Canned Food Market size is expected to reach US$ 31310 million by 2029 with Top Key Players Data | Conagra Brands, Del Monte Foods and More [123 Pages Report]

PUNE, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canned Food Market" Insights 2023 : Canning is a method used to preserve foods for long periods of time by packing them in airtight containers. This allows food to be shelf-stable and safe to eat for 1 to 5 years or longer. Canning was first developed in the late 18th century as a way to provide a stable food source for soldiers and sailors at war. Common canned foods include fruits, vegetables, beans, soups, meats and seafood.

In this report, we mainly count Canned Cooking Sauces, Canned Desserts, Canned Fish/Seafood, Canned Fruits, Canned Meat, Canned Pasta & Noodles, Canned Soups and Canned Vegetables.

Researcher's newest research report, the “Canned Food Industry Forecast” looks at past sales and reviews total world Canned Food sales in 2022, providing a comprehensive analysis by region and market sector of projected Canned Food sales for 2023 through 2029. With Canned Food sales broken down by region, market sector and sub-sector, this report provides a detailed analysis in US$ millions of the world Canned Food industry.

This Insight Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Canned Food landscape and highlights key trends related to product segmentation, company formation, revenue, and market share, latest development, and M&A activity. This report also analyzes the strategies of leading global companies with a focus on Canned Food portfolios and capabilities, market entry strategies, market positions, and geographic footprints, to better understand these firms' unique position in an accelerating global Canned Food market.

This Insight Report evaluates the key market trends, drivers, and affecting factors shaping the global outlook for Canned Food and breaks down the forecast by type, by application, geography, and market size to highlight emerging pockets of opportunity. With a transparent methodology based on hundreds of bottom-up qualitative and quantitative market inputs, this study forecast offers a highly nuanced view of the current state and future trajectory in the global Canned Food.

The global Canned Food market size is projected to grow from US$ 23720 million in 2022 to US$ 31310 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31310 from 2023 to 2029.

Global Canned Food key players include Conagra Brands, Campbell Soup, Kraft Heinz, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 30%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 40 percent.

In terms of product, Canned Vegetables is the largest segment, with a share about 20%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, followed by Independent Retailers.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Canned Food market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Canned Food Market Research Report is spread across 123 Pages and provides exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The Global Canned Food market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2029. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Canned Food Market - Segmentation Analysis:

Report further studies the market development status and future Canned Food Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Canned Food market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Based on types, the Precious Metals market from 2018 to 2029 is primarily split into Canned Cooking Sauces, Canned Desserts, Canned Fish/Seafood, Canned Fruits, Canned Meat, Canned Pasta & Noodles, Canned Soups, Canned Vegetables

Which growth factors drives the Canned Food market growth?

Increasing use of Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Sales, Others is expected to drive the growth of the Canned Food Market.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavours profitable in the process.

Canned Food Market - Competitive Analysis:

Who are the leading players in Canned Food market?

Conagra Brands

Del Monte Foods

Hormel Foods

Dole Food

B&G Food

Campbell Soup

Ayam Brand

General Mills

Grupo Calvo

Kraft Heinz

Danish Crown

JBS

Nestle

Dongwon Industries

Rhodes Food Group

Bolton Group

AhiGuven

Bonduelle

Goya Foods

Bumble Bee

Canned Food Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Canned Food in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Canned Food?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Canned Food Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Canned Food market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Canned Food Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Canned Food market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Canned Food along with the manufacturing process of Canned Food?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Canned Food market?

Economic impact on the Canned Food industry and development trend of the Canned Food industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Canned Food market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Canned Food market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Canned Food market size at the regional and country-level?

