CannazALL(TM) Exploring Metaverse Options for Its Popular Line of Hemp Derived CBD Products

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL™ is pleased to announce it is exploring the purchase of commercial land in the metaverse and expects to shortly announce its first completed land purchase.

While big tech companies are investing billions in the Metaverse, the Company believes that as virtual and augmented reality grows, the newly emerging field offers a tremendous opportunity to reach more consumers in its targeted demographic.

CEO James Ballas said "Many experts say that the Metaverse is the new Internet and that it's going to give consumers an option to shop in exciting new ways, and CannazALL™ expects to be a part of this new frontier for retailers who want to capture digital-oriented consumers. The metaverse offers an opportunity to combine the best of retail environments with the digital world, and over time, we expect the Metaverse to complement our real-life operations to expand the CannazALL™ brand and be ahead of the competition"

The Company is currently exploring land options in several different Metaverse virtual worlds and will keep shareholders apprised as to its Metaverse program through further news and Tweets.

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannazALL™ seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Metaverse marketing, Affiliate marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannazALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL™

CannazALL™ CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL™ CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL™ brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL™ continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL™ offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, Topicals, and Pet products @ www.Cannazall.com

