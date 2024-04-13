Cannae Holdings Insider Ups Holding By 13% During Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Cannae Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:CNNE ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cannae Holdings

In fact, the recent sale by Richard Massey was the biggest sale of Cannae Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$20.34. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Richard Massey divested 123.05k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$20.68. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Cannae Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Cannae Holdings. Specifically, Vice Chairman of the Board Richard Massey ditched US$2.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Cannae Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Cannae Holdings insiders own 9.3% of the company, worth about US$140m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cannae Holdings Tell Us?

An insider sold Cannae Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Cannae Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

