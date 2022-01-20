U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

CANNTAB OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES ITS ONLINE E-COMMERCE PLATFORM

·3 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1) (the "Company" or "Canntab"), a leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications, is pleased to announce the official launch of its online e-commerce platform and web site at www.Canntab.ca.

Our Online Store is Open! (CNW Group/Canntab Therapeutics Limited)
Our Online Store is Open! (CNW Group/Canntab Therapeutics Limited)

The E-Commerce platform and web site provides Canadians with an opportunity to source true medical THC and CBD in a pharmaceutical grade hard tablet. The Canntab tablet provides patients with many added benefits including ease of use, efficacy, exact dosage, and bioavailability. Canntab is now able to script patients directly online, take in existing or new prescriptions from Doctors or even share a prescription with another LP ("Licensed Producer"). Canntab and its patented formulations is the only provider THC and CBD in hard tablet in Canada.

"Today marks another significant milestone in the history of Canntab. We are excited to launch our E-Commerce platform and web site making medical grade THC and CBD accessible to all Canadians. So many medical patients have been anticipating the launch of our web site to purchase our THC and CBD solid exact dosage pharmaceutical grade product to help with alleviating widespread medical conditions including pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety and sleep to name only a few", states Larry Latowsky, CEO of Canntab Therapeutics Inc.

Latowsky added "Our entire team has contributed to the development of our website which in conjunction with our recent amendment to our medical license now allows Canntab to sell and distribute its products to every medically prescribed patient across the country. The site is easy to navigate and features a virtual online clinic complete with medical professionals to council, guide and prescribe. From registration to the selection of product and checkout, delivery is possible the same day or next day in a secure and safe environment. "

Since receiving a Medical Sales License from Health Canada on November 11, 2021, Canntab has been focused on the full commercialization of its brand and products. The recently announced OCS ("Ontario Cannabis Store") initial shipment and Australian 2nd shipment are just 2 examples of what is expected to be numerous developments in the very near future. In addition, affiliates across Canada like pharmacy groups, health and wellness practitioners, sleep and pain clinics and other medical professionals will now be able to recommend or prescribe our product and be compensated for doing so.

About Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Canntab is a Canadian phytopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Long referred to as Cannabis 3.0 by the Company, Canntab's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world. These include once a day and extended release formulations, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability.

Canntab holds a Cannabis Standard Processing & Sales for Medical Purposes License and a Cannabis Research License.

Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQB under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the adoption of the Company's products; the future plans of the Company, including the marketing and utilization of the OCS as a distribution channel for the Company and the growth of the Australian market; affiliates recommending and prescribing the Company's products; and the future product offerings and distribution channels of the Company, including the Company's website, OCS and Australia and the anticipated timelines.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in popularity of the Company's products; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the Company continuing to develop products; growth of the Company through the OCS and Australia; affiliates will recommend and prescribe the Company's products; and the Company's website launching on its anticipated timeline.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations; competition within the industry; risks that the Company will be unable to execute its plans; risk that the Company will not grow as anticipated; risks that consumers will not purchase its products through the OCS or in Australian; risks that affiliates will not recommend and prescribe the Company's products; and risks that the Company will not meet its anticipated timelines.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canntab-officially-launches-its-online-e-commerce-platform-301464705.html

SOURCE Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/20/c3083.html

    COVID-19 has created a lot of volatility in the stock market. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors, in this roundtable discussion, think you might want to discover NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX). George Budwell (NRx Pharmaceuticals): Although NRx Pharmaceuticals has gotten a fair amount of ink from several media outlets in recent months, the biotech's investing thesis has yet to resonate with the broader investing community.