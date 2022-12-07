U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,938.00
    -7.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,599.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,533.00
    -33.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.10
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.92
    -1.33 (-1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.40
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.15 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0495
    +0.0026 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.46
    +1.71 (+8.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2150
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4440
    +0.4840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,823.92
    -158.28 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.73
    -7.07 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.71
    -7.68 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Canned Food Packaging Market Worth USD 38 Billion by 2028 Witness a CAGR of 4.8%- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Canned Food Packaging Market Insights and Industry Analysis By Material (Metal, Steel, Aluminum, Others), Type of Food Product (Readymade Meals, Meat, Sea Food) And Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2028

New York, USA, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canned Food Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Canned Food Packaging Market Information By Material, Type of Food Product, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach USD 38 Billion by 2028

Market Synopsis

Food that has been processed or canned provides an excellent supply of nutrients, shields the food from the elements, and is hygienic. The most popular canned food is packaged in metal because it is simple to use, distribute, and eat. As aluminum packaging is growing in popularity, it provides better security and defense against outside elements like heat and pollution. The primary drivers behind the growth of the worldwide canned food packaging market are the rise in demand for prepared canned meals and out-of-season food goods. A cost-effective way to preserve perishable commodities with little flavor alteration to canned food products. The expanding horticulture and marine processing sectors are thereby boosting the development of the canned food packaging sector.

Food in cans is utilized for various things, including portion control, barrier and contamination protection, and convenience. Food safety concerns are addressed through sustainable packaging, which guards against chemical contamination, food-borne illnesses, and loss reduction while maintaining food quality. Due to their convenience in disposal, benefits in recycling, and longer shelf life, food cans are among the widely used packaging materials in the food and beverage industry. Governmental programs aimed at ensuring food security are boosting the global food and beverage sector, which will increase demand for food cans as packaging.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5106

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2028

USD 38 Billion

CAGR

4.8% (2021–2028)

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021–2028

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Material, Type of Food Product, And Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The rise in the demand for readymade canned foods and off-seasonal food products.

The changing consumer preferences of food products owing to the increase in the living standard of people.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The famous contenders in the canned food packaging market are:

  • Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

  • Rexam Plc. (the U.K.)

  • Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd. (Japan)

  • Ball Corporation (U.S.)

  • Huber Packaging (Germany)

  • Ardagh Group (Luxembourg)

  • CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China)

  • Crown Holdings (U.S.)

  • Grief Incorporated (U.S.)

  • Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Foods that can be preserved are in high demand as customer tastes for food goods change as living standards grow. People often accept canned foods because of their hermetically sealed cans' protection against microbial contamination. Additionally, as society strives toward sustainability, the commercial position of metal and glass cans is strengthened by their capacity to be recycled. The primary drivers of the growth of the worldwide canned food packaging market are the increased demand for premade meals and out-of-season food items. Food product canning is a cost-effective way to preserve perishable goods with no change in flavor. Consequently, the packaging canned food industry is expanding due to the rising horticulture and marine processing sectors.

Canned foods are in high demand due to shifting customer preferences for goods brought on by a rise in people's living standards. Furthermore, the easy accessibility of canned food with a wide range of particular tastes and options, as well as the constantly evolving lifestyle, rising disposable income, and declining prices of packaged or canned food products make them affordable for use, and all of these factors have contributed to the growth of the worldwide canned food packaging market. New methods of packing canned food are being developed due to technological improvements in packaging technologies, which will raise the global market over the forecasted years.

Market Restraints:

The main risk to the expansion of the canned food packaging business worldwide is the high cost of canned production materials like aluminum and the availability of less expensive substitutes. Canning also requires a lot of stages and equipment, and it takes a long time. Additionally, canning cannot retain product freshness, and consumer unhappiness with canned goods is attributed to worries about BPA in canned goods.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Canned Food Packaging: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/canned-food-packaging-market-5106

COVID 19 Analysis

The influence of COVID-19 on the worldwide market is less than that of other manufacturing sectors because the food industry was kept under vital services by all countries. Flexible packaging businesses that serve industries like packaged foods might fare well during the continuing pandemic. The need for packaged food is fueled by shifting consumer demand patterns, legislative initiatives, and stockpiling. Many consumers in developing nations like India have switched from unpackaged food to packaged food due to the pandemic's increasing threat to food safety. During the outbreak, the emergence of e-commerce shopping and flexible packaging for food packages also contributed to the increase in domestic packaged food sales. However, the market's expansion is being constrained by trade barriers and supply chain disruptions.

Market Segmentation

By type of food product, the market includes ready-made meals, meat, and seafood. By material, the market includes metal, steel, and aluminum.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5106

Regional Insights

Due to the region's large consumption of canned food, North America is considered a very lucrative market for the packaging of tinned food. North America regionally dominates the market for canned food packaging. The majority of the demand inside this region is driven by the strong demand for packaged food items, particularly ready-made meals. The rising disposable money and busy lifestyles of people contribute to the demand for canned goods. The fastest-growing regional market category is the Asia-Pacific area.

