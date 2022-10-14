U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,685.25
    +3.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,134.00
    +43.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,076.50
    -7.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.80
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    -1.82 (-2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.30
    -16.70 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.63
    -0.29 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9730
    -0.0052 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8710
    -0.0810 (-2.05%)
     

  • Vix

    31.68
    -1.89 (-5.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1212
    -0.0119 (-1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8100
    +0.6280 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,676.93
    +1,241.81 (+6.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.20
    +13.66 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,926.03
    +75.76 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Cannula Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 250 Million, Growing At A CAGR of 6.2% By 2032| Reveals Fact.MR

·4 min read

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in the number of surgeries performed on the elderly population, increase in activities by government organizations to spread awareness about chronic diseases, and recent innovations in products are factors majorly stimulating market value growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global demand for cannulas is forecasted to propel at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2027.

FactMR_Logo
FactMR_Logo

The number of surgical procedures performed globally is increasing as a result of the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders, including diabetes and obesity. This is a significant factor that is expected to drive market growth. It is anticipated that the market for cannulas would expand due to the growing ageing population and rising demand for minimally-invasive procedures.

One of the main factors favorably affecting the demand for cannulas is the expanding worldwide geriatric population, which is more prone to chronic medical conditions. Governments across countries are also establishing several policies for primary healthcare delivery, along with ongoing improvements in healthcare facilities, which is supporting market expansion.

Request In-depth Report Sample!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7770

There is now a much greater demand for syringes and cannulas as a result of the rise in the number of vaccination campaigns organized by government and non-government organizations. It is also anticipated that additional medical procedures that call for cannulas would increase their demand. Rising prevalence of infectious and communicable diseases is driving the demand for both, disposable and reusable syringes and cannulas.

The use of silicone cannulas is increasing in oxygen therapies to provide patients with a steady stream of oxygen during surgeries and for those with respiratory diseases. Additionally, patients and healthcare professionals favor silicone cannulas for application since they are flexible and soft.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Market in Canada is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

  • The global cannula market is predicted to reach US$ 250 million by 2027.

  • Market in Germany is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% through 2027.

  • Demand for nasal cannulas is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2027.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7770

Winning Strategy

Top companies are concentrating on actions that will help them maintain a dominating position in the industry, such as market consolidation efforts, including acquisitions and strategic alliances. By launching technologically advanced products and improving existing ones, key players are seeking to capture the largest share of the market.

For instance,

  • In 2021, ResMed unveiled AirSense 11, its high-end positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy equipment for the management and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Ambler Surgical

  • ASICO LLC

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

  • Beacon Medical

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Cannuflow, Inc.

  • ConMed Corporation

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cannula market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

Quick Buy Through PayPal Payment Gateway: Cannula Market Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7770

Key Segments Covered in Cannula Industry

  • By Product :

  • By Type :

  • By Material :

  • By End User :

  • By Region :

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market - High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market is anticipated to showcase a robust CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Aortic Cannula Systems Market- Aortic Cannula Systems Market is anticipated to grow steadily in coming years, with the surging cardiac complications and surgeries, advancing medical technology, research and healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness.

Syringes and Cannulas Market- Syringes and Cannulas Market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 19.1 billion in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 3.6% to reach US$ 27.2 billion by the end of 2032.

LPG Vaporizer Market: LPG vaporizer has witnessed significant growth in recent years in developed and developing countries. The LPG vaporizer market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, product type, and application.

About Us: 

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannula-market-is-expected-to-reach-us-250-million-growing-at-a-cagr-of-6-2-by-2032-reveals-factmr-301649486.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches Bea

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Wells Fargo Says $2 Billion Charge Hit Earnings

    Wells Fargo Co’s earnings report is out. One head-turner: a $2 billion charge. Here are the highlights: + The bank said the charge was tied to resolving its long-running legal and regulatory issues. The bank didn’t give much in the way of details except to say this: “Our solid business performance in the third quarter was significantly impacted by $(2.0) billion, or $(0.45) per share, in operating losses related to litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory matters primarily related to a v

  • JPMorgan Profit Falls On Investment Loss and Recession Planning

    Profit at the nation’s biggest bank dropped 17% as it built up its defenses for a potential recession and took a nearly $1 billion loss on securities it held.

  • Pound slides after Kwasi Kwarteng confirms he was sacked as chancellor

    Liz Truss has sacked Kwarteng and is poised to announce plans to raise corporation tax as she abandons key parts of the mini-budget in a bid to reassure markets.

  • Warren Buffett's Hidden Portfolio Can't Stop Buying These 2 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha has a secret $5.9 billion investment portfolio that's been piling into two specific stocks.

  • 1 Critical Thing About Moderna That the Market Is Ignoring

    Top coronavirus vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) used to be one of the stock market's stars. Sure, Moderna continues to bring in billions of dollars in vaccine revenue. First, let's take a step back and look at what Moderna's done so far.

  • Getting In Cheap On Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Might Be Difficult

    Altria Group, Inc.'s ( NYSE:MO ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 47.5x might make it look like a strong sell...

  • Beyond Meat cuts 19% of workforce, including alleged nose-biting COO, stock plunges

    A major shake-up at struggling Beyond Meat.

  • Wells Fargo Stock Higher Despite Q3 Profit Earnings On 'Fake Account' Litigation Hit

    "We are closely monitoring risks related to the continued impact of high inflation and increasing interest rates," said CEO Charlie Scharf.

  • Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch

    Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “

  • Nutanix stock rockets toward a 5-month high after WSJ report of buyout interest

    Shares of Nutanix Inc. (ntnx) soared 20.2% toward a five-month high in premarket trading Friday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the cloud services company has received buyout interest and is exploring a sale. The WSJ report, which cited people familiar with the matter, said Nutanix is expected to target private-equity and industry players for a sale. It is still very uncertain if a deal can be made, the WSJ report said, as a buyer would likely have to pay a large premium to Nutanix's stock closing price of $21.15 on Thursday, which implied a market capitalization of $4.80 billion.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • Kroger to Buy Albertsons in a $24.6 Billion Deal

    Kroger said it is buying rival Albertsons Cos Inc. in a deal that values the company at $24.6 billion, one of the biggest deals in the history of the grocery industry in the U.S.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:MPW) recent US$275m drop adds to long-term losses

    If you want to know who really controls Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:MPW ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Where Will Block Be in 5 Years?

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the well-known fintech innovator headed by tech genius Jack Dorsey, has experienced a slowdown in recent quarters. Where could Block be five years from now, and is the stock a buy today? Block has come a long way from selling those little white squares that small merchants plugged into their smartphones to accept card payments.

  • Bank Earnings: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley Lead Reports

    Bank earnings kick off in a flurry this week. Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, PNC, Citi all report quarterly results on Friday

  • JP Morgan Stock Edges Higher After Q3 Earnings Beat, But Deal Fees Crumble

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cautioned of "significant headwinds" to the global economy as the biggest U.S. bank set aside near $1 billion to cover potentially bad loans.