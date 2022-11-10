U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market Size is projected to reach USD 45.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.5%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·8 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global canned alcoholic beverages market size was valued at USD 9.20 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 45.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canned alcoholic beverages comprise ready-to-consume drinks without any need for mixing. These beverages are premixed and are available in different flavors. Alcoholic beverages in cans are growing in popularity among consumers due to their greater portability, convenience, and travel-friendliness. Canned alcoholic beverages will experience a boom in demand due to their simple and practical packaging, which offers excellent growth potential.


Increasing Inclination Toward Convenience and Premiumization Drives the Global Market

The demand for canned alcoholic beverages is increasing due to customers' increased preference for ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products and their busy lifestyles and demanding work schedules. The market for canned alcoholic beverages is anticipated to be driven by an increasing number of people entering the labor force and a rising percentage of women. Users can easily consume a whole can in one sitting compared to alcoholic beverages in bottles because of the individually-sized servings. Furthermore, bars and restaurants that sell canned alcoholic beverages find that they are the perfect portion-controlled pour that requires no guesswork and produces neither over- nor under-pours. It is projected that millennials' growing inclination toward alcoholic beverages would substantially impact the market's growth. The rising popularity of premium, organic, and canned beverages could give this sector more room to grow.

Innovation in Canned Alcoholic Beverages Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Numerous potential opportunities are being created for the canned alcoholic beverage sector by the global demand for premium and low-alcohol beverages. Due to innovation in canned alcoholic beverages that include botanical and organic ingredients in colorful tastes, manufacturers should have a variety of possibilities. Alcoholic beverages made without gluten are expected to have substantial development potential due to increased celiac disease cases worldwide. In the Americas, one in 133 people have celiac disease, but fewer than one in five get a diagnosis. Consumers concerned about their health and those who are gluten intolerant are looking to eliminate gluten from their meals due to rising awareness of this issue.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 45.72 billion by 2030

CAGR

19.5% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Product, Drive Mechanism

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Bacardi Limited Diageo plc, Brown-Forman Corporation, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), Union Wine Company, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Pernod Ricard, Integrated Beverage Group LLC, Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd., Kona Brewing Co., Suntory Holdings Limited, Barefoot Cellars, and Constellation Brands.

Key Market Opportunities

Innovation in Canned Alcoholic Beverages

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Inclination toward Convenience and Portability
Premiumization

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. The availability of alcoholic beverages in appealing container designs and rising per capita alcohol use are expected to drive North America's canned alcoholic beverage market. With greater purchasing power and sophisticated beverage preferences, consumers are driving demand for premium-class canned alcoholic beverages. Additionally, it is projected that the product's premiumization and the inclusion of new flavors will promote category growth.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. According to the European Commission, Europe produced more than 25% of the world's alcoholic beverages and more than 50% of its wine. Belarus, France, Germany, and Ireland are among the countries with high alcohol consumption per capita. Due to the rising export and consumption of alcohol from European nations, the region is expected to experience significant demand for canned alcoholic beverages during the projected period.

A key driver of the expansion of the Asia-Pacific canned alcoholic beverage market is the presence of young consumers and rapidly growing economies. Due to growing structured market share and rising consumer buying power, it is estimated that the Asia Pacific canned alcoholic beverage market will grow significantly over the projected decade.

Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia are the top drinking nations in Central and South America. In 2018, each person in Central and South America drank roughly 5.5 liters of pure alcohol, according to the World Health Organization. There has been an increase in alcohol intake per person in this region during the previous 40 years. The consumption of beer and other alcoholic beverages in the area has been rapidly increasing recently, whereas consumption of wine has been steadily falling.

Key Highlights

  • The global canned alcoholic beverages market size is projected to reach USD 45.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

  • Based on product, the global canned alcoholic beverages market is bifurcated into wine, RTD cocktails, and hard seltzers. The hard seltzers segment is the highest contributor to the market.

  • Based on distribution channels, the global canned alcoholic beverages market is bifurcated into on trade, liquor stores, online and others. The liquor stores segment owns the highest market share.

  • North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.


A list of key canned alcoholic beverages market suppliers profiled

  • Bacardi Limited Diageo plc

  • Brown-Forman Corporation

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev

  • Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

  • Union Wine Company

  • & J. Gallo Winery

  • Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

  • Pernod Ricard

  • Integrated Beverage Group LLC

  • Sula Vineyards Pvt Ltd

  • Kona Brewing Co

  • Suntory Holdings Limited

  • Barefoot Cellars, and Constellation Brands


Global Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market: Segmentation

By Product

  • Wine

  • RTD Cocktails

  • Hard Seltzers

By Drive Mechanism

  • On Trade

  • Liquor Store

  • Online

  • Others

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Central and South America

  • The Middle East and Africa


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Product Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Wine

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. RTD Cocktails

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. Drive Mechanism Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. On Trade

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Liquor Store

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

      3. Canada

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

      4. Mexico

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

      5. Latin America

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

      3. France

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

      4. U.K.

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

      5. Italy

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

      6. Spain

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

      3. China

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

      4. Australia

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

      5. India

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

      6. South Korea

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

      3. South Africa

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Product

        2. By Drive Mechanism

  7. Company Profile

    1. Bacardi Limited Diageo plc

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. Brown-Forman Corporation

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. Anheuser-Busch InBev

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

  8. Conclusion & Recommendation

  9. Acronyms & Abbreviations


Market News

  • In March 2022, With the capacity to produce over 25 million cases of malt-based beverages and spirits-based Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cocktails, global beverage leader Bacardi Limited Diageo plc opened its new manufacturing site, featuring two high-speed can lines.

  • In June 2022, Brown‑Forman and The Coca-Cola Company Announced Plans to Debut Jack Daniel's® Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola®™ Ready-To-Drink Cocktail


News Media

Plastic Packaging of Alcoholic Beverages to Provide a Fillip to Growth of Plastic Bottles and Containers Market

Surge in Young-Adult Demographics to Escalate the Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Growth


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Canned Wines Market: Information by Type (Red Wine, White Wine, Sparkling Wine), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C, Online Retail), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Trends in Beer Market: Information by Product (Light, Strong), Category (Normal, Super Premium), Packaging (Canned, Bottled), Production (Micro), and Region — Forecast till 2026

Wine Corks Market: Information by Type (Natural, Synthetic), Distribution Channel (Online Distribution Channel, Offline Distribution Channel), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Alcohol Enzymes Market: Information by Type (Carbohydrase, Proteases), End-user (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Hard Seltzer Market: Information by Type (ABV Less than 5%, ABV More than 5%), Sales Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Region — Forecast till 2029


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

                               

