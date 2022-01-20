U.S. markets close in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,548.89
    +16.13 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,166.16
    +137.51 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,401.92
    +61.66 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,072.27
    +9.48 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.10
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    +0.43 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1570
    -0.1960 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,940.95
    +1,058.39 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.83
    +25.57 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Cannara Biotech Inc. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Strong execution leads to third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA

  • Company recorded quarterly revenues of $6.6 million

  • Growing operations initiated at new Valleyfield Facility

All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

MONTREAL, January 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and derivative products with two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., today announced its fiscal first quarter of 2022 financial and operating results for the three-month period ended November 30, 2021.

First fiscal Quarter of 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Financial

  • Posted quarterly revenues of $6.6 million;

  • Recorded a gross profit before fair value adjustments of $3.0 million or 46%;

  • Achieved third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA ($1.2 million) while sustaining the start-up costs for the production ramp-up of the new Valleyfield Facility;

  • Decreased net loss to $500 thousand compared to a net loss of $3.5 million in the same quarter of 2021;

  • Increased bank facility from $5.4 million to $22 million and ended quarter with cash position of $14 million after reimbursement of $12 million of higher cost debt;

  • Increased working capital to $18.7 million from a working capital of $12.4 million as at August 31, 2021;

  • Granted an aggregate total of 7,935,000 stock options to certain employees and board members at an exercise price of $0.18 per common share, subject to certain vesting conditions.

Operational

"Following our solid year-end results, we delivered strong financial performance for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2022 resulting from our focus and execution of delivering premium-grade cannabis products to the market at competitive retail prices," commented Zohar Krivorot, President & Chief Executive Officer of Cannara. "We are at a pivotal point in Cannara's brief but successful history as we are laser focused on delivering premium products at disruptive pricing while significantly increasing production by starting up our Valleyfield Facility. We have made significant improvements to the facility and the results have been extremely positive through our initial grow. We also continue to see increased demand for our products and, as we move forward in 2022, our mission is to increase our production capacity to help meet that unmet and growing demand while further driving shareholder value."

Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer of Cannara commented, "As we continue to execute on our stated business strategy, we continue to hit the milestones that we have laid out for the Company. Our third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA was achieved while ramping up production at Quebec's largest cannabis operation which is a testament to our dedicated team committed to producing the highest quality product while controlling costs. There remains a massive opportunity just in Quebec given the modest number of retail outlets and as the Quebec market continues to expand and as Cannara has production capacity to services other markets, we are very well positioned to capitalize on this demand and to continue to gain market share."

  • New Health Canada license to sell cannabis derivative products to retail market;

  • Received Health Canada processing and cultivation license for Valleyfield Facility;

  • Expanded into Ontario market with five skus listed at the Ontario Cannabis Store;

  • Propagated 9,600 plants in 1 of its 24 zones at the Valleyfield Facility, each measuring 25,000 square feet, which has been redesigned to replicate indoor growing conditions without utilizing sunlight;

  • Subsequent to November 30, 2021, Cannara completed the propagation of its second zone with 9,600 plants given positive results from first zone;

  • Launched two new hash products within the Nugz brand in Quebec retail stores: Old School Hash in a 3-gram bar and Ice Water Hash in a 1-gram temple ball.

Selected Financial Highlights (CNW Group/Cannara Biotech Inc.)
Selected Financial Highlights (CNW Group/Cannara Biotech Inc.)
Selected Financial Highlights - 2 (CNW Group/Cannara Biotech Inc.)
Selected Financial Highlights - 2 (CNW Group/Cannara Biotech Inc.)
Adjusted EBITDA (CNW Group/Cannara Biotech Inc.)
Adjusted EBITDA (CNW Group/Cannara Biotech Inc.)

Outstanding Shares

As at the date of this report, the Company had 876,481,321 common shares and 40,635,583 stock options issued and outstanding. For further information, the complete Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month periods ended November 30, 2021 and 2020, along with additional information about the Company and all of its public filings are available at sedar.com and the Company's investor website, investors.cannara.ca.

About Cannara Biotech Inc.

Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB) is a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Québec and Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 125,000kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs, Cannara's facilities produce craft-cultivated premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This information release contains certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

_______________________

1

Gross revenue included revenue from sale of goods, net of excise taxes and lease revenues.

2

Gross profit before fair value adjustments % is determined as Gross profit before fair value adjustments divided by Total revenues.

3

Gross profit (loss) % is determined as Gross profit (loss) divided by Total revenues.

4

Net income (loss) % is determined as Net income (loss) divided by Total revenues.

5

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA % and working capital are non-GAAP financial performance measures.
A reconciliation of these measures is presented in the Company's MD&A.
Adjusted EBITDA % is determined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

6

Working capital is determined as total current assets minus total current liabilities.



