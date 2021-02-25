Cannabix Technologies Develops Version 3.0 of THC Breath Analyzer Device

Cannabix is developing the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer devices to give law enforcement and employers a tool to enhance public safety

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (FRANKFURT: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased to report that it has developed the latest version of the THC Breath Analyzer (“THCBA) prototype and portable system for field use. The new system incorporates a new protective case which houses a sterilization module, smart sample preparation stage and integrated battery charging system. In addition, engineers have enhanced the handheld device for field use in several ways including revisions to the screen placement, improved breath flow analysis and upgraded microcontroller. New images of the THCBA version 3.0 are included in this press release and available on the Company’s website.



THCBA testing is ongoing and is focused on training the device’s machine learning database, determining sensitivity ranges and improving user and administrator experience. The THCBA has been built to provide easy to understand screen prompts for the positive and negative detection of ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment in breath, and can be administered with limited training. The system provides results in under five minutes.

The THCBA has been targeted for employers and other markets who are seeking a way to quickly, easily and non-invasively test for recent use of THC. Employers everywhere are struggling with the limitations of current drug testing technology in identifying recent use of marijuana that may be causing impairment during work hours and differentiating this from recreational and medical use during nonwork hours/days. The Cannabix device allows for more relevant THC detection from breath allowing employers to create an onsite regiment whereby they can perform pre-access testing for recent use of marijuana before and during work hours, instead of testing for drug use when employees are not at work.

Current forms of testing for marijuana use can identify THC ranging from minutes to days prior to actual use, making it impossible to show the difference between the two. Studies¹ have shown that breath is a better indicator of impairment than saliva, blood, or urine because THC is present in breath for a relatively short period of time (1-3 hours); whereas, it is excreted at detectable levels in other body fluids for many hours, days, or even weeks after smoking. This short time period of detection in breath aligns with the peak impairment window.

The Company wants to acknowledge the rapidly changing environment for cannabis use in the U.S. The November election in the U.S. saw the addition of Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota approving recreational marijuana legalization. In February, news agencies have reported that that top Democrats including senators Cory Booker (NJ), Ron Wyden (OR), and Chuck Schumer (NY) are seeking to advance comprehensive cannabis reform legislation in the United States Congress. These kinds of significant developments increase the focus on public safety as cannabis use is legalized in new jurisdictions and emphasizes the importance of the kinds of tools that Cannabix Technologies is developing to support public safety.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing accurate, durable, portable tools to market to enable detection of marijuana-impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC- the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication- using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects usage, days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where impairment by THC can be hazardous.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



