CannabisNewsWire to Serve as the Official Media Partner of The Cannabis Society’s Upcoming Hybrid Conferences

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted news and publishing company part of IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), today announces that it will collaborate once again with The Cannabis Society for The European Medical Cannabis Conference and the MSO Growth and Consolidation Conference , both of which will be held concurrently on Sept. 21, 2021. The dual-track event will commence with discussions surrounding the European Medical Cannabis industry before shifting focus toward the North American MSO Growth and Consolidation sector.



This year’s conferences will take place in both an online and in-person format. The Cannabis Society will provide attendees with the option to join the conference at the venue location @LVL in Berlin or from the comfort of their homes via the event’s dedicated virtual platform, Airmeet. The conference seeks to enable participating executives to gain access to leading cannabis experts through keynotes, panel discussions and interactive workshops.

The European Medical Cannabis Conference will bring together a carefully curated list of senior C-suite executives, medical professionals, producers, distributors and experts from across the cannabis industry to share their knowledge, wisdom and experiences. The MSO Growth and Consolidation Conference will provide participants with direct access to leading cannabis multi-state operators (MSOs).

InvestorBrandNetwork and CannabisNewsWire will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase visibility of the conferences among investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by CNW include a wire-grade press release to announce the event, original content with amplified article syndication across 5,000+ strategic distribution partners, as well as a featured placement on IBN and affiliated events pages.

“We are delighted to continue our collaboration with the CannabisNewsWire team, who will be serving as The Cannabis Society’s official media partner,” said Bill Hennessey, CEO of The Cannabis Society. “Our collective efforts will put us in the ideal position to provide exceptional exposure and value to our presenters and attendees.”

In addition to CannabisNewsWire’s widespread dissemination, IBN is set to provide social media coverage of the virtual event. Collectively among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, the network now has more than 2 million likes and followers across a variety of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“We look forward to each collaboration with The Cannabis Society’s highly professional team as we work together to put the spotlight on an industry that is making active strides every day,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for CannabisNewsWire. “We are excited to help elevate some of the world’s most brilliant minds in the space.”

For additional details about Cannabis Society’s upcoming event, including registration information, visit https://www.thecannabissociety.org .

