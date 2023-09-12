Do Cannara Biotech's (CVE:LOVE) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Cannara Biotech (CVE:LOVE). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Cannara Biotech Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Cannara Biotech grew its EPS from CA$0.01 to CA$0.054, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Cannara Biotech is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 10.8 percentage points to 19%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Cannara Biotech isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of CA$88m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Cannara Biotech Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's good to see Cannara Biotech insiders walking the walk, by spending CA$412k on shares in just twelve months. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Derek Stern, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying CA$189k for shares at about CA$1.37 each.

It's reassuring that Cannara Biotech insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Cannara Biotech with market caps under CA$272m is about CA$247k.

Cannara Biotech's CEO only received compensation totalling CA$75k in the year to August 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Cannara Biotech Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Cannara Biotech's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The company can also boast of insider buying, and reasonable remuneration for the CEO. The strong EPS growth suggests Cannara Biotech may be at an inflection point. If so, then its potential for further gains probably merit a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Cannara Biotech (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

