Cannformatics Strengthens Its Advisory Board with Appointment of Medical Cannabis Expert and Physician Bonni Goldstein, M.D.

·3 min read

Nationally recognized medical cannabis expert Bonni Goldstein, M.D. joins Cannformatics as Clinical Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannformatics, an early-stage biotechnology startup focused on personalizing medical cannabis treatment through the identification and application of saliva-based Cannabis-Responsive™ biomarkers, is proud to announce that Dr. Bonni Goldstein has joined its Advisory Board. Dr. Goldstein will serve as a clinical advisor as the company conducts clinical studies and develops its pharmacometabolomic services platform.

Medical Cannabis Expert and Physician Dr. Bonni Goldstein
Medical Cannabis Expert and Physician Dr. Bonni Goldstein

"Dr. Goldstein was one of the first members of the medical cannabis community to recognize the potential of Cannabis-Responsive biomarkers to provide patients, health care professionals and brands with the data necessary to develop new treatment protocols and products that can deliver predictable and repeatable science-based outcomes," said Cannformatics CEO and Cofounder Dr. Itzhak Kurek. "Her clinical expertise and national recognition as a medical cannabis expert will be invaluable as we continue our research on autism spectrum disorder and launch new services for ailments that are treatable by medical cannabis. We are excited to have Dr. Goldstein on our Advisory Board and look forward to continuing to work closely with her."

Dr. Goldstein is one of the country's most respected and experienced medical cannabis physicians. She is the owner and Medical Director of Canna-Centers Wellness & Education. Since establishing her practice in Los Angeles in 2008, she has successfully treated thousands of adult and pediatric patients with serious and chronic medical conditions. She has spoken both nationally and internationally at numerous scientific conferences and patient group events. In September 2020, she published her second book, "Cannabis is Medicine: How Medical Cannabis and CBD Are Healing Everything from Anxiety to Chronic Pain." She is a board member of the International Association of Cannabinoid Medicines, and also a member of the International Cannabinoid Research Society, and the Society of Cannabis Clinicians.

"As a medical cannabis physician, I often must rely on my own clinical observations and my patients' self-assessments to determine if a particular treatment is effective. What's exciting about the Cannformatics platform is that for the first-time, physicians and patients will be able to see scientific data, similar to traditional lab reports, that will show if a treatment is working to bring a patient into the physiological range for their condition. This objective data is new to the medical community and will allow patients to use medical cannabis more effectively," said Dr. Goldstein.

About Cannformatics:

Cannformatics, Inc. is an early-stage biotechnology startup focused on the personalization of medical cannabis treatment through the identification and application of Cannabis-Responsive™ biomarkers found in saliva. The company's mission is to deliver recommendations for predictable and repeatable science-based medical cannabis treatment to improve health and quality of life. The company is now pursuing identifying Cannabis-ResponsiveTM biomarkers related to autism spectrum disorder in children. Cannformatics is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Follow us on Twitter @cannformatics.

Media Contact:

Ken Epstein
Chief Commercial Officer & Co-Founder
ken@cannformatics.com
415-742-8788 x2
www.cannformatics.com

Cannformatics logo (PRNewsfoto/Cannformatics)
Cannformatics logo (PRNewsfoto/Cannformatics)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannformatics-strengthens-its-advisory-board-with-appointment-of-medical-cannabis-expert-and-physician-bonni-goldstein-md-301353739.html

SOURCE Cannformatics

