Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market Size is projected to reach USD 45.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.5%: Straits Research
The global canned alcoholic beverages market size was valued at USD 9.20 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 45.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.
New York, United States, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canned alcoholic beverages comprise ready-to-consume drinks without any need for mixing. These beverages are premixed and are available in different flavors. Alcoholic beverages in cans are growing in popularity among consumers due to their greater portability, convenience, and travel-friendliness. Canned alcoholic beverages will experience a boom in demand due to their simple and practical packaging, which offers excellent growth potential.
Increasing Inclination Toward Convenience and Premiumization Drives the Global Market
The demand for canned alcoholic beverages is increasing due to customers' increased preference for ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products and their busy lifestyles and demanding work schedules. The market for canned alcoholic beverages is anticipated to be driven by an increasing number of people entering the labor force and a rising percentage of women. Users can easily consume a whole can in one sitting compared to alcoholic beverages in bottles because of the individually-sized servings. Furthermore, bars and restaurants that sell canned alcoholic beverages find that they are the perfect portion-controlled pour that requires no guesswork and produces neither over- nor under-pours. It is projected that millennials' growing inclination toward alcoholic beverages would substantially impact the market's growth. The rising popularity of premium, organic, and canned beverages could give this sector more room to grow.
Innovation in Canned Alcoholic Beverages Creates Tremendous Opportunities
Numerous potential opportunities are being created for the canned alcoholic beverage sector by the global demand for premium and low-alcohol beverages. Due to innovation in canned alcoholic beverages that include botanical and organic ingredients in colorful tastes, manufacturers should have a variety of possibilities. Alcoholic beverages made without gluten are expected to have substantial development potential due to increased celiac disease cases worldwide. In the Americas, one in 133 people have celiac disease, but fewer than one in five get a diagnosis. Consumers concerned about their health and those who are gluten intolerant are looking to eliminate gluten from their meals due to rising awareness of this issue.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 45.72 billion by 2030
CAGR
19.5% (2022-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Product, Drive Mechanism
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
Bacardi Limited Diageo plc, Brown-Forman Corporation, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), Union Wine Company, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Pernod Ricard, Integrated Beverage Group LLC, Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd., Kona Brewing Co., Suntory Holdings Limited, Barefoot Cellars, and Constellation Brands.
Key Market Opportunities
Innovation in Canned Alcoholic Beverages
Key Market Drivers
Increasing Inclination toward Convenience and Portability
Regional Analysis
North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. The availability of alcoholic beverages in appealing container designs and rising per capita alcohol use are expected to drive North America's canned alcoholic beverage market. With greater purchasing power and sophisticated beverage preferences, consumers are driving demand for premium-class canned alcoholic beverages. Additionally, it is projected that the product's premiumization and the inclusion of new flavors will promote category growth.
Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. According to the European Commission, Europe produced more than 25% of the world's alcoholic beverages and more than 50% of its wine. Belarus, France, Germany, and Ireland are among the countries with high alcohol consumption per capita. Due to the rising export and consumption of alcohol from European nations, the region is expected to experience significant demand for canned alcoholic beverages during the projected period.
A key driver of the expansion of the Asia-Pacific canned alcoholic beverage market is the presence of young consumers and rapidly growing economies. Due to growing structured market share and rising consumer buying power, it is estimated that the Asia Pacific canned alcoholic beverage market will grow significantly over the projected decade.
Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia are the top drinking nations in Central and South America. In 2018, each person in Central and South America drank roughly 5.5 liters of pure alcohol, according to the World Health Organization. There has been an increase in alcohol intake per person in this region during the previous 40 years. The consumption of beer and other alcoholic beverages in the area has been rapidly increasing recently, whereas consumption of wine has been steadily falling.
Key Highlights
The global canned alcoholic beverages market size is projected to reach USD 45.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
Based on product, the global canned alcoholic beverages market is bifurcated into wine, RTD cocktails, and hard seltzers. The hard seltzers segment is the highest contributor to the market.
Based on distribution channels, the global canned alcoholic beverages market is bifurcated into on trade, liquor stores, online and others. The liquor stores segment owns the highest market share.
North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.
Global Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market: Segmentation
By Product
Wine
RTD Cocktails
Hard Seltzers
By Drive Mechanism
On Trade
Liquor Store
Online
Others
By Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Central and South America
The Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Market Definition
Market Scope
Research Methodology
Primary Research
Research Methodology
Assumptions & Exclusions
Secondary Data Sources
Market Overview
Report Segmentation & Scope
Value Chain Analysis: Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market
Key Market Trends
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of Substitution
Threat of New Entrants
Competitive Rivalry
Market Share Analysis
Product Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Wine
Market Size & Forecast
RTD Cocktails
Market Size & Forecast
Drive Mechanism Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
On Trade
Market Size & Forecast
Liquor Store
Market Size & Forecast
Regional Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
America
North America
U.S.
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
Canada
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
Mexico
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
Latin America
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
Europe
Market Size & Forecast
Germany
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
France
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
U.K.
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
Italy
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
Spain
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
Rest of Europe
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
Asia Pacific
Market Size & Forecast
Japan
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
China
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
Australia
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
India
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
South Korea
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
Rest of Asia-Pacific
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
Middle East & Africa
Market Size & Forecast
Saudi Arabia
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
South Africa
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
Kuwait
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
Rest of Middle East & Africa
By Product
By Drive Mechanism
Company Profile
Bacardi Limited Diageo plc
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Brown-Forman Corporation
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Conclusion & Recommendation
Acronyms & Abbreviations
Market News
In March 2022, With the capacity to produce over 25 million cases of malt-based beverages and spirits-based Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cocktails, global beverage leader Bacardi Limited Diageo plc opened its new manufacturing site, featuring two high-speed can lines.
In June 2022, Brown‑Forman and The Coca-Cola Company Announced Plans to Debut Jack Daniel's® Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola®™ Ready-To-Drink Cocktail