The primary factors affecting the market growth in this area are the rising disposable income and changes in lifestyle. Additionally, a substantial need for canned food packaging materials is caused by the region's expanding food processing industry. The European region also accounts for a sizeable portion of the global market. Canned products are a more desirable option on the market due to the high need for recyclable and ecological packaging materials. The Middle East region has a high demand for canned goods, including horticulture items and beverages. Over the projection period, a moderate market growth rate is anticipated in Latin America and Africa.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5106

Discover more research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry, by Market Research Future:

Industrial Labels Market Information by Material (Metal, Polymer and others), by Mechanism (Pressure-sensitive, Glue-applied, Heat Transfer and others), by Application (Transportation, Construction, Automotive, Consumer Durables and others) and by Region – Forecast to 2030

Thermoform Packaging Market, By Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Aluminum), Type (Blister Packaging, Skin Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Others), Heat Seal Coating (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt-Based), Application and Region - Forecast 2027

Retail E-commerce Packaging Market Information Report by Material (Corrugated Boxes, Protective packaging, Security envelopes, Tapes & labels, and others), by Application (Electronics & Consumer goods, Apparel & Accessories, Home furnishing, Auto Parts, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Personal care, and others) and by Region - Global Forecast To 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, JD.com Drop Despite Further Easing of China’s Covid-19 Measures

    Trade data for November showed sharp falls in the country's exports and imports from a year earlier, undercutting positivity around relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Kinder Morgan All Fell Today

    Shares of major oil stocks, including diversified majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) all fell on Tuesday, declining 2.4%, 3%, and 2.6%, respectively, as of 2:41 p.m. ET. The entire market was down today, as recession fears appeared to loom over most stocks. A recession of course wouldn't be good for any commodity, oil and gas included.

  • Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has fared worse by shedding 45% of its value in that timeframe. By now, most people are familiar with the much-talked-about slowdown in Amazon's e-commerce segment, which is one of many stay-at-home winners facing difficult comps and overexpansion after the boom years in 2020 and 2021. What is less highlighted, however, is the weakness in cloud services, which now make up 15% of Amazon's revenue and practically all of its operating income amid losses in the other reporting segments.

  • Glencore Says This Time Is Different for Coming Copper Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc added its voice to a chorus of miners warning of coming copper shortages, arguing that a “huge deficit” is looming for the crucial industrial metal.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Cri

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughEx-Deutsc

  • Oil Steadies After Three-Day Decline as Demand Concerns Multiply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after a three-day decline as warnings from major US banks of a tough outlook for 2023 stoked concern over demand prospects and dented appetite for risk assets including commodities.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld

  • Which Countries Are Paying The Most For Energy And Fuel?

    Energy prices across the board have jumped since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, but some countries are feeling the pain a bit more than others

  • The Chip War Can’t Be Solved by Taiwan Semi’s $40 Billion

    President Biden, Apple's Tim Cook, and Nvidia's Jensen Huang are celebrating Taiwan Semi's U.S. investment. Why the benefits will likely be limited.

  • Record US Premium Gasoline Prices Mean Luxury Car Owners Paying Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The price gap between premium US gasoline and regular grade is nearing the highest ever. That’s bad news for owners of most luxury cars who are forced to pay up for the fancier fuel.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineTrump Companies Ar

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks

    Nine Energy Service Inc., TORM PLC, and Scorpio Tankers Inc. lead peers in the momentum category, rising eight-fold in the past year as the Russell 1000 fell 11%.

  • Take Profits ASAP in the Strongest Sector of 2022

    Indications are that equity values in this group have peaked and a decline could accelerate from here as recession fears grow.

  • What Nordstrom Will Focus On in 2023

    CEO Erik Nordstrom cited "signs of strain" across all customer cohorts and most pronounced at the lower-income level.

  • Airbus Warns It Will Miss Full-Year Delivery Target

    LONDON— Airbus SE, the world’s biggest plane maker, said it would likely miss its key delivery target this year after the company’s chief executive warned that supply-chain woes were still at least six months away from normalizing. The European manufacturer said on Tuesday that due to a “complex operating environment,” Airbus’s previously forecast goal of achieving around 700 deliveries this year is now “out of reach.” Such a miss is rare in the commercial jet-making business, where annual deliveries offer bragging rights between Airbus and rival Boeing but also go directly into cash flow: Much of a plane’s cost is only paid for after delivery.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper and First Quantum Minerals

    Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper and First Quantum Minerals have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • These Are Trader Joe's 5 Best Products

    Trader Joe's is a grocery store chain that is beloved by many for its affordable prices and unique product offerings. There was no Trader Joe's where I previously lived, so every opportunity I had I would stock up on my favorite products.

  • Philadelphia Cream Cheese introduces spread for vegans, nondairy eaters

    Kraft Heinz said that about half of current plant-based cream cheese buyers don't buy the product again.

  • All the Festive Trader Joe's Items Returning This Holiday Season — Plus a New Boozy Dessert

    Peppermint, ginger and toffee are the star flavors in the lineup of Trader Joe's seasonal products

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.