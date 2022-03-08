Cannabotech's "Integrative-Colon" products eliminated over 90% of colon cancer cells in a cell model experiment

- The products are based on a combination of mushrooms and cannabinoids

- The study was conducted by Cannabotech's scientific team, including Prof. Tami Peretz, a senior oncologist at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, and Dr. Isaac Angel, a pharmacologist specializing in drug development

- The treatment is expected to be launched in Israel, US and the UK in late 2022

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabotech, a biomedical company developing oncological products based on cannabis and mushroom extracts, reports cell model study results showing that its "Integrative-Colon" products killed over 90% of colon cancer cells. The Integrative-Colon products are based on a combination of several cannabinoids from the cannabis plant and various mushroom extracts.

The study examined the effect of Cannabotech's Integrative Colon products on various colon cancer subtypes, representing different molecular changes common in these colon cancer subtypes. Furthermore, the unique products' composition was compared with the activity of each cannabinoid separately. Results showed that Cannabotech's Integrative-Colon products composition is significantly more effective than each cannabinoid individually, and there is a strong synergy between the active ingredients. These results reinforce Cannabotech's claim that to achieve effective treatment in the oncology field, it is necessary to build a defined, accurate and science-based formula, which cannot be obtained in any cannabis strain that exists in nature.

The study has also demonstrated the different effects of each cannabinoid on distinct subtypes of colon cancer. This result highlights the vital need for medical care personalisation to patients' personal needs - like the personalisation technology which Cannabotech currently develops, due to hit the market, along with the products themselves, towards the end of 2022 in Israel the US, and the UK.

The mushroom extracts contain an enriched and high concentration of an active substance called PSK, extracted from the Trametes mushroom, which is known for its anti-cancer properties and has been approved as an oncology treatment in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

The formula's effectiveness will be examined in combination with standard chemotherapies during the next stages. Moreover, the cannabinoid formula will be combined with the mushroom Cyathus Striatus as part of the botanical drug development project led by Prof. Fuad Fares at the University of Haifa.

Cannabotech CEO Elhanan Shaked said: "This is a significant milestone in Cannabotech's growth to becoming a leader in integrative oncology medicine. The integrative products developed by Cannabotech are intended for use in combination with chemotherapy treatment to reduce its side effects. Cannabotech's solutions will be launched in Israel and the US towards the second half of 2022, while the Company's goal is to define a new standard for the medical cannabis industry."

Prof. Tami Peretz, Senior Oncologist: "Colon cancer is one of the most common tumors today, with a significant proportion of patients currently treated with integrative therapies, in combination with traditional methods, including the administration of medical cannabis. Cannabotech's Integrative products are unique in that they are designed to standards similar to those of the pharmaceutical industry and incorporate many active ingredients. The Company's products have demonstrated impressive and very promising efficacy in colon culture cells tested in the laboratory. Based on these experiments, there is room to perform animal studies and, in the future, to examine the possibility of incorporating these products in colorectal cancer patients."

Isaac Angel, Cannabotech's pharmacological consultant, said: "The significant synergistic effect demonstrated by the combination of active ingredients, eliminated over 90% of all types of cancer cells used in the study. Furthermore, this was achieved without the presence of THC, which is the cannabinoid substance producing the "high" effect, whereas each of the other cannabinoids tested individually demonstrated different effects on the various cell types. We are encouraged by these results, which constitute another important milestone in proving the scientific feasibility of the products and highlight the need for medical care customization. We shall continue to work to provide a cure for patients."

About Cannabotech:

Cannabotech is an Israeli biomedical company that develops botanical solutions for integrative oncology and preventive medicine. These solutions are based on combinations of active agents from the cannabis plant and mushrooms that work on two central systems in the human body: the endocannabinoid system and the immune system.

As part of the concept of integrative oncology, in the last two years, Cannabotech has been developing a series of 8 preparations designed to help patients with cancer based on unique combinations of botanicals from medical cannabis and mushroom-based products. Upon completion of their development, the company's goal is to designate the products to be integrated into oncology patients' existing treatment protocol.

Simultaneously, Cannabotech is working to develop a defined treatment protocol made available to physicians and technology for treatment personalisation.

