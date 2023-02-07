U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

Cannaverse Technologies’ Cannaland Token $CNLT To List on the BitMart Exchange

CANNALAND
·2 min read

The world's first cannabis metaverse is expanding to the premier digital asset exchange, BitMart, reaching enthusiasts across the globe

NASSAU, BAHAMAS / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / CANNALAND, the immersive, cannabis-themed metaverse launched by Cannaversetech™ has announced the listing of its token, CNLT on the BitMart exchange, a recognized major international exchange as of February 14, 2023.

Launched in December of 2022, CANNALAND's cryptocurrency token, CNLT, went live on Uniswap. Expanding now to BitMart, the metaverse-specific currency has utility, including the purchase, trade, and sale of digital assets, products, and real estate. As the driving force behind transactions in the CANNALAND metaverse, CNLT is paving the way for the global unification of the fragmented cannabis industry.

"Our listing on the BitMart exchange is the first step in our CEX strategy. We opted for initial open trading on Uniswap in late December and are now moving to a CEX exchange that would allow us access to the largest cannabis user base," stated Cannaverse Technologies CEO Mark Bonner. "Our next milestone will be to list on a top-tier global exchange as we implement our business model and increase access to global markets. This stepped approach is the best way to achieve our goals and provide our token holders a platform for long-term growth as we progress the CANNALAND project."

Best known for its hassle-free trading, the fast-growing BitMart exchange, with its user-friendly approach, has allowed it to attract over 5.5 million users around the globe. Through BitMart, CANNALAND will be extending access to its CNLT token and access for international cannabis-themed metaverse enthusiasts.

About CANNALAND

CANNALAND is the world's first cannabis-focused metaverse with a vibrant community and meta marketplace where all aspects of socially responsible cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution, retail sales and consumption of cannabis and hemp products can be enjoyed by its users. Cannaland uses its expertise in blockchain, crypto and the cannabis industry to create a virtual marketplace and economy, where the CANNALAND Token (CNLT) is the primary currency for transactions. To learn more, visit Cannaland.xyz, follow @thecannaland on Twitter and Instagram, or join Telegram.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,000+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions.

Media Contact

Leah Messina
Cannaverse Technologies
leah@sinuatemedia.com | 917.843.8164

SOURCE: CANNALAND



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738427/Cannaverse-Technologies-Cannaland-Token-CNLT-To-List-on-the-BitMart-Exchange

