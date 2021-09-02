CannabisNewsWire Set to Serve as the Official Newswire for the Upcoming CBD Beverages & Ingestibles Summit 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 50+ brands of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is pleased to announce that it will be collaborating with Kisaco Research to serve as the official newswire for the upcoming CBD Beverages & Ingestibles Summit 2021. The conference will be in Las Vegas on October 25-26, with an additional, entirely virtual session set to take place on October 12.



The CBD product sector is growing rapidly, with several U.S. states legalizing the sale of products containing hemp-based ingredients. While early movers within the sector seize market share and grow existing CBD product lines, the CBD Beverages & Ingestibles Summit will seek to provide attendees with the opportunity to network and connect with the burgeoning community of suppliers and simultaneously allow access to the latest scientific breakthroughs within the field. As such, the summit will seek to cater to a variety of audiences – including retailers, wholesalers, distributors, restauranteurs and bar owners seeking to discover some of the most cutting-edge and innovative products available in the marketplace today.

In addition to featuring more than 35 leading industry speakers and thought leaders in attendance, this year’s event will also play host to a series of panel discussions and case studies designed to help attendees grow and develop their respective brands. Conference attendees will be given the chance to hear from some of the sector’s leading luminaries on a variety of topics, including “Mapping out current U.S. regulation trends,” “Innovating a new format for CBD delivery in honey,” “Determining the right levels of CBD and THC to optimize the entourage effect,” and “Future-proofing your business strategy.”

IBN and CNW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility among investors, journalists, consumers and the public. CannabisNewsWire will be providing amplified article syndication to its 5,000+ strategic syndication partners. Furthermore, InvestorBrandNetwork, CannabisNewsWire, CBDWire and HempWire will further promote the event by featuring the conference on their dedicated events pages.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with this group of brands,” said Leah Darbyshire, Conference Producer. “CNW, IBN and their collective brand network have a strong reputation for reaching large audiences. Our team looks forward to working alongside them in heightening the overall awareness of our upcoming event as they assist us in ensuring that our message will be broadly shared with those desiring to learn more about the future of the fast-growing CBD industry and the exciting new products, innovations, and practices being launched within it.”

In addition to CannabisNewsWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, InvestorBrandNetwork is set to provide social media coverage of the virtual event. Collectively among its 50+ brands, the network now has more than 2+ million likes and followers across multiple platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“We are delighted to be working with the Kisaco Research team in the production of the CBD Beverages & Ingestibles Summit,” said Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for CannabisNewsWire. “This conference features some of the CBD industry’s greatest innovations on display, with some of the industry’s leading businesses and players in attendance, all of which make this a standout event in the CBD space.”

For additional information about the CBD Beverages & Ingestibles Summit 2021, including event registration, visit https://ibn.fm/jGfWB

