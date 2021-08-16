U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

Cannadips Announces New Terpenes Product Line

·3 min read

HUMBOLDT, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldt Runners Corp. (the "Company"), the exclusive licensee of Cannadips CBD, the Modern Dip Alternative, announced today that they will be launching a new lineup of Cannadips products nationwide this Fall. The new line called, Cannadips Terpenes, are terpene infused pouches that are THC and CBD free as well as tobacco and nicotine free. Cannadips Terpenes will be available through select retailers, nationwide, and provide an exciting addition to the Cannadips lineup of innovative dip alternatives for consumers who don't want to consume cannabinoids.

A New Wave of Experiences Releasing this Fall. Cannadips signature line favorite Tropical Mango will be infused with the Terpene Myrcene for the perfect punch.
Terpenes are organic compounds found in cannabis and hemp as well as many other plants. They provide flavor and aromatics, and some studies have suggested they have a key role to play in delivering additional benefits. The Cannadips Terpenes line is available in Cannadips' signature, core flavors and are enhanced with individual terpenes (Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, and Limonene), each married to a single flavor profile and without CBD. This combination provides a unique and exciting experience that is both familiar to Cannadips and specific to the Cannadips Terpenes line.

Tropical Mango will be infused with the terpene myrcene. Myrcene, naturally found in mangos and known as the "couch-lock" terpene, is sometimes used in combination with other ingredients to enhance a feeling of relaxation and restfulness. Natural Mint will be infused with the terpene caryophyllene. Caryophyllene, found in black pepper and known for being spicy, is commonly used as an ingredient in combination with others to deliver anti-inflammatory benefits. Fresh Wintergreen will be infused with pinene. Pinene, found in pine needles as well as rosemary, is believed by some to deliver feelings of invigoration and freshness. The last new Cannadips product is Tangy Citrus which will be infused with limonene. Limonene, found in all citrus, is used as an ingredient by many with the intent of enhancing energizing feelings.

"I couldn't be more excited to continue to revolutionize and evolve the dip experience." said Boldt Runners Co-Founder and President Case Mandel. "We started in 2016 by creating the original smokeless cannabis and CBD dip pouch, which was revolutionary. We are proud to announce we have now created the original smokeless terpene pouch that can provide consumers an exciting delivery system for terpenes that is of course tobacco and nicotine free. The Cannadips Terpenes line being completely cannabinoid free allows us to provide our amazing lineup of flavors globally without restriction as well as give consumers an experience that is different from the CBD product line and still rooted in the craftsmanship and quality of the Cannadips brand." says Mandel.

The Cannadips Terpenes line will be available online and in select retail channels across the United States beginning in October 2021. Retailers that want to get ahead of the wave and carry the latest innovation from Cannadips that is completely cannabinoid free can email marketing@boldtrunners.com. The Cannadips Terpenes products will be available at www.cannadipsterpenes.com.

About Boldt Runners Corporation

The Boldt Runners Corporation is based in the heart of Humboldt County, California. Boldt Runners manufactures, markets and sells Cannadips CBD and Cannadips Terpenes – the Modern Dip Alternatives. It has been built on the same values of quality, craftsmanship, and innovation that have made the Humboldt County region world-famous. Since 2018, Cannadips CBD has been paving the way to a full flavor, tobacco-free and nicotine-free experience for traditional dippers. Cannadips CBD comes in five core flavors: American Spice, Natural Mint, Tangy Citrus, Tropical Mango, and Fresh Wintergreen, and can be found in over 5,000 stores nationwide. Cannadips CBD is on a growth trajectory and is poised to provide more fantastic flavor and form options for the traditional adult smokeless tobacco consumer looking for alternatives. Canandips Terpenes is new to market and launches this Fall. Evolve Your Dip. All Flavor. No Tobacco. No Nicotine. For further information please check out www.cannadipscbd.com or www.cannadipsterpenes.com .

CONTACT: marketing@boldtrunners.com

Related Links
https://cannadipscbd.com

(PRNewsfoto/Boldt Runners Corporation)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannadips-announces-new-terpenes-product-line-301355945.html

SOURCE Boldt Runners Corp.

