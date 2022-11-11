Cannadips Europe introduces 8 new variations to its product line, including CBG Caffeine pouches

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannadips Europe, a brand that offers premium in-mouth pouch products to the European market, has recently added 5 new CBD pouch flavours and 3 new energy pouches with CBG and Caffeine.

With each pouch offering 10mg of water dispersible CBD that can be absorbed quickly sublingually, Cannadips was one of the first CBD pouch brands ever offered in the European market and has since gained success in 12 European markets both online and in-store. To continue the mission of promoting a nicotine-free pouch alternative, the brand has recently expanded its portfolio with new innovative flavours and different collections such as CBG Caffeine pouches. Cannabigerol (CBG) is a type of cannabinoid from the cannabis plant that may be associated with certain claimed benefits. CBG, like CBD, is non-intoxicating and does not impart a high. By pairing CBG with caffeine, Cannadips hope to provide yet another nicotine-free pouch substitute that can be used for various applications.

"We understand that the habit of using in-mouth pouches (or Snus) is a lifestyle for many. However, we also recognize that an increasing number of users want to reduce their nicotine intake but do not want to compromise their daily routines. This is why we've been working hard in diversifying our flavour selections as well as adding other solutions such as our Go Fuel collection CBG Caffeine pouches. Like its name, the Go Fuel range is for the times when one needs an extra energy boost. To sum it up, we aim to give back to Cannadips fans by continuing to expand our nicotine-free pouch offerings so that they can use them for all kinds of occasions," shares Cannadips Europe (a SpectrumLeaf brand) CEO Felix Sundstrom.

The latest new CBD pouch flavours from Cannadips include Papaya, Ice Cream Cake, Blue Razz, Grand Daddy Purp and Pancho's Horchata. This is in addition to the core flavours of Mango, Wintergreen, Tangy Citrus, Natural Mint and American Spice. The CBG + Caffeine collection is available in Mint, Mango and Mocha flavours. Cannadips will soon add an additional Terpene collection, which are pouches with only natural flavours.

About SpectrumLeaf

SpectrumLeaf is a company dedicated to selecting and sourcing premium CBD products in unique formats according to customer's collective needs. Brands under the company include Cannadips – a pouch-in-mouth CBD product, Elevar Hemp – premium CBD oral strips, and Voon – mini white CBD hemp pouches.

