Cannell Capital urges board and management revamp at Lee Enterprises

·2 min read

ALTA, Wyo., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Ms. Mary Junck
Chairwoman
Lee Enterprises, Inc.
4600 E. 53rd Street
Davenport, IA 52807

Dear Mary,

Cannell Capital ("CC"), a beneficial owner of 6.84% of Lee Enterprises, Inc. ("LEE") as of August 31, 2021, hereby amends its Schedule 13D filing.

After a near-fatal acquisition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for $1.46 billion in 2005, LEE's stock has declined 93%. We believe the board and management have become "gun shy" – lacking the vicissitude necessary to compete in today's digital environment. Defense and half-measures will not, and cannot, work in 2021.

LEE may have the best local content, but its delivery and user interfaces are dated, and legacy costs are too high. The failure of the current board to recognize and take immediate and aggressive action is a large part of the justification for significant change. Anything short of a total commitment to creating the best digital experience for their readers is unacceptable to this owner.

Digital transition is inevitable. CC calls upon all owners to infuse the LEE board with more forward-thinking people to accomplish this mission and increase value for all shareholders. Time is not an ally in the digital world. It is for these reasons we will vote against all incumbent directors and encourage other owners to do the same.

We have included two attachments: our thesis, which values Lee's current shares at $205 per share assuming (and a very important assumption) new stewardship, and a list of questions for LEE.

CC reiterates the morality and benevolent intent of LEE's management and the BOD. Since July 2013, the stock has been flat, however. The market values LEE equity at 0.16 times sales versus at 6.25x and 3.75x for Politico and BuzzFeed, respectively. While perhaps not apples to apples, CC would argue these comparisons are lemons to limes. Regardless, the valuation gap is so great that if the stock does not appreciate materially then CC forecasts that a third party will move – collaboratively or rapaciously – to transfer the value from the current owners for their own exclusive benefit.

Sincerely,

/s/

J. Carlo Cannell
Managing Member
Cannell Capital LLC

Cc:
Steven Fletcher
Margaret (Megan) R. Liberman
Brent Magid
Herbert W. Moloney III
Kevin D. Mowbray
David Pearson
Gregory P. Schermer
C.D. Waterman III

CONTACT: info@cannellcap.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannell-capital-urges-board-and-management-revamp-at-lee-enterprises-301368878.html

SOURCE Cannell Capital LLC

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

    Infrastructure stocks have gotten a lot of attention lately, but you may not have heard much about Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR). The stock is up 10.4% today as of 1 p.m. EDT, as the company is about to make a big entrance into renewable energy. Quanta Services provides contracting services to energy, utility, and communications industries and counts some of the largest companies among its customers.

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

    Healthcare company Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and oil and gas stock Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) are two incredibly cheap dividend investments that you can buy and hold. Pennsylvania-based Viatris was born last year when healthcare giant Pfizer spun off its Upjohn business (which contained many of its legacy products), which then joined with another healthcare company, Mylan. Although the business has been incurring losses for the past three quarters, Viatris has reported free cash flow of $1.3 billion over the trailing 12 months.

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim Simons, one of the world’s most successful investors, has just been handed a rare defeat.The founder of quantitative hedge-fund manager Renaissance Technologies and his colleagues will pay billions of dollars in back taxes, interest and penalties to resolve one of the biggest tax disputes in U.S. history, under the terms of a deal reached by the firm and the Internal Revenue Service. Renaissance Chief Executive Officer Peter Brown disclosed the agreement Thursday in a letter t

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

    Shares of discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) sank on Thursday after the company announced quarterly financial results that missed analysts' expectations. In Q2, the company's net sales were up 55% year over year to $647 million. The growth rate looks superb, especially considering the company's sales were up 2% last year, so this wasn't an easy year-over-year comparison.

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) continues to transform itself into more of a cloud company. It has increasingly stood out as a hybrid cloud leader since acquiring Red Hat in 2019. Additionally, the spinoff of its managed infrastructure services business could free IBM to focus more exclusively on that growth.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

    Three stocks to watch as we enter the fall are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS). Of those, only Hasbro and its modest 5% gain has underperformed the S&P 500 this year, but all three could be solid pickups. Pharmacy retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance has done well this year, getting a boost from COVID-19 vaccination traffic.

    DocuSign stock fell after its July-quarter earnings topped Wall Street targets but October quarter revenue guidance edged by views.

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit stocks hedge funds like. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit Stocks Hedge Funds Like. The influx of retail investors on the stock market in recent months and the rise of social media speculation around meme stocks […]