1

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure.

Cannara Biotech Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Cannara Biotech Inc.)
Cannara Biotech Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Cannara Biotech Inc.)

SOURCE Cannara Biotech Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/20/c1032.html

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton stock is crashing on reports it's halting production of bikes and treadmills

    Peloton shares get crushed on reports of a production halt.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • Affirm: Great Idea, Not-So-Great Company

    Affirm and its "buy now, pay later" rivals allow consumers to pay for items in scheduled instalments, instead of using a traditional credit card. Credit card companies like Mastercard and Visa make money by charging their customers compounding interest and late fees. For 0% financing, Affirm makes money by charging merchants fees to use its services; those shops pay up in hopes that Affirm's flexible payment options will encourage customers to buy from them.

  • TaskUs Stock Plummets Following a Report Suggesting 50% Downside

    Shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) fell sharply on Thursday after the release of what's known as a short report. Spruce Point Capital Management believes TaskUs stock has 25% to 50% downside. Putting their money where their mouth is, Spruce Point Capital is short shares of TaskUs, meaning it will profit if the stock goes down.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Enphase Stocks Popped Today

    Green energy stocks are among today's bigger winners, with fuel cell leaders Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) gaining 8.6% and 6%, respectively. Also moving higher is solar panel microinverter maker Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), scoring a 5.1% gain as of 10:10 a.m. ET. This morning, you can't throw a rock on Wall Street without hitting one banker or another that is cutting price targets on renewable energy stocks.

  • Ford Stock Trades in High Volume Amid Rivian News

    Rivian investment gains to increase Ford's book value

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data ShowsJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway and even i

  • Why Paysafe Stock Jumped 12% on Thursday

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) shareholders beat the market on Thursday morning as shares rose 12% by 11 a.m. ET compared to a 1.1% increase in the wider market. It helped that the broader market jumped, but Paysafe also benefited from improving sentiment from Wall Street pros. An analyst at the Wall Street firm Cowen upgraded the digital gambling and payments processing stock and issued an aggressive short-term outlook that sees the stock nearly doubling over the next year.

  • Peloton stock plunges below IPO price for first time in nearly two years after report of production halt

    Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. were cratering Thursday after a report indicated that the company temporarily planned to halt production of its connected exercise equipment to help curb costs in a period of slowing demand.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Gaining Today

    After some big sell-offs, the market is rallying today, and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is getting a boost from the momentum. The data analytics specialist's share price was up roughly 5.7% as of noon ET on Thursday. In the absence of any fresh, business-specific news, Palantir stock has frequently made outsize moves in conjunction with the market's shifting appetite for growth-dependent technology companies.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be down 22% from its 52-week high, but shares of the semiconductor stock have doubled over the past year. In contrast, the S&P 500 is up a measly 109% in the past five years, meaning had someone invested $10,000 in Nvidia shares back then, they would be sitting on well over $100,000 today versus a $20,000 or so gain in the index. Is it too late to buy Nvidia stock now?

  • Here's What Investors Should Look for in Intuitive Surgical's Earnings Report

    As one of the biggest healthcare companies on the market and the world's largest robotic surgery company by far, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a lot of momentum. With its razor-and-blade business model, it has profitably sold the da Vinci robotic surgical suite and its associated surgical tools at a larger and larger scale since the early 2000s. On Jan. 12, Intuitive released a sneak peek of its performance in 2021, with the full results due on Jan. 20.

  • Kinder Morgan Delivers Another Boringly Predictable Quarter

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) might not be the most exciting company around. The main drivers were higher contributions from a full year of service of the Permian Highway Pipeline, the acquisition of Stagecoach Gas Services, and increased volumes and favorable pricing on some of its gas-gathering systems.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Today According to Value Investor David Abrams

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy today according to value investor David Abrams. If you want to take a look only at the top five stocks in this list then head on over to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Today According to Value Investor David Abrams. […]

  • Better Buy: Palantir vs. Snowflake

    Both Palantir and Snowflake have experienced heavy sell-offs as technology stocks undergo a correction.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND APPOINTS NEW DIRECTORS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an update on operations and appoints two new directors to its board, Craig Steinke and Dr. Joseph Davis, effective immediately. Mr. Steinke will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

  • These 3 Unique Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside

    Such enterprises often beget lucrative stock investments, and investors often turn to such stocks in hopes of beating the market. IIP is a different kind of real estate investment trust (REIT). IIP is one of the few REITs devoted exclusively to this property type.

  • Ford stock dips, Luminar stock pops on Mercedes-Benz self-driving deal, Signet Jewelers shares rise

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Ford stock's dip, Mercedes-Benz teaming up with Luminar for self-driving technology, and Signet Jewelers shares rising.