Cano Health to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host Investor Conference Call

·2 min read
MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO or the "Company"), a leading value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the Company's business and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. A press release announcing the third quarter results will be issued earlier that morning.

(PRNewsfoto/Cano Health, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Cano Health, LLC)

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (844) 684-0650 for U.S. participants, or +1 (343) 761-2594 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Conference ID 7473021. The conference call will also be webcast live in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Investor page of the Cano Health website (investors.canohealth.com).

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay will be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Cano Health website for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call and will be available for 30 days.

About Cano Health

Cano Health operates value-based primary care medical centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada, New York, New Jersey and Puerto Rico, with additional markets in development. As part of its care coordination strategy, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

Cano Health's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health has consistently improved clinical outcomes while reducing costs, affording patients the opportunity to lead longer and healthier lives. Cano Health serves a predominantly minority population (80% of its patients are Latino or African American) and low-income population (50% of its members are dual eligible for Medicare and Medicaid). For more information visit www.canohealth.com or www.canohealth.com/investors/.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Alan Oshiki or Sydney Isaacs
Abernathy MacGregor
(212) 371-5999 / (713) 817-9346
aho@abmac.com / sri@abmac.com

Media Relations
Patricia Graue
Brunswick Group
(212) 333-3810
canohealth@brunswickgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cano-health-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-results-and-host-investor-conference-call-301403896.html

SOURCE Cano Health, Inc.

