at the venue location @LVL in Berlin or from the comfort of their homes via the event’s dedicated virtual platform, Airmeet. The conference seeks to enable participating executives to gain access to leading cannabis experts through keynotes, panel discussions and interactive workshops.

The European Medical Cannabis Conference will bring together a carefully curated list of senior C-suite executives, medical professionals, producers, distributors and experts from across the cannabis industry to share their knowledge, wisdom and experiences. The MSO Growth and Consolidation Conference will provide participants with direct access to leading cannabis multi-state operators (MSOs).

InvestorBrandNetwork and CannabisNewsWire will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase visibility of the conferences among investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by CNW include a wire-grade press release to announce the event, original content with amplified article syndication across 5,000+ strategic distribution partners, as well as a featured placement on IBN and affiliated events pages.

“We are delighted to continue our collaboration with the CannabisNewsWire team, who will be serving as The Cannabis Society’s official media partner,” said Bill Hennessey, CEO of The Cannabis Society. “Our collective efforts will put us in the ideal position to provide exceptional exposure and value to our presenters and attendees.”

In addition to CannabisNewsWire’s widespread dissemination, IBN is set to provide social media coverage of the virtual event. Collectively among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, the network now has more than 2 million likes and followers across a variety of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“We look forward to each collaboration with The Cannabis Society’s highly professional team as we work together to put the spotlight on an industry that is making active strides every day,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for CannabisNewsWire. “We are excited to help elevate some of the world’s most brilliant minds in the space.”

For additional details about Cannabis Society’s upcoming event, including registration information, visit https://www.thecannabissociety.org.

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), one of 50+ brands within our InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news; (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks to quickly update investors in the space; (3) enhances corporate press releases; (4) provides social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.cannabisnewswire.com/newsroom/.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website, applicable to all content provided by CNW wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Recommended Stories

  • HBO Max slashes prices in limited offer as streaming wars heat up

    The limited-time promotion offer of $7.49 per month - for up to six months - is available through Sept. 26 for users who accessed HBO via Prime video channels as well as all new and returning HBO Max subscribers, the company said on Friday. This is lower than the Prime video membership of $8.99 per month, plus taxes. HBO Max service is normally priced at $14.99 per month.

  • Verizon down: Users in Georgia and elsewhere say phone data stopped working for hours in major outage

    Verizon’s service appears to have gone down in large parts of the US, leaving people’s phones unable to connect to the internet. Users in Georgia and elsewhere complained that their network connections had been broken for hours, after the problem appeared to begin overnight. Users said their phones showed zero bars of service during the outage, despite being in areas that would usually have good coverage.

  • Metaverse raises ‘scary’ question on surveillance of users, ex-Google exec says

    Kai-Fu Lee — who worked as an executive at Google, Apple, and Microsoft — acknowledged "a lot of excitement" in the use of AI technology in the metaverse. But he warned that the new frontier may compromise users' privacy.

  • MassMutual Fined for Failing to Oversee GameStop Trader Keith Gill, Others

    A MassMutual subsidiary agreed to pay $4 million to settle an inquiry from Massachusetts regulators over the social-media and trading activity of its employees.

  • Tencent Opens WeChat to Rivals’ Links as China App Walls Crumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. allowed users of its main WeChat social media service to link to rivals’ content for the first time in years, taking initial steps to comply with Beijing’s call to dismantle walls around platforms run by the country’s online giants. From Friday, users who upgrade to the latest version of the messaging service can access external services such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Taobao online mall or ByteDance Ltd.’s video app Douyin, both of which were previously

  • Amazon hosts 37% of actively staked SOL – could this be a Solana kill-switch?

    This week, the Solana mainnet was hit by a wave of intermittent service that led to the network being turned off.

  • $1b of Ethereum has now been burned since inception of EIP-1559 upgrade

    More than $1bn worth of Ethereum has now been burned since the inception of network upgrade EIP-1559 amid increased demand for the asset and rising competition from rival Layer-1 blockchains. According to data from EthBurned and UltraSound.

  • CSG to Present at the Sidoti & Co. Virtual Investor Conference

    CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that the company will present at the Sidoti & Co. Virtual Investor Conference on September 23. The presentation will be held at 3:15pm EST and will feature comme...

  • Bitcoin Is Moving Towards $50,000

    Bitcoin managed to settle above the 20 EMA and is trying to settle above the next resistance at $48,000.

  • Ransomware: A market problem deserves a market solution

    REvil is a solid choice for a villain’s name: R Evil. The criminal gang using the name REvil may have enabled ransomware attacks on thousands of small businesses worldwide this summer — but the ransomware problem is bigger than REvil, LockBit or DarkSide. REvil has disappeared from the internet, but the ransomware problem persists.

  • China slows game approvals to enforce tough new rules - Bloomberg News

    The media watchdog is re-evaluating titles submitted for approval by game developers from Tencent Holdings Ltd to Netease Inc to make sure they comply with fresh curbs imposed in August, the report https://bloom.bg/3hEq8ix said. Tencent declined to comment on the report, and Netease did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Last month, China forbade more than three hours of video games a week for those younger than 18, a stringent rule aimed at halting a growing addiction to what it once called "spiritual opium".

  • The Surprising Risks of Investing in ESG Funds

    We ran the numbers and discovered that these funds are exposed to certain risks that many investors may not be expecting.

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • Evergrande’s Woes Fuel Selloff in Chinese Property Shares

    A selloff in Chinese property stocks intensified, as concern mounted about the effects of an official campaign to rein in the sector.

  • Detroit’s Hopes to Be Valued More Like Tesla Hit Roadblocks

    The pandemic has shown that old-school car stocks like GM and Volkswagen are still driven more by sales than high-profile technology developments

  • Vitalik Buterin Among TIME Magazine’s Top 100 Influential People of 2021

    TIME Magazine included co-founder and current leader of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, in its list of this year’s most influential people.

  • Cisco Introduces New Metrics to Showcase Shift Toward Software

    The network equipment maker plans to introduce new financial metrics and overhaul its reporting segments.

  • Can DinoSwap Become The Top Yield Farm On Polygon?

    Decentralized exchanges and Automated Market Maker protocols are very popular in the cryptocurrency space today. Uniswap is the market leader for Ethereum, and PancakeSwap holds a similar position on Binance Smart Chain. DinoSwap, a project offering an AMM DEX on the Polygon network, wants to become a force to be reckoned with. Bringing An AMM DEX To Polygon In recent months, there have been numerous developments regarding the Polygon ecosystem. It is a more efficient network than Ethereum and o

  • Theater chain AMC to accept other cryptocurrencies along with bitcoin

    AMC's shares, one of the so-called "meme stocks", were down about 1% in premarket trading. "While I don't think this is going to make any of these coins do any parabolic movements as a result, to me this is just another awesome step in the global adoption of crypto as a whole," said one user in the Reddit group r/cryptocurrency that discusses digital currencies.

  • DoorDash sues to stop New York data-sharing measure

    DoorDash on Wednesday sued New York City over a measure requiring it and meal delivery rivals to share customer data with restaurants.