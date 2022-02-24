Cannabix Technologies Presents FAIMS Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology at the Texas Impaired Driving Forum

U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

Cannabix Technologies Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • BLOZF
Cannabix Technologies Inc.
Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix is developing Marijuana Breathalyzer devices to give law enforcement and employers a tool to enhance public safety

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace reports that Cannabix’s Dr. Jared Boock recently presented key innovations made by Cannabix and its FAIMS based detection technology, a first-of-its-kind device, at the Texas Impaired Driving Forum, held by Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) on February 23rd. In addition, Dr. Boock provided technical background on sampling and detection methods for ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) in breath and why FAIMS (a specific method of ion filtering related to mass spectrometry) allows for a powerful portable instrument with the specificity of mass spectrometry. The advent of the Cannabix FAIMS based marijuana breath detection technology comes at a time when legislators across the United States and elsewhere are grappling with the ever-increasing problem of drugged-driving.

Dr. Jared Boock, Senior Analytical Chemist, stated, “It is very evident that legislators, scientists, law enforcement and policy makers are seeking better ways to equip officers with the new tools needed to provide, fair, fast and non-invasive drug screening capability at roadside. The cannabis industry and law-makers are at a virtual standstill until tools like the ones we are developing come to market. We are very pleased to have had the opportunity to discuss some of the powerful capabilities of FAIMS technology, and how it can cut through the complexities of human breath and achieve specific analyte detection in semi-volatile species like THC. THC quantities are a million times lower in breath than detection of alcohol in breath – diligence and innovation have been at the cornerstone of the development of our various technologies.”

The Texas Impaired Driving Forum attracted attendees from across the state of Texas and elsewhere. This year’s program had a number of speakers related to the topic of cannabis and driving. The audience consisted of traffic safety stakeholders specialize in fields such as prosecution, judicial review, probation, law enforcement, education/advocacy, prevention, treatment, and highway safety.

Cannabix is using its FAIMS technology to detect THC, a non-volatile compound, in breath. Breath testing for THC would allow law enforcement to quickly and practically identify recent marijuana use that better aligns with impairment than other methods. The Cannabix device has been designed and built in a series of modules that together allow for sample intake, ionization, filtering and detection – all done under atmospheric pressure. Cannabix is conducting in-house testing of the FAIMS Detection Unit in both portable and laboratory modes.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix is working to develop drug-screening devices that will detect THC - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment using breath samples. Breath testing for THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use that better aligns with impairment. Cannabix devices are in the advanced prototype and pre-clinical testing stage.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO
Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as final development of a commercial or prototype product(s), successful trial or pilot of company technologies, no assurance that commercial sales of any kind actually materialize; no assurance the Company will have sufficient funds to complete product development. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings; (iv) the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; and (v) risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that its development of marijuana breathalyzer technology will provide any benefit to the Company, and no assurance that any proposed new products will be built, will be successful in beta testing or clinical trials. There is no assurance that existing “patent pending” technologies licensed by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities. The Company is not currently selling commercial breathalyzers. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.


